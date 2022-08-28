Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Goldbergs’ Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character Following His Exit After HR Investigation
ABC’s “The Goldbergs” will kill off Jeff Garlin’s character Murray, the patriarch of the family, upon its Season 10 return on Sept. 21. The former sitcom star exited the series in December 2021 following the results of an HR investigation into unspecified on-set behavior. Co-showrunners Alex...
How to Watch ‘The Patient': Where Is the New Steve Carell Series Streaming?
From “The Americans” showrunners Joe Fields and Joseph Weisberg and director Chris Long comes a new series starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in which a therapist gets kidnapped by a patient who turns out to have more of a motive than just therapy. “The Patient” tells a fast-paced story of a therapist who gets the unexpected opportunity to turn inward, even if it might not be in the most ideal situation.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Calls Jesse Lee Soffer the ‘Absolute Best’ as He Prepares to Exit NBC Show
Tracy Spiridakos had nothing but praise for her onscreen husband Jesse Lee Soffer as he prepares to exit “Chicago P.D.” this fall. “I guess the word is out … Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the NBC #OneChicago show wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”
‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 2 Teaser Finds Rivalries Heating Up On and Off the Court (Exclusive Video)
Rivalries are heating up on and off the court at Bringston University in a new teaser from Season 2 of “All American: Homecoming,” which TheWrap can exclusively reveal. The clip shows tensions are clearly rising between tennis stars Simone (Geffri Hightower) and Thea (Camille Hyde). Also making an appearance in the sneak peek are Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), from sister show “All American,” as they make a surprise trip to the Atlanta-based HBCU.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2022
As summer must eventually come to an end, so must these titles’ time on Netflix. With Halloween right around the corner, the streaming service will remove all eight seasons of “The Vampire Diaries,” as well as several thriller and horror films including “Nightcrawler,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Seven” and “Insidious” so be sure to watch these spooky season classics before the end of the month.
Charlbi Dean, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ Star, Dies at 32
Charlbi Dean, the star of this year’s Palme d’Or winner at Cannes “Triangle of Sadness” and whom appeared in The CW series “Black Lightning,” has died, TheWrap has confirmed. The actress was 32. Dean died Monday in New York City following a sudden and...
Richard Roat, Veteran Character Actor From ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends,’ Dies at 89
Richard Roat, a character actor whose career stretched nearly 50 years and included a plethora of notable TV credits, has died. He was 89. His passing, which occurred Aug. 5, was confirmed in an obituary in the Los Angeles Times. According to his IMDb page, Roat accrued 136 acting credits throughout his career, including roles on hit series such as “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “24.” Roat also appeared in the famous episode of “The Golden Girls” as Betty White’s boyfriend who turns up dead in her bed one morning.
How Megan Thee Stallion Ended Up Twerking With Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk’ (Video)
Sorry Smart Hulk, it is officially a Hot Hulk Girl Summer. After months of rumors finally got confirmed this week, Megan Thee Stallion made her MCU debut in episode three of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And as they say, it took a village to make it happen. How...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Real Housewives’ Star Erika Jayne Stunned by Revelation of Husband Tom Girardi’s Money Wire to Mistress Judge: ‘Wow’
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne reacted to the recent allegation of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s misused lawsuit settlement funds — including $300,000 used to purchase a Santa Monica ocean-front condominium — in an Instagram post Wednesday. “Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping...
William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.,’ Dies at 90
William Reynolds, an actor-turned-businessman best known for his six seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” has died following a short illness. He was 90. Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining the show in its third season. The role proved to be his last, as he pursued a business career beginning in the 1970s thereafter.
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Gets New Showrunner Ahead of Season 3
Sean Jablonski is taking over as the new showruner of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” just three weeks before the third season premiere, NBC confirmed to TheWrap Thursday evening. He replaces Bryan Goluboff, who was named to the post in May. Jablonski previously served as e.p. and showrunner...
‘The Patient’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Hulu’s Serial Killer Drama?
At first, FX’s new drama “The Patient” is by and large a two-hander centered on psychologist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) and the serial-killing patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who abducts him in a desperate attempt to stop himself from murdering again. But as the taut thriller series unfolds, it also expands, introducing a handful of key players beyond the walls of Alan’s prison/Sam’s basement, be it through memory, imagination, or Sam’s constantly tense trips back to the outside world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Patient’ Review: FX’s Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Serial Killer Drama Cuts Deep
Depressed therapist meets obsessed patient with homicidal tendencies. What could go wrong?. That’s the device in the new limited series “The Patient,” from “The Americans” showrunners Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg with Chris Long as the series director. Over ten short episodes, widower Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carrell) treats high functioning serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) in his Los Angeles office. The tension escalates when Sam abducts Strauss, taking the good doctor home for intensive daily therapy – and shackling the shrink to the bed.
Domhnall Gleeson on How ‘The Patient’ Avoids the Sexy Serial Killer Trope
“The Patient” star Domhnall Gleeson loves that the FX series, which hails from “The Americans” co-creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, doesn’t glamorize serial killers. Unlike past crime projects — most notably Zac Efron’s much-critiqued turn as Ted Bundy, whom people accused of leaning too heavily on the infamous murderer’s charisma — Gleeson’s Sam Fortner paints a “pathetic” portrayal of violent offenders, something the actor relishes as the antithesis of the “sexy serial killer” trope.
Emily Blunt Muses on the ‘Horror in Us All’ in Unsettling Trailer for ‘The English’ (Video)
Amazon has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Western drama series “The English,” starring Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”) and Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian”). “The English” is a described as a “chase Western” from writer and director Hugo Blick (“The Honourable Woman”)....
HBO Max’s ‘Harley Quinn’ Animated Series Renewed for Season 4
Kaley Cuoco’s Harley Quinn still has some chaos in her future. The animated series has been renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max. “We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue,” executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker said in a statement. “And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Adds Kyra Sedgwick, Elsie Fisher
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” has expanded its cast for Season 2, adding Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher. The two join the Prime Video show in recurring roles, however no details were made available about their characters. Season 2 is currently in production. Based on the book of the...
‘The Winchesters’ Adds ‘Jane the Virgin’ Alum Bridget Regan in Recurring Role (Exclusive)
“The Winchesters,” the prequel to The CW’s hit series “Supernatural,” has cast Bridget Regan in a recurring role, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. The “Jane the Virgin” alum will portray Rockin’ Roxy, a DJ on the rise. Regan will appear in multiple episodes of...
‘Rick and Morty’ Could Go on ‘Forever,’ Say Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon: ‘We’ll Be Doing a Season a Year Now’
“Rick and Morty” fans were happy to learn in 2018 that the beloved animated series had been renewed for an additional 70 episodes, but now as creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are about halfway through that mammoth order, how are they feeling about the longevity of the series? Optimistic would be an understatement.
Ben Kingsley to Reprise Role of Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s Wonder Man Show
Ben Kingsley is set to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s upcoming Wonder Man series on Disney+, according to multiple reports. The character last appeared in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”. Reps for Marvel Studios and Disney+ did not immediately respond to request...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0