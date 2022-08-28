Read full article on original website
Can the Diagnosis of ADHD Be Helpful to Parents?
ADHD behaviors may be misinterpreted as indifference, laziness, or even willful defiance, leaving parents confused and frustrated. Children with ADHD are often subjected to stigma and harsh reactions from teachers and parents. The minds of children with ADHD can show great potential when tuned to their own unique and passionate...
What Makes People Share Misinformation on Social Media?
Misinformation is like a disease. Understanding how it spreads is key for stopping it. Given the information environment we are in, getting a handle on what is true and what is misleading is not just a question of integrity and morality but a matter of survival. Disinformation kills people. Poor...
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom Posted
NJ teacher jeopardizes career by using appearance to her disadvantage.(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) The following story is controversial – and local!. Over the last few weeks of summer, some commotion has been caused by a teacher in Pennsauken Township School District of New Jersey.
Exercise and Socialize to Prevent Dementia
A systematic review measured how leisure activities affected dementia risk. Data shows that physical and social activity significantly decreases dementia risk. There was also some evidence that cognitive activity decreases dementia risk, but the data is not as robust. We often think of engaging in leisure activities as an important...
Want to Feel Closer to Your Partner?
People desire to feel understood, and one of the ways they do it is through self-disclosure. How one's partner responds to a personal disclosure often has more impact on relationship intimacy than the content of what was shared. Self-disclosure that is met with little understanding leads to decreasing satisfaction and...
The Mental Health Effects of "Ghosting"
While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental-emotional health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
Hallucinations About Harm in Borderline Personality Disorder
New research sampled people with BPD who reported having auditory hallucinations. 76 percent of the people with BPD heard voices telling them to hurt themselves; 33 percent heard voices ordering them to hurt others. Caregivers and clinicians need to be aware that hearing voices is common in BPD, and there...
Are You Laughing With Me? The Meaning of Laughter
Laughter can be characterized in 3 forms: affiliative, de-escalative, or power. The expression of laughter is highly heterogeneous regarding pitch, production methods, and articulation effects. Research supports sex differences in laughter, with the vocalizations of women expected to be more repressed. Dominant laughter emotes higher social status. Some laughs warm...
Listen Up: Why Earbuds Are a Threat to Ourselves and Society
Earbuds have become a ubiquitous presence among people of all ages. With earbuds, we can't be mindful of our own thoughts and emotions. Earbuds prevent social interactions from naturally occurring. Given my subtitle, you might be thinking that I’m a Luddite or some crackpot Chicken Little (“The Skype is falling!!”)....
An Introduction to Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy
Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) utilizes ketamine to help patients struggling to find relief from mental health symptoms. Research has explored the potential of psychedelics in psychotherapy for several decades. Ketamine's dissociative and pain-managing processes help individuals safely explore painful emotions and memories. Talk therapy has been an excellent–sometimes life-saving–process for many...
Why Taking Advice Always Beats Giving Advice
Everyone loses when you give advice, both the giver and the receiver. Equally, everyone loses when the receiver rejects advice. But taking advice can be a win-win for both parties and an instant boost to the giver’s reputation. In his best-selling book, Give and Take, Wharton Professor Adam Grant...
What Are Grounding Techniques?
Sometimes life throws you a curveball and you find yourself overwhelmed. Maybe you experienced a loss. Perhaps you find yourself pondering the meaning of life. Or maybe the current state of world affairs makes you feel lost. Whenever you find yourself feeling anxious or stressed, you can use grounding techniques to reconnect with yourself and the present moment. This research-based strategy may be helpful for anxiety, panic attacks, flashbacks, or even dissociation.
How the Mind-Body Connection Works
Brain research shows that there is a complex interplay between mind and body. Our brain's mapping of where we are in space is deeply connected to our thinking on topics and in ways that don’t seem aligned. If you make your brain work harder, continually updating where it is...
How Women Can Be Biased Against Other Women
Often unintentionally and without guile, women can divide into groups based on parental and partnering status. Scenarios that cause distancing and othering include forming an unconventional family, choosing not to have children, and others. Curiosity is the key to coming together, building understanding, and supporting one another. At the intersection...
Dream Incubation: Solving Problems in Your Sleep
What if we could direct our dreams? What if we could ask our dreams for solutions to our most pressing problems and receive important answers while we sleep? What if we could deliberately seed our unconscious mind to evoke helpful dreams?. This is the territory of dream incubation, a practice...
Busting the Most Harmful Happiness Myth: More Is Better
We tend to be dissatisfied with where we are continually, even if we accomplish our goals or get what we’ve wanted. A basic yet powerful way to promote happiness is appreciating and wanting where we already are and what we already have. Consistently celebrating your wins, sometimes without and...
Suddenly September: Rising to the Back-to-School Challenge
September can be a mixed bag of challenging times and return to routines. College children on their own for the first time should be allowed to set the terms of how much support they require. Empty nesters grapple with difficult emotions as they look forward to more time to pursue...
You're Nervous About Public Speaking
Every presenter and public speaker has moments of stress or nervousness. When nervous, we aim to reduce our fear, instead of improving our speaking effectiveness. Lower stress feels better, but it's not the same thing as performing better. Research can help you focus on what matters more. Studies from around...
Mass Shooters: A Systematic Psychiatric Study
A new study indicates there is an association, not a causal relationship, between mass shooting and undiagnosed, untreated psychiatric illness. Researchers found psychiatric illnesses including schizophrenia, mood disorders, delusional disorder, severe personality disorders and others. Individuals who suffer from psychiatric illness and get appropriate treatment are not any more violent...
Trauma and Its Widespread Impact on Black Communities
Chronic exposure to life-threatening traumatic events can lead to negative mental and physical health outcomes. Due to structural racism, Black individuals with few economic resources are more likely to experience trauma than other groups. Racism is the root of racial health inequities. By Meghna Ravi, B.S.A., Sean Minton, B.A., and...
