Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 35, Purdue 31 (Ross-Ade Stadium)
Penn State’s offense was had some difficult stretches during the second half Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium against the Purdue Boilermakers. But veteran quarterback Sean Clifford and his receivers made the big plays when it counted.
Penn State-Purdue pregame: Lions’ healthy defensive line, PSU number changes, more
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Greetings from Ross-Ade Stadium, where James Franklin’s unranked Penn State Nittany Lions are getting ready to host Purdue tonight in a prime-time game on FOX. The temperature is expected to be 80 degrees at kickoff.
Former Penn State TE Adam Breneman starts his gig calling games for ESPN+ with this evening’s Akron-St. Francis game: Here’s how to watch
Adam Breneman is well-known throughout Pennsylvania and beyond for his athletic ability, but the guy has a lot going on these days and that includes a new gig doing play-by-play for ESPN + college football games. And he starts this evening with Akron’s 6 p.m. season-opener against St. Francis.
Penn State-Purdue game balls and turning point: Sean Clifford gets redemption, Lions defense closes out 35-31 win
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — What a wild and weird start to the 2022 season. Sean Clifford, after coming up short for most of the second half and nearly costing Penn State at Purdue, guided the Nittany Lions to a season-opening 35-31 win on Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Penn State-Purdue free live stream (09/01/22): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
PENN STATE (0-0) vs. PURDUE (0-0) Kickoff: 8 p.m. tonight at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft). Radio: Penn State Radio Network (Steve Jones and Jack Ham). Web: GoPSUSports.com. Livestream: Fubo TV (free trial). Penn State is favored by 3.5. The...
Penn State-Purdue game predictions: Lions the pick to prevail in a pivotal Week 1 road clash
Penn State opens its 2022 season on the road for the seventh straight season and for the third straight year against a Big Ten opponent. The Lions go into Thursday’s trip to Purdue as 3 ½-point favorites to clear a major hurdle in a challenging early-season schedule. In order to do so, Penn State must answer big questions when it comes to replacing key starters up the middle of its defense and the ability of its offensive line to re-establish a viable rushing attack.
Penn State arrives at Ross-Ade Stadium for opener against Purdue
Penn State head football coach James Franklin and his team have arrived at Ross-Ade Stadium for their season opener against Purdue. The Nittany Lions will take on the Boilermakers kick-off at 8:00 p.m. and will be televised on the FOX network. Penn State will unveil a new look defensively as...
Penn State basketball coach wishes luck to football team in hilarious video
While out on a lake over the weekend, Penn State’s head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry showed off his throwing arm. As posted by Penn State’s Men’s Basketball social platforms, Coach Shrewsberry was seen in a different vibe other than the usual basketball court in a video with a backwards hat and ready to show off his spiral. The Nittany Lions hoops squad used the video to wish the football team luck against Purdue Thursday night.
North Schuylkill Graduate to Start as Middle Linebacker for Penn State Nittany Lions Against Purdue
It was announced earlier this week that North Schuylkill graduate, Tyler Elsdon, will start for the Nittany Lions this Thursday night in their game against Purdue. Over the past several weeks, news has been slowly trickling out of Happy Valley on who the starters will be for the upcoming Nittany Lions College Football Season.
Penn State Athletics Announces Updated Clear Bag Policy
Penn State Athletics on Thursday advised fans to review the university’s updated clear bag policy for attending athletics venues during the 2022-23 season. The policy has undergone several revisions, including an increase in the size of bags allowed. Clear tote bags no larger than 12″ X 6″ X 12″...
Penn State offense comes alive to cap 35-31 comeback win over Purdue: Final summary and analysis
In a game that went back-and-forth with lead changes in the second half, a resurgent drive from Penn State’s battered offense lifted the Lions to a 35-31 win over host Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium. Not much went right in the second half for Penn State, but when it mattered most, quarterback Sean Clifford directed an 8-play, 80-yard drive that ultimately sprung the Lions to a 1-0 start.
Penn State vs. Purdue prediction, betting odds for CFB on Thursday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State takes on Purdue in a college football game at Ross-Ade Stadium on Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. This betting preview for...
Jordan Byers, Julie Loy lead West Perry field hockey past CD East
Jordan Byers and Julie Loy combined Thursday to lead West Perry to a 4-0 field hockey win at CD East.
University Park Airport adds flights for football season
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Penn State 2022 football season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 1 and fans are eager to make their way through crowds and into the stands. With the upcoming games and fans eager to get into the stands to watch the team, University Park Airport is adding a flight to […]
Man behind baseball’s infamous prank returns to Pa. field where it all took place
WILLIAMSPORT – The mastermind of the great potato caper returned to the scene of the crime to once again be recognized for the stunt that earned him a place in baseball lore. Dave Bresnahan, 60, was back in Williamsport’s Bowman Field Wednesday night on the 35th anniversary of the...
Jazmine Bennett, Cathleen Mooney power Bishop McDevitt girls soccer past Milton Hershey
Jazmine Bennett and Cathleen Mooney combined to lead Bishop McDevitt to 9-0 girls soccer win against Milton Hershey Thursday. Bennett had two goals and an assist, and Mooney had two goals and two assists.
Littlestown scores 3-1 girls volleyball win against Boiling Springs
Littlestown knocked off Boiling Springs 3-1 Thursday. Scores were 25-17, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20. No stats were reported for Littlestown.
Scenes from Bishop McDevitt’s 9-0 win over Milton Hershey in girls soccer
Bishop McDevitt defeated Milton Hershey in girls high school soccer on Thursday evening. The game was the season opener for both teams.
Waynesboro’s Tyler Fortney leads Colonial Division golf match at Great Grove
It’s been a smooth 2022 golf season for Waynesboro, and top player Tyler Fortney kept the Indians in the fast lane Thursday. Fortney carded a 3-over-par 75 to earn medalist honors at the 6,562-yard loop in McConnellsburg.
Lexi Hanlin, Alex Bandura lead Boiling Springs field hockey to 11-0 win against Littlestown
Lexi Hanlin scored four goals Friday to lead Boiling Springs to an 11-0 field hockey win over Littlestown. Alex Bandura added three goals for the Bubblers, and Reagan Eickhoff had two goals and two assists.
