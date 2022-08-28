Read full article on original website
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison
It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
Michigan board blocks certification of abortion rights ballot measure, throwing it to the courts
The panel’s vote comes after abortion-rights activists spent several months gathering more than 750,000 signatures from all 83 counties in the state.
Power outages prompt second day of Metro Detroit school closures
Dozens of schools across southeast Michigan canceled school for a second day on Wednesday due to power outages in the wake of severe Monday storms that downed thousands of power lines. Among the Metro Detroit school districts that have closed buildings Wednesday:. ► Armada Area Schools: All schools. ► Eastpointe...
CATA offers new hires $2,500 and $5,000 signing bonuses ahead of Lansing job fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is offering $17.50 per hour and a signing bonus to new hires. CATA is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 15, to recruit new bus operators and mechanics to serve the Capital City region. Interviews will be conducted throughout the event.
Michigan woman plans to live 'worry-free' after winning $1.18 million lottery jackpot
NEW ERA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 55-year-old woman said she will be "living worry-free" after winning $1.18 million from the Michigan Lottery. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning Jackpot Slots ticket from a Wesco gas station at 4667 1st Street in New Era, about 30 miles north of Muskegon.
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Federal judge allows lawsuit over dead people on Michigan voter rolls to move forward
A federal judge has rejected Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s effort to dismiss a case challenging Michigan’s maintenance of its voter rolls when it comes to removing dead people. U.S. District Court Judge Jane Beckering ruled last week against Benson’s motion to dismiss the case based largely on...
Power outages close down 2 Ann Arbor Public Schools buildings Tuesday, Aug. 30
ANN ARBOR, MI - A storm that left thousands throughout the state without power Monday left two Ann Arbor Public Schools buildings without power, forcing the district to close the buildings on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Just one day into the school year, AAPS’ Pathways to Success Academic Campus and Pattengill...
Power outage cancels classes in Jackson County schools for second day on Wednesday, Aug. 31
JACKSON, MI -- Classes are canceled for a second day Wednesday in two Jackson County school districts and one district building due to continued power outages. All buildings in the Columbia School District and Jackson Preparatory & Early College are closed on Aug. 31. Bean Elementary School in the Western School District also is closed. Child care is open in Columbia.
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms
Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
Storms knock out power, claim life of dog in Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A powerful line of storms that swept through Washtenaw County Monday evening left thousands without power and resulted in the death of a dog that came in contact with a downed power line in Ann Arbor, officials said. The pet was electrocuted Aug. 29, after touching...
Michigan State football “in the driver’s seat” for 5-star DE/LB TJ Capers
Mel Tucker and Michigan State football are focusing on the 2024 recruiting class and they seem to be in great shape for a certain five-star. Mel Tucker has some serious juice on the recruiting trail and the excitement the Michigan State football coach has generated on the recruiting trail has injected life into the program.
Pa. school district cancels over $20,000 of student lunch debt
According to the Education Data Initiative, as of October, Pennsylvanians had a total of $14.9 million in student lunch debt. Since the nationwide initiative that provided free school meals expired on June 30, school districts can start collecting on that debt now. But one Bucks County school district has decided...
Michigan Lottery Chance to win: $5 Black Pearls
Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to the Morning Bounce September 19-23 for your chance to call in and win. Five dollar “black pearls” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly. There are chances to win up to fifteen times on each ticket and over $28 million in total prizes…Black Pearl, a little play can make your day!
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 30
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,770,359 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,038. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 19,158 new cases and 129 deaths on August 30. The average daily COVID-19...
