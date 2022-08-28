Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 Hawaii residents to compete in upcoming season of ‘Survivor’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cast of the 43rd edition of the CBS reality series “Survivor” has been revealed, and two Hawaii residents will be vying for the $1 million prize. Honolulu resident Cody Assenmacher, 35, is involved with elevator sales. He’s originally from Preston, Iowa. Geo Bustamante,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Parade to be held honoring Honolulu Little League World Series champions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is set to put on a huge parade to celebrate the Honolulu team on winning the 2022 Little League World Series. The parade will be held at 12 p.m. on Sept. 8. It will start at Aala Park and will run down King Street, ending...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cheap Eats: La Casita
Two-time world surfing champ John John Florence has launched a new line of products called Florence Marine X. The Duke's Oceanfest is coming up soon and one of the most popular events is the Red Bull Party Wave. Mark Morin, from Honolulu Beerworks, has a team entered into the competition.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu Little League team shares experience of becoming world champs
HNN News Brief (Sept. 1, 2022) One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash on Kunia Road this morning. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nomadlawyer.org
Big List of Farm Tours On The Big Island, Hawaii
Farm Tours on the Big Island Hawaii – Tourists Attraction. Farm tours on the Big Island are a great way to see what local produce is being grown. Many of the farms feature organic and sustainable farming practices. Many farms also provide samples of fresh produce during their tours. Some farms also organize farm-to-table dinners, which are a great way to try fresh local produce and learn more about Hawaiian farming.
LIST: Yelp’s 10 Best Pupus on Maui
Yelp ranks the best pupu spots within a region and came out with their list of best pupu near Kihei for August 2022.
We Need To Encourage More People To Pursue Higher Education
Higher education and professional training are often out of reach for those less fortunate. The American Association of University Women Honolulu improves gender equity and economic security by offering local scholarships and grants to traditional and nontraditional female students. Earlier this year, AAUW Honolulu invited Jenny Delos Santos to share...
How do cafes and restaurants in Hawaii keep afloat?
COVID hit businesses and restaurants hard and many were forced to shut down. So how are some of the newer restaurants staying afloat?
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Home Listings Have Gone Down Drastically In Honolulu, Hawaii
There aren't a lot of homes available in Honolulu, Hawaii. We take a look at the statistics and why it is that there is a shortage of new places to purchase.
Why are Hawaii gas prices still so high?
"Just being a resident here, we're used to it because everything is super expensive here," Ala Moana resident Jay Kim said, "We're frustrated, but we're used to it. That's kind of the reaction."
New boosters coming to Hawaii, how they’re different
The updated booster targets both the original virus as well as the omicron variants and is expected to be available to most folks two months after their last shot.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is hosting another Work Hawaii Hiring event in partnership with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations as well as the Oahu Workforce Development Board. Ten employers have committed to the effort this Tuesday, which will run from 9 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The origins of the name Liliha
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
KITV.com
To fight mechanic shortage, some hope to recruit students to the automotive industry
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Many technicians say the mechanic shortage skyrocketed during the pandemic -- and they hope the uptick in students enrolling in trade schools translates into more mechanics in the field. “This is the foundation for everything. You need people to fix cars, build buildings, and do plumbing....
KITV.com
Hawaii airports top-ranked for least-cancelled flights
While summer travel may have been a headache for travelers coming to and from Hawaii, two airports here on the Islands were top-ranked in a recent airport study. The Insure My Trip website aggregated data from the Department of Transportation on cancelled flights, and found that Maui airport Kahului Airport and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport had the least amount of cancelled flights, coming in at #1, and #5 nationally.
AOL Corp
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations
HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
Ready for Bishop Museum After Hours Night Market?
Starting Friday Sept. 9 you can head down to the museum and enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and more.
Flesh-eating wasp spotted on Molokai
Have you ever heard of a wasp that eats meat? Officials said the Western Yellow Jacket has been wreaking havoc on Hawaii's fragile ecosystem for decades.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise Sports: Dillon Gabriel talks expectations at Oklahoma
Sunrise Sports: Wahine play Texas A&M, Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame induction. The Rainbow Wahine open the season against Texas A&M. UH soccer wins. And the newest class is inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame. Local real estate broker breaks down Oahu's housing market. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022...
Comments / 1