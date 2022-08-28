Pedestrian killed after after crash in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night after they were struck by a vehicle in Whitehaven.
Police responded to a pedestrian crash on Elvis Presley and Raines Road around 10 pm on Saturday night and found a person in critical condition.
They were rushed to the hospital, but did not survive their injuries. Police said the driver remained on the scene. This is now an ongoing investigation.
If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
