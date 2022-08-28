Read full article on original website
What Blake Anderson said about Alabama ahead of Utah State's Week 1 game vs. Tide
Blake Anderson and the Utah State Aggies eked out a win over UConn in Week 0 last weekend. This Saturday, he takes his team into Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. He recently spoke about what he’s expecting from the Week 1 showdown, via Rivals.com.
Alabama vs. Utah State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Alabama vs. Utah State Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 3 Time: 7:30 p.m. TV: SEC Networ Streaming: fuboTV What you need to knowUtah State: A surprise winner last fall under first-year coach Blake Anderson, the Aggies return ...
Like Yellowstone: Logan Canyon beaver colony attracting crowds
A family of beavers in Logan Canyon has gained celebrity status of sorts this summer, attracting spectators almost nightly to watch them go about their business. One reason for the beavers’ popularity is that the dam and lodge they’ve built along Temple Fork are only a few paces from the road, so families can easily park and set out blankets and lawn chairs for the evening “shows.”
7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Ogden, Utah
My husband and I finished a year of full-time RVing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden, the first settlement in Utah, is 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake and 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you are a snow skier, you probably recognize the name Ogden as it is the gateway of Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Ogden is continually growing and thriving, and they have a great food scene. Here are the seven amazing restaurants we tried in Ogden, Utah, on our travels and what we had from each. My list falls in the order of which we ate there.
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Chicken fans rejoice! The nationally loved chicken tender chain is opening a new location in Layton this fall. This will be the sixth Raising Cane’s to open since the company expanded into Utah in 2021, which saw cars lining up to get a taste of the “ONE LOVE craveable chicken”. “Layton, […]
Flat tire on I-15 leads to crash with serious injuries in Davis County
A driver that moved to the left shoulder for a flat tire was seriously injured after a van crashed into their vehicle on the freeway in Davis County.
Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some families...
Crumbl issues statement on cookie lawsuit
The Utah cookie war continued this week when Crumbl, the now nationwide cookie company founded in Logan, released a public statement about its trade-secrets lawsuit against rival company Dirty Dough. According to an email from Crumbl, the company’s lawyer let them publicly share more details about the lawsuit they filed...
Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir
LAYTON, Utah — Mary Green and her husband came out to Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. “My husband was here three to four times to fish,” Green said. “He’s wanted to learn fly fishing.”
Cause of triple brush fire outbreak unknown
A spate of three brush fires along 2500 North in Logan on Tuesday afternoon has so far defied explanation. The fires — two on the south side of the road and one on the north — broke out simultaneously around 3 p.m., prompting dispatch of multiple fire trucks and crews.
Update: Brush fires near Logan-Cache Airport quickly knocked down
Firefighters quickly extinguished brush fires burning on both sides of 2500 North near the Logan-Cache Airport. Traffic was temporarily blocked along 2500 North near the airport as crews responded to three flareups along the road around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Brats and beer return to Snowbasin this fall
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Snowbasin’s SnowWiesn Oktoberfest is making its return this fall. The German-themed festival will feature live music, Bavarian food, local brews, traditional German activities and for the first time a Mountain Market, filled with vendors and creators. Snowbasin’s Oktoberfest is family and dog friendly and will be held every Sunday throughout the […]
Two men shot during conflict in Tremonton
TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies responded to a shooting incident late Wednesday night in Tremonton. Police say, three males were involved in a conflict which led to the shooting at the LaZBoy parking lot near 350 W and 1000 N. According to police, two males sustained gunshot wounds and are reportedly in critical condition. […]
Logan police officer arrested in domestic violence case put on leave
LOGAN — A Logan police officer has been placed on leave while he's investigated for domestic violence. Michael Ryan Montoya, 31, was arrested on Aug. 18 for investigation of unlawful detention and four counts of assault. He's also being investigated for assault with substantial bodily injury. Logan Police Chief...
Morgan County Sheriff: Suspect charged with 4 felonies after found under child’s bed in Morgan
MORGAN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been booked into the Weber County jail on four felony charges after Morgan County Sheriff‘s officials say he was found hiding under the bed of a 7-year-old Morgan girl. A deputy was dispatched at 4:39 a.m. Friday,...
Center has unique use for grocery bags; recycling event planned
The Cache Valley Humanitarian Center and Lee’s Marketplace in Logan and Smithfield are teaming up to kick off a recycling campaign this week. Lee’s is providing a container in each store for customers to recycle their plastic grocery bags. The CVHC and its volunteers will process those plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless and others in need.
