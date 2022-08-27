ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uncabulldogs.com

Bulldogs fall in three sets to Western Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The UNC Asheville volleyball team fell in three sets to Western Carolina (25-22, 25-17, 25-19) Tuesday evening at the Justice Center in non-conference action. Stat Standouts – Senior Lexy Cole was the Bulldogs' leading point scorer on Tuesday totaling a team-high seven kills (.417 hitting percentage)...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Garden & Gun

My Town: Tyler Florence’s Perfect Day in Greenville, South Carolina

The chef Tyler Florence has opened multiple restaurants, garnered two James Beard Award semifinalist nods, written more than ten books, and starred in a slew of Food Network shows, including Food 911 and The Great Food Truck Race—a highly decorated career that, he says, traces in part to his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. The piedmont city has become known for its bustling downtown and growing culinary scene, but when Florence was young, staples that made an impression included Carolina-style barbeque and Southern classics such as fried chicken. “I love the fact that I grew up in the South,” Florence says. “I love that that is where I learned how to cook. It is one of the greatest authentic, real food cultures in the world.”
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Orangeburg, SC
Sports
City
Greenwood, SC
City
Orangeburg, SC
Asheville, NC
Sports
ngu.edu

NGU Benefactor, Long-Time Trustee Melvin Younts Dies

Dr. Melvin K. Younts, a long-time benefactor and five-term trustee of North Greenville University, died Saturday, August 27. He was 93. The noted philanthropist maintained a law practice in Fountain Inn and Greenville for several decades. Born in Durham, NC, Younts spent all but one year of his life in...
TIGERVILLE, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Earthquake Reported near Elgin, South Carolina

Another Earthquake was reported near Elgin, South Carolina. Data from the United States Geological Society shows the newest quake in the series struck Saturday afternoon and was initially reported with a 1.3 magnitude, that magnitude has since been upgraded to 1.6. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually in the state.
ELGIN, SC
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Highlands, North Carolina

Flanked by four different states, and framed on its eastern side by the bracing waters of the Atlantic Ocean, North Carolina is blessed with some of the most breathtaking state parks you could ever hope to visit. Comprising diverse landscapes of towering mountains, rampaging rivers, dense woodlands and phenomenal lakes,...
HIGHLANDS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina State#Unc Asheville#First Match#Women S Soccer#Kickoff#Espn#Charleston Southern#Division#Vmi#Scsu
lbmjournal.com

New South again named among Best Places to Work in S.C.

GREENVILLE, SC — New South Construction Supply, a distributor of concrete, masonry, and waterproofing products to commercial and residential general contractors and subcontractors across the Southeastern United States has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina, an annual award given out by SC Biz News and the SC Chamber of Commerce. A total of 119 South Carolina-based companies, ranging from large to small employers made the list, and New South Construction Supply has earned the award for the sixth time, now at three years in a row.
GREENVILLE, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

HGTV announces winner of Castle Hayne Smart Home contest

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A winner has been announced from over 104 million entries in the 2022 HGTV Smart Home sweepstakes. Leah Nadorff of Columbia, South Carolina, has been selected as the winner of a prize package valued at over $1.2 million. The bundle includes the brand-new approximately...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
my40.tv

One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
ourstate.com

Asheville’s Hosts with the Most

Positioned atop Chestnut Hill, a 10-minute stroll north from the clamor of downtown Asheville, the Chestnut Street Inn is as stately as the namesake historic district in which the graceful old brick home sits. Emilie Kapp pours a glass of wine and kicks back in a rocking chair on the wide front porch of the 1905 bed and breakfast that she owns with her husband, Arturo Leal.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville Tech mourns death of significant supporter, Melvin Younts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Technical College community is mourning the loss of philanthropist Melvin Younts. Younts and his late wife, Dollie, contributed over a million dollars to the school through many projects. “The Younts name was known for investment in educational endeavors that had widespread reach,” said Dr....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Home damaged during Friday night fire in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy