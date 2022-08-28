Cathedral Defensive Lineman Kendrick Gilbert Commits to Purdue Football

The Purdue football program earned a big commitment from four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert. The prospect out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis chose the Boilermakers over Kentucky, LSU and Iowa.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football added a big target to its 2023 recruiting class, as four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis announced his commitment to the program Sunday.

Gilbert chose the Boilermakers over Kentucky, LSU and Iowa. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect took an official visit to West Lafayette back on June 5, just two days after his first visit with the program.

Cathedral Fighting Irish Kendrick Gilbert (99) attempts to block a pass from Brownsburg Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Whitaker (9) on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Brownsburg High School, Brownsburg. © Grace Hollars/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Gilbert, who was recruited by Purdue co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Mark Hagen , is ranked as the No. 276 overall prospect in the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He is the 41st-ranked defensive lineman in the nation and is rated as the third-highest player in the state of Indiana. As Gilbert began his senior season of high school this year, he had garnered a total of 22 offers.

Gilbert narrowed down his list of preferred college destinations to four schools on June 29. Alongside his visits to Purdue, the Indianapolis native also visited his other top programs LSU, Kentucky and Iowa in the month of June.

The Boilermakers now have 18 players committed in its 2023 recruiting class, with Gilbert being the only four-star prospect. The team has the 34th-ranked recruiting class in the nation, which is seventh in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Iowa and Michigan.

For highlights from Gilbert's junior season at Cathedral High School, CLICK HERE . During the 2021 season, the Fighting Irish went 14-1 and earned its second consecutive Indiana Class 5A State Championship with a 34-14 victory over Zionsville High School.

