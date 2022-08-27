Read full article on original website
uncabulldogs.com
Bulldogs fall in three sets to Western Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The UNC Asheville volleyball team fell in three sets to Western Carolina (25-22, 25-17, 25-19) Tuesday evening at the Justice Center in non-conference action. Stat Standouts – Senior Lexy Cole was the Bulldogs' leading point scorer on Tuesday totaling a team-high seven kills (.417 hitting percentage)...
University of South Carolina athletics shares new name for live mascot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina announced Monday a new name for its live mascot. The name change is reflective of how the university’s athletics department “became known as the Gamecocks,” saying the new live mascot will now be known as ‘The General’ in homage to Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose […]
Garden & Gun
My Town: Tyler Florence’s Perfect Day in Greenville, South Carolina
The chef Tyler Florence has opened multiple restaurants, garnered two James Beard Award semifinalist nods, written more than ten books, and starred in a slew of Food Network shows, including Food 911 and The Great Food Truck Race—a highly decorated career that, he says, traces in part to his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. The piedmont city has become known for its bustling downtown and growing culinary scene, but when Florence was young, staples that made an impression included Carolina-style barbeque and Southern classics such as fried chicken. “I love the fact that I grew up in the South,” Florence says. “I love that that is where I learned how to cook. It is one of the greatest authentic, real food cultures in the world.”
AOL Corp
Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina
A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
ngu.edu
NGU Benefactor, Long-Time Trustee Melvin Younts Dies
Dr. Melvin K. Younts, a long-time benefactor and five-term trustee of North Greenville University, died Saturday, August 27. He was 93. The noted philanthropist maintained a law practice in Fountain Inn and Greenville for several decades. Born in Durham, NC, Younts spent all but one year of his life in...
7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
wfxb.com
Earthquake Reported near Elgin, South Carolina
Another Earthquake was reported near Elgin, South Carolina. Data from the United States Geological Society shows the newest quake in the series struck Saturday afternoon and was initially reported with a 1.3 magnitude, that magnitude has since been upgraded to 1.6. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually in the state.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Highlands, North Carolina
Flanked by four different states, and framed on its eastern side by the bracing waters of the Atlantic Ocean, North Carolina is blessed with some of the most breathtaking state parks you could ever hope to visit. Comprising diverse landscapes of towering mountains, rampaging rivers, dense woodlands and phenomenal lakes,...
South Carolina law firms plan action against Greenville-based cheerleading and dance school
Two law firms have announced they are taking legal action against Rockstar Cheer just days after its owner committed suicide, alleging years of sexual misconduct.
lbmjournal.com
New South again named among Best Places to Work in S.C.
GREENVILLE, SC — New South Construction Supply, a distributor of concrete, masonry, and waterproofing products to commercial and residential general contractors and subcontractors across the Southeastern United States has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina, an annual award given out by SC Biz News and the SC Chamber of Commerce. A total of 119 South Carolina-based companies, ranging from large to small employers made the list, and New South Construction Supply has earned the award for the sixth time, now at three years in a row.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
HGTV announces winner of Castle Hayne Smart Home contest
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A winner has been announced from over 104 million entries in the 2022 HGTV Smart Home sweepstakes. Leah Nadorff of Columbia, South Carolina, has been selected as the winner of a prize package valued at over $1.2 million. The bundle includes the brand-new approximately...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Broadwater Shrimp brings the fresh taste of the sea to the Upstate
For Jason Janson, starting a business in his early 40s, once his children had graduated, felt like a risk he could take. But on the flipside, there was no backup plan or option for failure. “This has to work,” he says. In mid-2021, Janson launched what he and his...
my40.tv
Hendersonville-based company nominated for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A western North Carolina company has been nominated for the Coolest Thing Made in N.C. statewide competition. Hendersonville-based Byers Precision Fabricators' work on the Arras Hotel in downtown Asheville was chosen as one of 80 nominees. The project includes decorative metal panels 20 feet tall...
my40.tv
One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
Motorcycle rider dies in Travelers Rest after leaving the road
A motorcycle rider died in Travelers Rest on Tuesday after he drove off the path and collided with obstacles on the side of the road, according to a statement from South Carolina Highway Patrol.
ourstate.com
Asheville’s Hosts with the Most
Positioned atop Chestnut Hill, a 10-minute stroll north from the clamor of downtown Asheville, the Chestnut Street Inn is as stately as the namesake historic district in which the graceful old brick home sits. Emilie Kapp pours a glass of wine and kicks back in a rocking chair on the wide front porch of the 1905 bed and breakfast that she owns with her husband, Arturo Leal.
WYFF4.com
Greenville Tech mourns death of significant supporter, Melvin Younts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Technical College community is mourning the loss of philanthropist Melvin Younts. Younts and his late wife, Dollie, contributed over a million dollars to the school through many projects. “The Younts name was known for investment in educational endeavors that had widespread reach,” said Dr....
exoticspotter.com
Lotus Elise | Spotted in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina
Today was my last day of summer! I saw this incredible Lotus on the Blue-ridge Parkway! Such a great car; not to mention I saw a lot of other exotics to. Will upload soon!!. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
FOX Carolina
Home damaged during Friday night fire in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
FOX Carolina
Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Graphic allegations have been released in the first lawsuit just filed against the owner of a popular cheer organization located in the Upstate of South Carolina. The lawsuit against Scott Foster, who committed suicide on Aug. 22, was filed through the Greenville County court system...
