Farm Tours on the Big Island Hawaii – Tourists Attraction. Farm tours on the Big Island are a great way to see what local produce is being grown. Many of the farms feature organic and sustainable farming practices. Many farms also provide samples of fresh produce during their tours. Some farms also organize farm-to-table dinners, which are a great way to try fresh local produce and learn more about Hawaiian farming.

KEALAKEKUA, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO