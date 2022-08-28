ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Wildfire shuts Interstate 84 near Oregon, Idaho border

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Thursday afternoon. Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) east of Pendleton and into Ontario.
Heat and wildfires trigger weather advisories across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As wildfires burn across Idaho, the level of smoke in the air continues to grow. Right now, the air quality index is at 66, which falls into the moderate category. The air quality is set to increase to 78 in the Treasure Valley on Friday.
Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special...
Opinion: Failure of Mackay Dam is inevitable

The construction of the Mackay Dam began in 1909. The 1894 Carey Act allowed private capital to be used in constructing the dam, with the stipulation that the state of Idaho would provide supervision of projects. The state engineer took photographs and discussed problems with the construction company. Construction plans...
ITD plans environmental impact statement of I-15/U.S. 20 Connector project

Just under two weeks remain for local residents to submit comments for Idaho Transportation Department’s notice of intent of an environmental impact statement of the Interstate-15/ U.S. Highway 20 Connector project. The connector project’s purpose is to address safety, congestion, mobility and travel time on Interstate 15 and Highway...
Former Idaho lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger gets 20-year sentence

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Former Idaho lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern. He'll have to serve a minimum of eight years before he's eligible for parole. Once released, he's been ordered to register as a sex offender. After...
An end to high temperatures in Boise is closer than it seems

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This summer has statistically been one of the hottest in Boise history with a record number of days in the triple digits. While this heatwave may seem neverending, fall weather is coming sooner than one would think. Although Wednesday's high temperature of 106 degrees broke...
