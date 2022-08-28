ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Carlson Obituary

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
Carl Carlson passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Pinnacle Memory Care in Muscatine, Iowa.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Muscatine, Iowa. The family will be present an hour before the service for visitation. Pastor Willie Rosin will officiate the service. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the service.

Graveside and Masonic Services will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield, Iowa, with full military graveside rites conducted by the Greenfield American Legion Head-Endres Post No. 265 and V.F.W. Post No. 5357 and Masonic Services held by the Greenfield Crusade Lodge No. 386 A.F. & A.M. Pastor Melinda Stonebraker will officiate the service. A luncheon will be held at the Greenfield United Methodist Church following the committal services. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.

Memorials may be directed to the Minnesota Lions Vision Foundation. Website: Donations can be made online. There is also a form that can be printed and a mailing address is included. https://www.mnlionsvisionfoundation.org/donate/

Carl Carlson is survived by his wife, Judy Carlson of Muscatine, Iowa; son, Donovon Carlson and wife Sue of West Salem, Wisconsin; daughter, Sara Comstock and husband Scott of Muscatine, Iowa; two granddaughters, Laura and Anna Comstock; other relatives and friends.

