Cars 108

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison

It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
Detroit News

Power outages prompt second day of Metro Detroit school closures

Dozens of schools across southeast Michigan canceled school for a second day on Wednesday due to power outages in the wake of severe Monday storms that downed thousands of power lines. Among the Metro Detroit school districts that have closed buildings Wednesday:. ► Armada Area Schools: All schools. ► Eastpointe...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Power outage cancels classes in Jackson County schools for second day on Wednesday, Aug. 31

JACKSON, MI -- Classes are canceled for a second day Wednesday in two Jackson County school districts and one district building due to continued power outages. All buildings in the Columbia School District and Jackson Preparatory & Early College are closed on Aug. 31. Bean Elementary School in the Western School District also is closed. Child care is open in Columbia.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
94.9 WMMQ

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Storms knock out power, claim life of dog in Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A powerful line of storms that swept through Washtenaw County Monday evening left thousands without power and resulted in the death of a dog that came in contact with a downed power line in Ann Arbor, officials said. The pet was electrocuted Aug. 29, after touching...
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Lottery Chance to win: $5 Black Pearls

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to the Morning Bounce September 19-23 for your chance to call in and win. Five dollar “black pearls” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly. There are chances to win up to fifteen times on each ticket and over $28 million in total prizes…Black Pearl, a little play can make your day!
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 30

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,770,359 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,038. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 19,158 new cases and 129 deaths on August 30. The average daily COVID-19...
MICHIGAN STATE
