Logan, UT

Like Yellowstone: Logan Canyon beaver colony attracting crowds

A family of beavers in Logan Canyon has gained celebrity status of sorts this summer, attracting spectators almost nightly to watch them go about their business. One reason for the beavers’ popularity is that the dam and lodge they’ve built along Temple Fork are only a few paces from the road, so families can easily park and set out blankets and lawn chairs for the evening “shows.”
LOGAN, UT
7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Ogden, Utah

My husband and I finished a year of full-time RVing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden, the first settlement in Utah, is 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake and 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you are a snow skier, you probably recognize the name Ogden as it is the gateway of Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Ogden is continually growing and thriving, and they have a great food scene. Here are the seven amazing restaurants we tried in Ogden, Utah, on our travels and what we had from each. My list falls in the order of which we ate there.
OGDEN, UT
Logan, UT
Logan, UT
Logan, UT
Logan, UT
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Chicken fans rejoice! The nationally loved chicken tender chain is opening a new location in Layton this fall. This will be the sixth Raising Cane’s to open since the company expanded into Utah in 2021, which saw cars lining up to get a taste of the “ONE LOVE craveable chicken”.  “Layton, […]
LAYTON, UT
Crumbl issues statement on cookie lawsuit

The Utah cookie war continued this week when Crumbl, the now nationwide cookie company founded in Logan, released a public statement about its trade-secrets lawsuit against rival company Dirty Dough. According to an email from Crumbl, the company’s lawyer let them publicly share more details about the lawsuit they filed...
LOGAN, UT
Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir

LAYTON, Utah — Mary Green and her husband came out to Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. “My husband was here three to four times to fish,” Green said. “He’s wanted to learn fly fishing.”
LAYTON, UT
Cause of triple brush fire outbreak unknown

A spate of three brush fires along 2500 North in Logan on Tuesday afternoon has so far defied explanation. The fires — two on the south side of the road and one on the north — broke out simultaneously around 3 p.m., prompting dispatch of multiple fire trucks and crews.
LOGAN, UT
Brats and beer return to Snowbasin this fall

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Snowbasin’s SnowWiesn Oktoberfest is making its return this fall. The German-themed festival will feature live music, Bavarian food, local brews, traditional German activities and for the first time a Mountain Market, filled with vendors and creators. Snowbasin’s Oktoberfest is family and dog friendly and will be held every Sunday throughout the […]
HUNTSVILLE, UT
Two men shot during conflict in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies responded to a shooting incident late Wednesday night in Tremonton. Police say, three males were involved in a conflict which led to the shooting at the LaZBoy parking lot near 350 W and 1000 N. According to police, two males sustained gunshot wounds and are reportedly in critical condition. […]
TREMONTON, UT
Logan police officer arrested in domestic violence case put on leave

LOGAN — A Logan police officer has been placed on leave while he's investigated for domestic violence. Michael Ryan Montoya, 31, was arrested on Aug. 18 for investigation of unlawful detention and four counts of assault. He's also being investigated for assault with substantial bodily injury. Logan Police Chief...
LOGAN, UT
Center has unique use for grocery bags; recycling event planned

The Cache Valley Humanitarian Center and Lee’s Marketplace in Logan and Smithfield are teaming up to kick off a recycling campaign this week. Lee’s is providing a container in each store for customers to recycle their plastic grocery bags. The CVHC and its volunteers will process those plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless and others in need.
LOGAN, UT

