Chuck
4d ago
Every time there is an upset or someone loses some wages on a bet they pull that card. Dude landed a head kick and "he cheated." Sounds like a bunch of middle schoolers. Chalk it up as a loss and move in. I'm sure Usman will get his chance to redeem that loss. You can't win them all.
Ruben Ramirez
4d ago
Usman is the one who cheated!! He got kicked good but acted like it was a low blow when reviewing the replay it was clearly not a low blow. Usman did this against Colby as well to get some seconds to recover from the hard kick.
Tom L
4d ago
UFC fighters always grab the fence, it's just a natural reaction when fighting. They both did it, so harm, Usman will beat Edward's next time. He got caught plain as that.
