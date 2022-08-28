Read full article on original website
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 3
MINOR (2-0) AT MOUNTAIN BROOK (2-0) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium, Mountain Brook. Last week: Class 6A second-ranked Mountain Brook beat James Clemens 42-21 while Minor beat Paul Bryant 37-8. The skinny: Mountain Brook leads the series 3-1 with the last game coming in 2007, a 31-7 Mountain Brook...
ASWA Prep Rankings: 3 unanimous No. 1s entering Week 3 of the 2022 football season
Three teams were unanimous No. 1 choices in their respective classification in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association Top 10 high school football polls. Class 6A Clay-Chalkville, Class 5A UMS-Wright and Class 2A Fyffe each received all 20 first-place votes. The other top-ranked teams also remained the same. That...
Thursday football roundup: Center Point blitzes Huffman, more
Center Point’s Jabari Collier and Troy Bruce combined for all five touchdowns in the 32-6 victory over Huffman in the Class 6A, Region 6 opener for both teams. Quarterback Collier completed 10-of-13 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns while running back Bruce rushed for 85 yards on 16 carries for three scores. Collier added 102 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Faith Academy, Gulf Shores meet in early Class 5A, Region 1 test
Faith Academy coach Jack French and Gulf Shores coach Mark Hudspeth have known each other a long time. They both grew up in Winston County, Miss. French’s brother-in-law was the center for Hudspeth in high school. During his college coaching career, Hudspeth often recruited French’s high schools. “Mark...
No. 1 teams remain the same AL.com high school volleyball rankings
The top-ranked teams in all eight classes held on to the No. 1 spot in the AL.com weekly high school volleyball rankings. Class 7A McGill-Toolen, Class 6A Bayside Academy, Class 5A Westminster Christian, Class 4A Trinity, Class 3A St. Luke’s, Class 2A Donoho, Class 1A Addison and AISA Edgewood Academy all retained the No. 1 ranking.
Week 3 HS Football Picks: See the winners (and the scores) for 20 key statewide games
We are rolling into Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season. Here are our 20 statewide picks for this Friday night. Our records from last week and overall are at the bottom … unfortunately. Baker (0-2) at Davidson (0-1)* Randy Kennedy: Baker 33-24 Simone Eli: Baker 17-14.
New coaches ready to put their mark on Hoover-Spain Park football rivalry
In his first season as a head football coach, Tim Vakakes led a team against Hoover. His 2013 Jackson-Olin squad met the Bucs in the third game of the season in what would be former coach Josh Niblett’s first 15-0 campaign on the way to his third state championship.
Ransom wins Westminster golf outing. Coach Doan steps down. Plus bowling, swimming, volleyball
The Ransom Everglades boys’ golf team won the Westminster Christian School Invitational at The Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables.
