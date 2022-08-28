ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ronaldo begged Man United to drop underperforming star

Manchester United’s problems, both on and off the field, have been well-documented. The Red Devils not only failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League, but a series of different managers, including an interim boss, have hindered the side’s ability to string together any kind of consistency.
Report: Juventus midfielder infuriated by the club’s treatment

Last season, Denis Zakaria completed a January switch from Borussia Monchengladbach to Juventus. Following an encouraging start to life in Turin, the midfielder sustained an injury that halted his momentum. But while the Swiss is currently trying to gain a starting role in Max Allegri’s lineup, the management apparently views...
Barcelona, USMNT defender Sergino Dest open to Man United transfer - sources

United States international Sergino Dest is open to a move to Manchester United but any move away from Barcelona before Thursday's transfer deadline is dependent on several factors, sources have told ESPN. Dest, 21, has not been named in the squad for any of Barca's three LaLiga games so far...
Jude Bellingham discussing his main motivation in football has gone viral, he's so mature for his age

A video of Jude Bellingham discussing his main motivations in football has gone viral, with the England star commended for his mature response. Bellingham only recently turned 19 and has already achieved so much in the game. He was Birmingham City's youngest ever player aged 16 and had his shirt number retired by the club when his career had only got going.
Barcelona set to axe FIVE players, then sign THREE new stars

Barcelona are set to make some major, wholesale changes to their squad ahead of transfer deadline day. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent this summer, having snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They've also trimmed their squad following the sales of...
