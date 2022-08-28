ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State-Purdue game predictions: Lions the pick to prevail in a pivotal Week 1 road clash

Penn State opens its 2022 season on the road for the seventh straight season and for the third straight year against a Big Ten opponent. The Lions go into Thursday’s trip to Purdue as 3 ½-point favorites to clear a major hurdle in a challenging early-season schedule. In order to do so, Penn State must answer big questions when it comes to replacing key starters up the middle of its defense and the ability of its offensive line to re-establish a viable rushing attack.
Penn State basketball coach wishes luck to football team in hilarious video

While out on a lake over the weekend, Penn State’s head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry showed off his throwing arm. As posted by Penn State’s Men’s Basketball social platforms, Coach Shrewsberry was seen in a different vibe other than the usual basketball court in a video with a backwards hat and ready to show off his spiral. The Nittany Lions hoops squad used the video to wish the football team luck against Purdue Thursday night.
State College

Penn State Athletics Announces Updated Clear Bag Policy

Penn State Athletics on Thursday advised fans to review the university’s updated clear bag policy for attending athletics venues during the 2022-23 season. The policy has undergone several revisions, including an increase in the size of bags allowed. Clear tote bags no larger than 12″ X 6″ X 12″...
Penn State offense comes alive to cap 35-31 comeback win over Purdue: Final summary and analysis

In a game that went back-and-forth with lead changes in the second half, a resurgent drive from Penn State’s battered offense lifted the Lions to a 35-31 win over host Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium. Not much went right in the second half for Penn State, but when it mattered most, quarterback Sean Clifford directed an 8-play, 80-yard drive that ultimately sprung the Lions to a 1-0 start.
Sports
University Park Airport adds flights for football season

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Penn State 2022 football season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 1 and fans are eager to make their way through crowds and into the stands. With the upcoming games and fans eager to get into the stands to watch the team, University Park Airport is adding a flight to […]
