drydenwire.com
‘Police Action’ Near Birchwood School District Closes School; Evening Activities Canceled
BIRCHWOOD, WI -- Police activity near the Birchwood School District in Washburn County has resulted in the closure of the school for the remainder of the day with evening activities canceled, according to a post from the Birchwood School District. Via Birchwood School District:. The Birchwood School district was notified...
drydenwire.com
WATCH: Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy - Episode 107
SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire.com Founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald were back for their latest episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" Tuesday morning!. The live-streaming show began at 8:30a (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page today, Tuesday, August 30, 2022. ICYMI: You can watch the recording...
drydenwire.com
Polk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Sept. 1, 2022
POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Polk County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in,...
drydenwire.com
Polk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 30, 2022
POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Polk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
drydenwire.com
Man Pronounced Dead After Authorities Respond To ATV Crash
RUSK COUNTY - A report of an ATV crash on Monday night has resulted in the death of Jay Holcomb from Bruce, WI, according to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 8:45p, it was reported to the...
