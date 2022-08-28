Read full article on original website
Veterans Notes
The Citrus County Veterans Coalition announces that it’s resuming normal operating hours. The hours of operation will remain every Tuesday, and the first and third Thursday of every month, from 9 a.m. to noon. All honorably discharged veterans or their surviving spouses may collect food stuffs once per month. They may register any day during normal opening hours.
Chiefland Chamber Corner news
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Radiant Credit Union for sponsoring the General Membership luncheon on Friday, which was held at The Gathering Table Restaurant. The guest speaker was Adonnis Harris, vice president of Member Experience, who gave us insight on the organization’s direction and...
Hospital board trustee not knowledgeable
Hospital board trustee Rick Harper’s comments to Barbara Sprague from the Community Food Bank last week indicate that he is not knowledgeable in the realistic circumstances of those in need in Citrus County. If he had contacted the directors of food pantries in the county, he would have discovered...
New hours coming to the five branches of the Levy County Public Library system
The Levy County Public Library system has made some changes to its hours for all five of its branches. These new hours will go into effect on Oct. 1. A list of the branches and the news hours for each one are seen below. A.F. Knotts Public Library (Yankeetown):. Monday,...
Walk of Arts festival coming to Inverness Saturday, Sept. 3
This one’s for the kids – of all ages. The Walk of Arts festival is coming to Liberty Park in Inverness, Saturday, Sept. 3.
Hospital board trustee’s remarks cringe worthy
Rick Harper, hospital board trustee, is typical of wealthy people that move to Citrus County and take up positions of power while remaining unenlightened about the common man's trials and tribulations. Some of the things he said to Barabara Sprague of the Community Food Bank of Citrus made me cringe....
HPH Hospice seeking volunteers
HPH Hospice in Lecanto needs volunteers. Caregivers spend their waking hours caring for their loved ones. However, at times, they need to run errands, go to the doctor, or just get out of the house for a while.
Hospital board trustee’s comments pitiful
How pitiful it was to read about the Citrus County Hospital board member berating the executive director of the Community Food Bank of Citrus County for her request for a donation to help feed the hungry. Realize that while our local food bank works to feed the needy and improve...
County to hold public hearing on notices
County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to hold a public hearing Oct. 18 to find out if citizens want to continue reading legal and government notices in the Citrus County Chronicle or have the county clerk of the court’s office handle that function. From now until then, the board will...
Editorial l Inverness turning around Valerie Theatre
Can live entertainment productions be successful in our area?. The productions at the Valerie Theatre have created a new vibrancy in downtown Inverness.
Chasing a lifelong dream while carrying on a family legacy
BRONSON — When Vikki Smith started 2022, she did not know she would be opening a restaurant. “I have always wanted to open a restaurant,” Smith said. “And I never thought it would be an attainable dream until this year. I started out this year not knowing this was where I was going to go.”
Update on blood donations between Southern Leisure RV Resort and Strawberry Fields for RV'ERS
According to the most recent update from LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Chiefland, Southern Leisure RV Resort is leading Strawberry Fields for RV’ERS, 6 to 4, as part of the Levy Citizen’s friendly competition to see which RV park can donate the most blood to support LifeSouth, which is in need of donations.
Arrests from Aug. 29, and Aug. 30
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 29. Shawn Scott Cohen, 41, Spring Hill, arrested Aug. 29 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Official Primary Election results for Levy County
Below are the official results from the Primary Election that were released by the Levy County Supervisor of Elections on Tuesday. The results seen below are from races in Levy County. Levy County Property Appraiser:. - James Allen (REP), 2,641 total votes, 28.98%. - David Rogers (REP), 2,183 total votes,...
Homeless Inverness woman arrested for invading, burglarizing home with knife
A homeless woman from Inverness was taken into custody after she allegedly broke into a local home and robbed an occupant at knifepoint, holding the blade to her victim’s throat. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 39-year-old Leah Marie Ramsey Aug. 27 on charges of home invasion and residential...
Student fight at Lecanto High School leads to campus-wide lockdown
A fight between two students Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, at Lecanto High School classroom led to a campus-wide lockdown. “In an attempt to call administration, the teacher activated the crisis alert system,” states a Citrus County School District Facebook post. “However, rather than initiating a local staff alert, she initiated a campus-wide lockdown alert.”
Goodbye Golden Corral, hello Grill House
A new family sit-down restaurant is coming to Inverness and it will be located inside an old favorite. The Grill House will tentatively open this fall and will feature steaks, fish, fried chicken, wings, pizza and burgers, along with mac & cheese and other sides. There will be a salad bar as well. No alcohol.
Snook, redfish bite heating up in Cedar Key
The redfish bite in Cedar Key is getting right. They are starting to get in their normal patterns. The fish have not totally schooled up like they do in September and October, but it is starting to get good. Shrimp, mullet and artificial lures are the way to go. Keep...
Homecoming information for Chiefland Middle High School
Chiefland Middle High School SGA would like to invite you to join us this year Oct. 10-14 to celebrate Homecoming 2022. Thursday, Oct. 13, Pow Wow will be held on the CMHS football field starting at 6 p.m. Pow Wow tickets will be available in the CMHS office starting Sept. 30.
Attorneys of Ocala woman charged with murder withdraw ask for detention hearing
Defense attorneys for an Ocala woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills withdrew their request for a judge to give their client a bond. Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera appeared Tuesday, Aug. 30, before Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton for what was scheduled as...
