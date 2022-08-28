Read full article on original website
The Opportunity Project awards over $1 million in funding for Tulsa out-of-school programs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Opportunity Project awarded 32 organizations across Tulsa more than one million dollars total in supplemental grant funding to support out-of school time programming. OST programming includes any learning outside the classroom, specifically after-school programs, which help to improve academic outcomes due to the focus...
Okla. Secretary of Education threatens to reject federal funds going toward public schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The governor's Secretary of Education Ryan Walters says he wants to reject any federal dollars that go to public education in the state, if it doesn't live up to what he says are Oklahoma values. Fox 25 spoke with Walters, and he said nothing is...
Oklahoma teachers weigh legal protection options in the aftermath of book bans
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — State Superintendent candidate, Ryan Walters, took to social media to ask the State Board of Education to revoke the license of a teacher who resigned after sharing a QR code to "books unbanned" with her students. This comes as more teachers across the state...
Greenwood Chamber of commerce speaks out about "attacks" against the chamber
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce is saying former members and tenants are trying to bring them down. Current Chamber president Freeman Culver wouldn’t name the people he says is attacking the chamber and in turn Black Wall Street. “It’s hurting our fundraising efforts, it’s...
Community Cares Partnership rental assistance application closing September 1
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — At 11:59 tonight, the Community Cares Partnership applications that offer rental assistance will close for the first time since they opened during the heart of the pandemic. The application does close on Aug. 31, but that does not mean that those currently receiving help will...
Pike Off OTA group protests outside of Gov. Stitt's fundraising luncheon
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Pike Off OTA group continued their fight against the Access Oklahoma Project on Tuesday. Protestors held a rally outside of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors, where there was a fundraising luncheon for Governor Kevin Stitt. The fundraising luncheon for Stitt was disrupted by...
NSU alumnus, Medal of Honor recipient to receive President's Award for Community Service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dwight Birdwell was named the next recipient of the Northeastern State University President's Award for Community Service. Birdwell is a Medal of Honor recipient and former Cherokee Nation Supreme Court Justice. “From his heroic deeds during the Vietnam War to his continued service to our...
Tulsa named as a finalist for FEMA grant money that would help prevent flooding
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa is moving forward in a competition to receive grant money. Hundreds of cities across the country applied, and now only 53 remain. “We’re at one of these historic moments where there’s never been more money on the streets, but it’s communities like Tulsa who have thoughtful plans that community members have been a part of, been a part of the planning, a part of the problem solving that are best positioned to leverage these federal dollars to solve today’s risks and tomorrow’s risks," said Victoria Salinas with Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Tulsa Health Department observes International Overdose Awareness Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department's Partnership for Success program, Community Based Prevention Services program and the Coalition Against Prescription and Substance Abuse of Tulsa program are hoping to raise awareness and prevent overdose deaths in the community for International Overdose Awareness Day. International Overdose Awareness Day...
ODOT highlights potentially unsafe bridges for school buses
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — County bridge conditions around the state are being called into question. A new map from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) says many bridges around the state aren't safe for school buses. ODOT says some bridges can't handle the full weight of a school bus....
Man's mission to help people will not end with tragic death near Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — While Grady Lambert's run across America to support healthcare workers came to a tragic end in Amarillo, his mission to help people will not end with his death. Grady was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon on FM 2575, just east of the city limits.
Oklahoma AG issues memo on when and when not to prosecute abortion cases in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In a memo sent to all law enforcement agencies across the state, Attorney General John O'Connor makes clear what is and is not supposed to be prosecuted under Oklahoma law. A press release accompanying the memo says "law enforcement should be focused on ending elective abortion in Oklahoma, and that other scenarios are either not illegal or should be handled with careful discretion and in consultation with the Attorney General's office."
Oklahoma AG releases guidance clarifying state abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor released a guidance document for law enforcement on abortion, saying the ongoing campaign by the abortion industry is confusing and misleading the public about the state's abortion laws. O'Connor said the abortion industry is causing confusion about abortion laws ever...
Claremore Regional Airport opens new t-hangar facility
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Claremore Regional Airport celebrated the opening of a new 10-unit t-hangar building Thursday. The $800,000 investment is aimed at expanding the region's aerospace footprint, said the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority. “A primary goal for our team at the Claremore Regional Airport is...
How to apply: Student loan forgiveness opens in early October
(WSET) — After the President's announcement on student loan forgiveness, you may be wondering, when and where can I apply for the relief?. Well, Delegate Sam Rasoul, who represents Virginia's 11th district, shared that information on Tuesday to Facebook. Rasoul said the Education Department will release the application for...
City of Tulsa Labor Day closings
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced closures and some limited city services on Labor Day. The city says public safety and critical operations will operate as normal. If residents have a water or sewer problem, they should call the 24-hour emergency numbers. Trash and recycling will...
Cherokee Nation Film Office calling for Cherokee elders, speakers, storytellers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation Film Office is seeking tribal elders and fluent Cherokee language speakers to help share their stories. CNFO is also inviting citizens of any federally recognized tribe to join its all-inclusive Native talent and crew directories while “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” introduces OsiyoTV Spotlights.
Oklahoma Blood Institute hosts 'Beef Up the Blood Supply' blood drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a "Beef Up the Blood Supply" tailgate party blood drive event ahead of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday and Friday, blood donors will have their choice of a free "OSU orange" or "OU crimson" bedlam t-shirt. OBI also teamed...
Tulsa leaders to visit Denver as part of annual Intercity visit
TULSA, Okla. — In October, about 100 Tulsa leaders will head to Denver to learn how to improve our region as part of the Tulsa Regional Chamber's annual Intercity visit. The chamber has done these visits for over a decade, which leaders say has given them ideas to improve Tulsa.
River Parks to host tire clean up
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — River Parks of Tulsa is hosting a community clean up for the Arkansas River on Saturday. Ever since Tulsans have taken notice to the tires at the bottom of the river, some local groups are doing what they can to get them out. Last Saturday,...
