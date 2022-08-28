Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M
An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
Mexican American ‘Karen’ Assaults Indian Women On Video During Racist, Violent Attack In Texas
A viral video shows Mexican American woman Esmeralda Upton assaulting Indian women in Plano, Texas during a racist, violent attack. The post Mexican American ‘Karen’ Assaults Indian Women On Video During Racist, Violent Attack In Texas appeared first on NewsOne.
Wrong Wendy's Order Sparks Gun Fight: Police
Christian Ellis, 18, has been arrested and could now face up to 20 years in prison.
Teenage YouTuber was murdered after insulting cartel boss in viral video
A 17-year-old YouTuber was found dead with at least 15 bullet wounds after a video of him insulting a notorious cartel boss went viral. Juan Luis Lagunas Rosales, born in Mexican state of Sinaloa, began sharing videos online after he left school at 15 and started drinking heavily. He took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out
The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
Minnesota man told his 5 kids to go play in the basement before shooting their mother, himself: police
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Two people in Minnesota died this week in what police have described as a murder-suicide. On Tuesday night, St. Paul Police Department officers...
Man arrested after cops find buckets of stolen body parts he allegedly bought on Facebook
Jeremy Pauley of Enola runs a Facebook page called “The Grand Wunderkammer” that specializes in “the odd and unusual” – including human bones or body parts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
buzzfeednews.com
A 25-Year-Old Is Going To Prison For Those Scam Calls Telling Your Grandparents They Need To Bail You Out
A 25-year-old California man was sentenced to almost four years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a "grandparent scam" criminal ring that defrauded more than 70 older people out of more than $2 million. Jack Owuor, who pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy under the...
BREAKING NEWS: Former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor who was shot dead during no-knock warrant raid on her home
A former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead during a no-knock warrant raid on her home in 2020. Kelly Goodlett, 35, who resigned from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) last week, is expected to...
Father and son sentenced to life in prison, neighbor gets 35 years for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
The father and son convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were both given an additional sentence of life in prison Monday on federal hate crime charges, while their neighbor was sentenced to 35 years in prison. A judge also required that Travis McMichael, 36, Greg McMichael, 66, and William “Roddie” Bryan,...
Woman Who Filmed Police Savagely Beating Arkansas Man Testifies That Cops Started it
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on a viral video from Arkansas that showed three police officers viciously beating a man who clearly isn’t fighting back. Subsequently, the officers have been suspended while an investigation is pending. Today, DailyMail spoke directly to the woman who recorded the incident with her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
Mother of man who allegedly shot McDonald's worker over cold fries goes after victim
A man accused of shooting a Brooklyn McDonald's employee Monday over cold fries was charged with attempted murder Tuesday, authorities said.
A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit.
A federal judge ruled that it was not “unreasonable” for a police officer to use a patrol dog on an unarmed Texas woman who suffered significant injuries after the animal bit her for roughly 62 seconds, court documents show. The decision, filed earlier this month in U.S. District...
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
Suspected pedophile slits throat on Facebook live when confronted by ‘hunters’
Last week a man in Liverpool attempted to take his life after he was confronted by a group of “pedophile hunters” who streamed the encounter on Facebook.
FBI Forensic Report Concludes That Alec Baldwin May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting
The FBI has concluded their forensic report on the shooting on the set of Rust—and concluded that the gun used to fatally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to a forensic report obtained by ABC News. In October 2021, Hutchins, 42, died after being hit by a prop gun that Baldwin was holding for a scene. The western film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also hit during the incident. Baldwin has repeatedly stated it was a horrible accident but insisted he did not pull the trigger. But ABC News reports that the accidental discharge testing determined the firearm used in the shooting—a .45 Colt—could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. The report is a part of the criminal investigation into the on-set shooting led by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. It is not immediately clear whether the gun used in the FBI’s report was the exact gun used during the shooting or a similar type. Read it at ABC News
Man Kills An 8-Year-Old Then Sneaks His Way Into The Grieving Family And Becomes Their Spokesperson
To try and conceal his evil deeds, 28-year-old Darren Vickers befriended and moved in with the grieving family, knowing pretty well he was the reason behind their pain. What a psycho.
Police kill 13 after capturing suspects burying one of their officers in Mexico
State police in north-central Mexico killed 13 alleged gang members in a shootout the same day they captured four people burying one of their officers and a relative, authorities said Friday. The San Luis Potosi state security agency said in a statement the clash occurred Thursday evening in the Vaqueros...
Comments / 12