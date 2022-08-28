What the papers sayFollowing the closure of the summer transfer period, the Daily Mail cites Dutch publication De Telegraaf as reporting that Ajax blocked Chelsea from signing 24-year-old midfielder Edson Alvarez because the Eredivisie giants did not want to lose any more players in the window. Alvarez was reportedly made furious by the dismissal of the Blues’ £43million offer.Another of Chelsea’s attempted signings, PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangere, was rejected close to the deadline, according to Metro. The paper says that it was reported in the Netherlands that the Premier League club indicated they were willing to pay up to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 48 MINUTES AGO