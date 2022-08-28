Penn State opens its 2022 season on the road for the seventh straight season and for the third straight year against a Big Ten opponent. The Lions go into Thursday’s trip to Purdue as 3 ½-point favorites to clear a major hurdle in a challenging early-season schedule. In order to do so, Penn State must answer big questions when it comes to replacing key starters up the middle of its defense and the ability of its offensive line to re-establish a viable rushing attack.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO