Cumming, GA

Cherri Ashton
4d ago

My sincere thoughts and prayers go out to those who are fighting drug addiction. Just say no to drugs and yes to Jesus Christ.

WGAU

ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gillsville man arrested in connection with overdose death

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Cleveland Police Department on Wednesday arrested a Gillsville man in connection with the August overdose death of a Cleveland woman. Olaffia Hester, 27, is accused of felony murder after Katelyn Baker, 23 was found dead in a hotel on Aug. 19. According...
CLEVELAND, GA
850wftl.com

Father forced to ram car following his daughter home from work

JACKSON COUNTY, GA– Deputies are commending a father who did everything in his power to stop a man who followed his daughter home from work. The incident occurred on Thursday night in Jackson County. Authorities say the 17-year-old victim was driving home from her restaurant job when she noticed...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Riverdale 'firebombing' | Family says victim's recovery will be long, slow

RIVERDALE, Ga. — The family of two women who suffered injuries during what Riverdale Police call a "firebombing" are raising funds to help with medical expenses. Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. Aug. 20 along Derby Drive. When officers arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke coming out of the windows.
RIVERDALE, GA
Dawn White
WTVC

Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center

DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
DALTON, GA
11Alive

19-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old was arrested late last month for a murder that happened earlier in the year, DeKalb County Sherrif's Office said. Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase, according to the office, in connection to the death of Tyler Swain. He was taken into custody on August 30.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man dies in apparent Lake Lanier drowning, sheriff says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man from Kansas City is dead after a weekend drowning on Lake Lanier, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities responded around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday where Adelso Enrique Barillas had been swimming with friends at Old Federal Campground when he "began struggling, went under the water and never resurfaced," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Stolen gun found buried in yard and more

A drunk man was barred from St. Mary’s Hospital on Aug. 29 for being disruptive in the waiting room, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. Police made contact with the man as he was leaving the hospital in a parking lot along Alps Road. The man was visibly drunk and had an open bottle of beer on the stair next to him, the report said.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Student brings gun to school in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — A student in Franklin County reportedly brought a weapon to school on Wednesday, according to the district. According to a post on Franklin County Schools Facebook page, students reported to a seventh-grade teacher that another kid had a gun. The district said their school resource officer at Franklin County Middle School "confiscated the weapon from a book bag."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Man dies from injuries in Gainesville house fire; 11-year-old in critical condition

A man died and an 11-year-old boy is in critical condition following a late-night house fire Tuesday in Gainesville. Firefighters found 66-year-old Joe Boggs inside the burning house on Pleasant View Circle. He died on his way to the hospital, officials say. The boy, who is related to Boggs, is in critical condition at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Arrest Made In Connection To Body Found At M Star Hotel

(Cleveland) – The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and the Cleveland Police Department have announced an arrest in connection with a body found at the M Star Hotel in Cleveland last month. According to a media release from Trent Hillsman, GBI Special Agent in Charge with ARDEO, Olaffia...
CLEVELAND, GA
