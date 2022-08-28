ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone’s Children: Everything to Know About the ‘Tulsa King’ Star’s Kids With Jennifer Flavin

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bTfS_0hYhTyaM00

Rocky star Sylvester Stallone has been in the news quite a bit lately. From his long-awaited upcoming film, the latest addition to The Expendables films, Expandables 4, to his first foray into a TV series in the upcoming Taylor Sheridan drama Tulsa King, Stallone seems to be everywhere these days.

However, most recently, it is Stallone’s private life that has made it into the spotlight as the actor and his longtime wife Jennifer Flavin have announced they are calling it quits. But, now we wonder about the entire Stallone brood. Just who are the five children who round out the Hollywood family?

Everything To Know About Sylvester Stallone’s Kids With Wife Jennifer Flavin

In total, the legendary Hollywood action hero has five kids. He shares sons Sage and Seargeoh with his first wife Sasha Czak. The star also has three daughters, Sophia Rose, Sistine Rose, and Scarlet Rose with former model Jennifer Flavin.

Sophia Rose Stallone

Sophia Rose Stalone was born on August 27, 1996. When she was born, Sophia was diagnosed with a congenital malformation of a heart valve. A condition for which Sophia underwent heart surgery at the young age of 2 months old. She faced another surgery when she was 16 years old in 2012. Jennifer Flavin has said that, of the couple’s three daughters, Sophia takes after Sly the most.

“They have a very special bond,” Flavin says of Stallone and Sophia.

“They think alike and even have the same gestures,” she adds. “Sophia is the love of his life.”

Sophia graduated in 2019 from the University of Southern California with a degree in fashion. She currently hosts a podcast, Unwaxed podcast with her sister Sistine.

Sistine Rose Stallone

Sistine Rose Stallone was born on June 27, 1998. While Sophia takes after her famous father, Sylvester Stallone, it seems Sistine is more like her model mother. Sistine Stallone signed a modeling contract with IMG models in 2016, walking in several fashion shows over the years. The young Stallone was also named one of the “fresh” faces to watch this year by Vogue.

However, Sistine did catch a bit of the acting bug from her father, starring in the 2019 horror film 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. She also joined Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Emile Hirsch in the 2021 film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Scarlet Rose Stallone

Sylvester Stallone and his then-wife Jennifer Flavin welcomed their third daughter, Scarlet Rose on May 25, 2002. Scarlet, has only recently finished high school, graduating in 2021. However, she already shows a propensity towards athletics – much like her famous father. In a 2016 Instagram post, Stallone proudly shows off Scarlet’s winning run at a track and field competition. The proud father refers to his youngest daughter as “The Flash.” While as Miss Golden Globes with her sisters in 2017, Scarlet defined her style as “tomboyish.”

Sylvester Stallone Reflects On Fatherhood

When talking about his daughters during a 2007 interview, Stallone says that, as he gets older, it’s easier for him to be an involved father.

“I make a much better father and husband now than I could have earlier,” the Hollywood icon relates. The star adds that waiting until one is older to “settle down” is probably the best advice he could give.

His dedication to his kids is very clear as the star often expresses his gratitude for his children on his social media. Writing in one 2021 post that he is “a very very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy.”

