Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M

An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
BEAVERTON, OR
‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out

The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
ARKANSAS STATE
BREAKING NEWS: Former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor who was shot dead during no-knock warrant raid on her home

A former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead during a no-knock warrant raid on her home in 2020. Kelly Goodlett, 35, who resigned from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) last week, is expected to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FBI Forensic Report Concludes That Alec Baldwin May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting

The FBI has concluded their forensic report on the shooting on the set of Rust—and concluded that the gun used to fatally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to a forensic report obtained by ABC News. In October 2021, Hutchins, 42, died after being hit by a prop gun that Baldwin was holding for a scene. The western film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also hit during the incident. Baldwin has repeatedly stated it was a horrible accident but insisted he did not pull the trigger. But ABC News reports that the accidental discharge testing determined the firearm used in the shooting—a .45 Colt—could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. The report is a part of the criminal investigation into the on-set shooting led by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. It is not immediately clear whether the gun used in the FBI’s report was the exact gun used during the shooting or a similar type. Read it at ABC News
PUBLIC SAFETY

