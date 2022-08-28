ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Eyewitness News

Collins Creamery voted winner of Channel 3 Ice Cream Social

(WFSB) – Collins Creamery was voted the best ice cream spot in Connecticut in Channel 3′s Ice Cream Social!. Our viewers decided the shop in Enfield has the best ice cream in the state. We went to 20 different spots around the state, and over 44,000 of you...
ENFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day

Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize and 9 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday

Lottery players in Massachusetts won or claimed 10 tickets on Tuesday worth at least $100,000, with one of the players taking home a $1 million prize. The seven-figure winner bought their ticket in the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ game from the Route 12 Variety convenience store in Oxford. The $100,000 prizes, meanwhile, were spread across the games “$15,000,000 Money Maker,” “Millions,” and “Mass Cash.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NewsTimes

Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, August 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. August's celebrity highlights include the "Jersey Shore" crew rolling into Connecticut for filming and several big-name musicians performing in front of hungry fans during the Hey Stamford! Food Festival. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Bradley International Airport adds nonstop service to Jamaica

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut — Spirit Airlines is adding a nonstop flight from Hartford-Springfield’s Bradley International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Airport Authority announced the new flight Thursday at the airport. Flights begin launch on Dec. 15 and will operate year-round, four...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fast Casual

Pokemoto opens 3rd location in 10 days

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker Inc.'s Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, has opened its 11th Connecticut location in Colchester, Connecticut, with nine more signed agreements in the Connecticut market. This store is the chain's third opening in the last 10 days; the first being in Oxford, Mississippi and the second being a...
COLCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich

The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
NORWICH, CT
Bristol Press

After over 40 years, CT Bike & Skate to close doors

BRISTOL – After over 40 years serving thousands as a local icon in skating and extreme sports for families and athletes alike, CT Bike & Skate is set to close its doors Sept. 27. Headquartered at 80 South Street, the business is owned and run by Jim and Marie...
BRISTOL, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

Suffield Residents Buy Vineyard

Have you ever wanted to leap into something big, bold and life-changing? A Suffield couple recently did when they purchased Priam Vineyards in Colchester, Conn. On July 1, long-time Suffield resident Ryan Winiarski and his partner Meredith Lanoue took over the 40-acre vineyard and 20-year old winery business. The pair...
SUFFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Peach Festival 3

People at the annual Peach Festival get ready to hear Nightshift perform the top songs from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
sheltonherald.com

‘Everybody loves ice cream’; Capital Ice Cream plans expansion, second location in Hartford

HARTFORD — As most students and teachers kicked off a new school year earlier this week, one Hartford teacher was absent. It was because of ice cream. For the last four years, Chantell Boissiere-Kelly has balanced her job as a teacher at Annie Fisher Montessori while running Capital Ice Cream on Capitol Avenue. But this year, as the business plans an expansion, she’s finally taking a break from teaching to run the ice cream shop full time.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Unvaccinated cadets ordered off Coast Guard Academy campus

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The Coast Guard Academy is disenrolling seven cadets for failing to comply with the military's COVID-19 vaccination mandate, after their requests for religious exemptions were denied and they were ordered to leave campus. The academy in New London, Connecticut, confirmed the disenrollments Tuesday, The...
NEW LONDON, CT
i95 ROCK

The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night

Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
TORRINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Dogs doing better after rattler bites

GLASTONBURY — Two weeks after being bitten by a rattlesnake — an experience that led to emergency treatment and several days as patients at a Middletown veterinary hospital — Robert and Lynn Murray’s two dogs are back to sniffing around off-leash in the fenced-in play area where they were bitten.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester: Walking through Buckley Elementary School

The brand new Buckley Elementary School, one of the first net-zero schools in the state, will open for grades K-4 on Sept. 6. The $27 million project was funded by a $93 million referendum approved by Manchester voters in 2019.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

State police arrest Meriden man for driving 110 mph in Union

UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested for reckless driving after he was caught speeding around 110 mph in Union in July, Connecticut State Police said. Massachusetts State Police advised CSP that they had attempted to stop a grey Nissan Altima with Connecticut license plates in the town of Charlton, Mass. after the […]
MERIDEN, CT
ABC6.com

‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign stolen just over RI border

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut Department of Transportation officials said a ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign has been stolen in Voluntown, right at the Rhode Island border. A spokeswoman said DOT officials noticed the sign was missing last week on Rt. 165 in Voluntown, which borders Exeter. The...
VOLUNTOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Two charged in string of bank robberies

Two Middletown residents were charged Tuesday after an investigation into a string of bank robberies, including one at a People’s United Bank branch in Glastonbury in July. Jalania Pantano, 27, and Gino Rizzo, 28, both of Middletown, were charged with offenses related to a number of bank robberies. According...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

