Man pleads guilty to 2018 Christmas Day killing during child custody swap in Alabama police department parking lot

Read full article on original website
BeBigger
4d ago
of course this was an act of rage and jealousy, but learn to contol your ange people! no man or woman is worth this. there are plenty of 🐟 in the sea!!
Reply(5)
7
AP_000710.d61ab3a1d37e4184b90ac3bdbb79b007.0059
4d ago
20 years and out in 10 because of prison overcrowding and he’s already been in jail since 2018. 6 years and he will be out. Our prison system is turning out more hardened criminals. Little is done to “rehabilitate” they just learn the system and how to survive in it. The answer comes from society and values.
Reply
2
Related
Mississippi Sheriff: Man arrested after he walks into office to confess to killing man who has been missing for three years
A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing a man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, who has been missing since March 2019.
wtva.com
Tupelo capital murder suspect wanted since April remains on the run
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is still trying to find capital murder suspect Nijel Hall. He’s wanted for a deadly shooting that happened on April 8 on Hodges Drive. The victim was identified as Raybric Mims, 21, of Tupelo. Anyone with information is asked to call...
2 injured in Lawrence County dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Jasper after allegedly making three threats to different establishments in Walker County. According to Jasper Police Department, officers were notified of a bomb threat called into Walker Baptist Medical Center around 11 a.m. JPD, Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and secured […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14-Year-Old in Walker County Arrested for 3 Different Bomb Threats
A 14-year-old child in Walker County has been arrested after he reportedly made three different bomb threats in the area Tuesday morning. Police in Jasper were notified of the first around 11 a.m., when they were called to the Walker Baptist Medical Center on reports of a bomb threat. The...
Alabama man assaulted three law enforcement officers, authorities say
Authorities say two Lawrence County deputies and a Moulton police officer were injured Thursday during an altercation with a Trinity man. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Christian Tyler Parker, 22, faces multiple charges following an incident Thursday afternoon at about 5:15. Officers responded to a domestic violence call...
Tuscumbia man charged for drug trafficking
A Colbert County man was arrested after police say he had been selling heroin.
Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties
UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats. The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and […]
FOUND: 28-year-old Florence man now safe, authorities say
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tanner Allen Jones had last been seen leaving the area of Chisholm Road in Florence on May 15, 2022.
Commercial Dispatch
Man convicted, gets life for 2020 murder
A Columbus man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a Lowndes County Circuit Court jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. Jatavis Williams, 23, was convicted of the 2020 shooting death of Tarcari Walker. The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours after three days of testimony. The trial was heavily attended by the families of both men.
Walker County woman, 24, dies after multi-vehicle wreck on I-22
A 24-year-old Walker County woman died at UAB Hospital after her vehicle was hit twice early Monday morning when it became disabled on I-22 in Jefferson County, authorities said Tuesday. Sara L. Littleton, 24, of Oakman, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 around 5:19 a.m. Monday when it became disabled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Amory PD issues warning after stopping vehicles with fake blackout tags
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department issued a warning to motorists who are trying to replicate Mississippi’s new blackout tags. The new vanity tags became available to Mississippi car owners in July. “We have stopped vehicles lately running fake blackout tags,” Amory Police shared on its Facebook...
bobgermanylaw.com
Columbus, MS - Four-Vehicle Pile-Up on US-82 Leads to Death of Porter, Dodds, Unborn Child
Columbus, MS (August 29, 2022) - A collision between two motorcycles and two passenger vehicles left two people dead on Sunday, August 28th. Reports show that, at about 1:00 a.m., an initial collision between two vehicles prompted a chain reaction crash on US-82 in Columbus. A vehicle crashed into the...
Two people killed in early morning chain reaction crash on Mississippi highway
A crash involving two cars and two motorcycles early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of two people. WTVA in Tupelo reports that a vehicle crash that started a chain reaction of crashes killed two people on U.S. 82 in Columbus at approximately 1 a.m. Reports are that a vehicle...
KKK plaque found at West Point; Naming Commission says removal outside its authority
A Ku Klux Klan plaque found at West Point falls outside the mission of the Department of Defense committee charged with identifying and renaming military assets named for the Confederacy, the commission announced in its latest report. The plaque was first reported by the New York Times. The Naming Commission...
WHNT-TV
Water outage scheduled in Florence Monday night
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will have a scheduled water outage on Monday, August 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The outage will affect residents on Cox Creek Parkway from Helton Drive to Summit Ridge Apartments. Florence Gas & Water Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that they are moving a water line to make room for a new sewer system.
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning for Parts of Colbert Co. Until 7:45 pm
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. South central Colbert County in northwestern Alabama…. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of. Belgreen, or 10 miles northwest of Russellville, moving north at 15. mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size...
WHNT-TV
Expired: Flash Flood Warning Issued For Lauderdale County
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for central Lauderdale County until 10:15 Monday evening. A strong thunderstorm has been nearly stationary over this portion of Lauderdale County for an extended period of time producing very heavy rainfall. This area has already seen 1 to 2.5 inches of rain in an hour. The storm that is producing the heavy rain will remain over this area for another couple of hours, leading to an additional 1 to 2 inches possible.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
191K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 10