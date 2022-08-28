ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘The Patient': Where Is the New Steve Carell Series Streaming?

From “The Americans” showrunners Joe Fields and Joseph Weisberg and director Chris Long comes a new series starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in which a therapist gets kidnapped by a patient who turns out to have more of a motive than just therapy. “The Patient” tells a fast-paced story of a therapist who gets the unexpected opportunity to turn inward, even if it might not be in the most ideal situation.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer the ‘Absolute Best’ as He Prepares to Exit NBC Show

Tracy Spiridakos had nothing but praise for her onscreen husband Jesse Lee Soffer as he prepares to exit “Chicago P.D.” this fall. “I guess the word is out … Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the NBC #OneChicago show wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 2 Teaser Finds Rivalries Heating Up On and Off the Court (Exclusive Video)

Rivalries are heating up on and off the court at Bringston University in a new teaser from Season 2 of “All American: Homecoming,” which TheWrap can exclusively reveal. The clip shows tensions are clearly rising between tennis stars Simone (Geffri Hightower) and Thea (Camille Hyde). Also making an appearance in the sneak peek are Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), from sister show “All American,” as they make a surprise trip to the Atlanta-based HBCU.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Roxburgh
Person
Holly Taylor
Person
Luna Blaise
Person
Josh Dallas
TheWrap

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2022

As summer must eventually come to an end, so must these titles’ time on Netflix. With Halloween right around the corner, the streaming service will remove all eight seasons of “The Vampire Diaries,” as well as several thriller and horror films including “Nightcrawler,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Seven” and “Insidious” so be sure to watch these spooky season classics before the end of the month.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Richard Roat, Veteran Character Actor From ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends,’ Dies at 89

Richard Roat, a character actor whose career stretched nearly 50 years and included a plethora of notable TV credits, has died. He was 89. His passing, which occurred Aug. 5, was confirmed in an obituary in the Los Angeles Times. According to his IMDb page, Roat accrued 136 acting credits throughout his career, including roles on hit series such as “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “24.” Roat also appeared in the famous episode of “The Golden Girls” as Betty White’s boyfriend who turns up dead in her bed one morning.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montego Air Flight 828#Grace#Nbc
TheWrap

William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.,’ Dies at 90

William Reynolds, an actor-turned-businessman best known for his six seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” has died following a short illness. He was 90. Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining the show in its third season. The role proved to be his last, as he pursued a business career beginning in the 1970s thereafter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

‘The Patient’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Hulu’s Serial Killer Drama?

At first, FX’s new drama “The Patient” is by and large a two-hander centered on psychologist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) and the serial-killing patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who abducts him in a desperate attempt to stop himself from murdering again. But as the taut thriller series unfolds, it also expands, introducing a handful of key players beyond the walls of Alan’s prison/Sam’s basement, be it through memory, imagination, or Sam’s constantly tense trips back to the outside world.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheWrap

‘The Patient’ Review: FX’s Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Serial Killer Drama Cuts Deep

Depressed therapist meets obsessed patient with homicidal tendencies. What could go wrong?. That’s the device in the new limited series “The Patient,” from “The Americans” showrunners Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg with Chris Long as the series director. Over ten short episodes, widower Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carrell) treats high functioning serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) in his Los Angeles office. The tension escalates when Sam abducts Strauss, taking the good doctor home for intensive daily therapy – and shackling the shrink to the bed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Domhnall Gleeson on How ‘The Patient’ Avoids the Sexy Serial Killer Trope

“The Patient” star Domhnall Gleeson loves that the FX series, which hails from “The Americans” co-creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, doesn’t glamorize serial killers. Unlike past crime projects — most notably Zac Efron’s much-critiqued turn as Ted Bundy, whom people accused of leaning too heavily on the infamous murderer’s charisma — Gleeson’s Sam Fortner paints a “pathetic” portrayal of violent offenders, something the actor relishes as the antithesis of the “sexy serial killer” trope.
MOVIES
TheWrap

HBO Max’s ‘Harley Quinn’ Animated Series Renewed for Season 4

Kaley Cuoco’s Harley Quinn still has some chaos in her future. The animated series has been renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max. “We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue,” executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker said in a statement. “And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”
TV SERIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy