Shell Lake, WI

drydenwire.com

WATCH: Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy - Episode 107

SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire.com Founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald were back for their latest episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" Tuesday morning!. The live-streaming show began at 8:30a (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page today, Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Polk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Sept. 1, 2022

POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Polk County.
POLK COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Polk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 30, 2022

POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Polk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
POLK COUNTY, WI
Shell Lake, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Pronounced Dead After Authorities Respond To ATV Crash

RUSK COUNTY - A report of an ATV crash on Monday night has resulted in the death of Jay Holcomb from Bruce, WI, according to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 8:45p, it was reported to the...
RUSK COUNTY, WI

