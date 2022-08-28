ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

Greenwood Chamber of commerce speaks out about "attacks" against the chamber

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce is saying former members and tenants are trying to bring them down. Current Chamber president Freeman Culver wouldn’t name the people he says is attacking the chamber and in turn Black Wall Street. “It’s hurting our fundraising efforts, it’s...
KTUL

Pike Off OTA group protests outside of Gov. Stitt's fundraising luncheon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Pike Off OTA group continued their fight against the Access Oklahoma Project on Tuesday. Protestors held a rally outside of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors, where there was a fundraising luncheon for Governor Kevin Stitt. The fundraising luncheon for Stitt was disrupted by...
KTUL

Tulsa named as a finalist for FEMA grant money that would help prevent flooding

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa is moving forward in a competition to receive grant money. Hundreds of cities across the country applied, and now only 53 remain. “We’re at one of these historic moments where there’s never been more money on the streets, but it’s communities like Tulsa who have thoughtful plans that community members have been a part of, been a part of the planning, a part of the problem solving that are best positioned to leverage these federal dollars to solve today’s risks and tomorrow’s risks," said Victoria Salinas with Federal Emergency Management Agency.
KTUL

Tulsa Health Department observes International Overdose Awareness Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department's Partnership for Success program, Community Based Prevention Services program and the Coalition Against Prescription and Substance Abuse of Tulsa program are hoping to raise awareness and prevent overdose deaths in the community for International Overdose Awareness Day. International Overdose Awareness Day...
KTUL

ODOT highlights potentially unsafe bridges for school buses

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — County bridge conditions around the state are being called into question. A new map from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) says many bridges around the state aren't safe for school buses. ODOT says some bridges can't handle the full weight of a school bus....
KTUL

Oklahoma AG issues memo on when and when not to prosecute abortion cases in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In a memo sent to all law enforcement agencies across the state, Attorney General John O'Connor makes clear what is and is not supposed to be prosecuted under Oklahoma law. A press release accompanying the memo says "law enforcement should be focused on ending elective abortion in Oklahoma, and that other scenarios are either not illegal or should be handled with careful discretion and in consultation with the Attorney General's office."
KTUL

Oklahoma AG releases guidance clarifying state abortion laws

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor released a guidance document for law enforcement on abortion, saying the ongoing campaign by the abortion industry is confusing and misleading the public about the state's abortion laws. O'Connor said the abortion industry is causing confusion about abortion laws ever...
KTUL

Claremore Regional Airport opens new t-hangar facility

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Regional Airport celebrated the opening of a new 10-unit t-hangar building Thursday. The $800,000 investment is aimed at expanding the region's aerospace footprint, said the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority. “A primary goal for our team at the Claremore Regional Airport is...
KTUL

How to apply: Student loan forgiveness opens in early October

(WSET) — After the President's announcement on student loan forgiveness, you may be wondering, when and where can I apply for the relief?. Well, Delegate Sam Rasoul, who represents Virginia's 11th district, shared that information on Tuesday to Facebook. Rasoul said the Education Department will release the application for...
KTUL

City of Tulsa Labor Day closings

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced closures and some limited city services on Labor Day. The city says public safety and critical operations will operate as normal. If residents have a water or sewer problem, they should call the 24-hour emergency numbers. Trash and recycling will...
KTUL

Cherokee Nation Film Office calling for Cherokee elders, speakers, storytellers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation Film Office is seeking tribal elders and fluent Cherokee language speakers to help share their stories. CNFO is also inviting citizens of any federally recognized tribe to join its all-inclusive Native talent and crew directories while “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” introduces OsiyoTV Spotlights.
KTUL

Oklahoma Blood Institute hosts 'Beef Up the Blood Supply' blood drive

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a "Beef Up the Blood Supply" tailgate party blood drive event ahead of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday and Friday, blood donors will have their choice of a free "OSU orange" or "OU crimson" bedlam t-shirt. OBI also teamed...
KTUL

Tulsa leaders to visit Denver as part of annual Intercity visit

TULSA, Okla. — In October, about 100 Tulsa leaders will head to Denver to learn how to improve our region as part of the Tulsa Regional Chamber's annual Intercity visit. The chamber has done these visits for over a decade, which leaders say has given them ideas to improve Tulsa.
KTUL

River Parks to host tire clean up

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — River Parks of Tulsa is hosting a community clean up for the Arkansas River on Saturday. Ever since Tulsans have taken notice to the tires at the bottom of the river, some local groups are doing what they can to get them out. Last Saturday,...
