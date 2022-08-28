ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 3

MINOR (2-0) AT MOUNTAIN BROOK (2-0) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium, Mountain Brook. Last week: Class 6A second-ranked Mountain Brook beat James Clemens 42-21 while Minor beat Paul Bryant 37-8. The skinny: Mountain Brook leads the series 3-1 with the last game coming in 2007, a 31-7 Mountain Brook...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Thursday football roundup: Center Point blitzes Huffman, more

Center Point’s Jabari Collier and Troy Bruce combined for all five touchdowns in the 32-6 victory over Huffman in the Class 6A, Region 6 opener for both teams. Quarterback Collier completed 10-of-13 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns while running back Bruce rushed for 85 yards on 16 carries for three scores. Collier added 102 yards rushing on 13 carries.
CENTER POINT, AL
AL.com

Faith Academy, Gulf Shores meet in early Class 5A, Region 1 test

Faith Academy coach Jack French and Gulf Shores coach Mark Hudspeth have known each other a long time. They both grew up in Winston County, Miss. French’s brother-in-law was the center for Hudspeth in high school. During his college coaching career, Hudspeth often recruited French’s high schools. “Mark...
GULF SHORES, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Birmingham#American Football#Aliceville
AL.com

No. 1 teams remain the same AL.com high school volleyball rankings

The top-ranked teams in all eight classes held on to the No. 1 spot in the AL.com weekly high school volleyball rankings. Class 7A McGill-Toolen, Class 6A Bayside Academy, Class 5A Westminster Christian, Class 4A Trinity, Class 3A St. Luke’s, Class 2A Donoho, Class 1A Addison and AISA Edgewood Academy all retained the No. 1 ranking.
HIGH SCHOOL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
191K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy