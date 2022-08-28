ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cousins sentenced in 2018 North Memphis murder get life plus more time

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two cousins who were convicted in a 2018 shooting in North Memphis have been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

After a weeklong trial in July, the two cousins, 44-year-old Deonta Baskin and 43-year-old Marcus Green, were convicted of killing 27-year-old Marceles Scurlock on May 23, 2018. According to the DA’s Office, the cousins told Scurlock to get off their street when they saw him enter a store on the 1600 block of Oakwood Street.

Video surveillance showed the three men arguing and Scurlock trying to leave. The DA’s Office said Baskin grabbed Scurlock as Green started punching him in the head and pistol whipping him.

Green also fired shots at Scurlock’s girlfriend as she ran inside the store for safety.

Baskin reportedly told police that he began firing shots when he was shot in the side, apparently done by accidentally by his cousin. The DA’s Office said video showed Scurlock falling in the street and Baskin fired more shots as he walked away.

Scurlock was hit 15 times and pronounced dead on the scene.

Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Deonta Baskin to life in prison for a first-degree murder conviction plus an additional 30 years for being a convicted felon with a firearm.

According to the DA’s office, Baskin was convicted in 2007 on an unrelated attempted murder case where he served 10 years of a 24-year sentence. He was paroled in 2017, one year before the North Memphis murder case.

Judge Coffee also sentenced Marcus Green to life in prison for first-degree murder plus 60 years for attempted murder and 30 years for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and 15 years for using a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Green has been sentenced to a total of life plus 105 years.

