Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Eyewitness News
Collins Creamery voted winner of Channel 3 Ice Cream Social
(WFSB) – Collins Creamery was voted the best ice cream spot in Connecticut in Channel 3′s Ice Cream Social!. Our viewers decided the shop in Enfield has the best ice cream in the state. We went to 20 different spots around the state, and over 44,000 of you...
Register Citizen
Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day
Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize and 9 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday
Lottery players in Massachusetts won or claimed 10 tickets on Tuesday worth at least $100,000, with one of the players taking home a $1 million prize. The seven-figure winner bought their ticket in the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ game from the Route 12 Variety convenience store in Oxford. The $100,000 prizes, meanwhile, were spread across the games “$15,000,000 Money Maker,” “Millions,” and “Mass Cash.”
Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack new Chicopee location to open on Sept. 10
Seafood lovers rejoice as Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack’s highly-anticipated Chicopee location is set to open on Sept. 10, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon. The popular seafood restaurant’s newest location will be in Chicopee’s Center Space Property, by the corner of Center and South...
NewsTimes
Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
Bradley International Airport adds nonstop service to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut — Spirit Airlines is adding a nonstop flight from Hartford-Springfield’s Bradley International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Airport Authority announced the new flight Thursday at the airport. Flights begin launch on Dec. 15 and will operate year-round, four...
Fast Casual
Pokemoto opens 3rd location in 10 days
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker Inc.'s Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, has opened its 11th Connecticut location in Colchester, Connecticut, with nine more signed agreements in the Connecticut market. This store is the chain's third opening in the last 10 days; the first being in Oxford, Mississippi and the second being a...
NBC Connecticut
Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich
The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
Bristol Press
After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors
BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Residents Buy Vineyard
Have you ever wanted to leap into something big, bold and life-changing? A Suffield couple recently did when they purchased Priam Vineyards in Colchester, Conn. On July 1, long-time Suffield resident Ryan Winiarski and his partner Meredith Lanoue took over the 40-acre vineyard and 20-year old winery business. The pair...
Journal Inquirer
Peach Festival 3
People at the annual Peach Festival get ready to hear Nightshift perform the top songs from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.
sheltonherald.com
‘Everybody loves ice cream’; Capital Ice Cream plans expansion, second location in Hartford
HARTFORD — As most students and teachers kicked off a new school year earlier this week, one Hartford teacher was absent. It was because of ice cream. For the last four years, Chantell Boissiere-Kelly has balanced her job as a teacher at Annie Fisher Montessori while running Capital Ice Cream on Capitol Avenue. But this year, as the business plans an expansion, she’s finally taking a break from teaching to run the ice cream shop full time.
Journal Inquirer
Unvaccinated cadets ordered off Coast Guard Academy campus
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The Coast Guard Academy is disenrolling seven cadets for failing to comply with the military's COVID-19 vaccination mandate, after their requests for religious exemptions were denied and they were ordered to leave campus. The academy in New London, Connecticut, confirmed the disenrollments Tuesday, The...
The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night
Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
Dogs doing better after rattler bites
GLASTONBURY — Two weeks after being bitten by a rattlesnake — an experience that led to emergency treatment and several days as patients at a Middletown veterinary hospital — Robert and Lynn Murray’s two dogs are back to sniffing around off-leash in the fenced-in play area where they were bitten.
Journal Inquirer
Manchester: Walking through Buckley Elementary School
The brand new Buckley Elementary School, one of the first net-zero schools in the state, will open for grades K-4 on Sept. 6. The $27 million project was funded by a $93 million referendum approved by Manchester voters in 2019.
State police arrest Meriden man for driving 110 mph in Union
UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested for reckless driving after he was caught speeding around 110 mph in Union in July, Connecticut State Police said. Massachusetts State Police advised CSP that they had attempted to stop a grey Nissan Altima with Connecticut license plates in the town of Charlton, Mass. after the […]
ABC6.com
‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign stolen just over RI border
VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut Department of Transportation officials said a ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign has been stolen in Voluntown, right at the Rhode Island border. A spokeswoman said DOT officials noticed the sign was missing last week on Rt. 165 in Voluntown, which borders Exeter. The...
Two charged in string of bank robberies
Two Middletown residents were charged Tuesday after an investigation into a string of bank robberies, including one at a People’s United Bank branch in Glastonbury in July. Jalania Pantano, 27, and Gino Rizzo, 28, both of Middletown, were charged with offenses related to a number of bank robberies. According...
