Cristiano Ronaldo 'called for Harry Maguire to be demoted' and said he was 'part of the problem' at Man United
It's no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford hasn't exactly gone according to plan so far. However, an explosive new report details just how toxic things got at Manchester United between the 37-year-old, his teammates, and the club's former manager Ralf Rangnick last season. One of the most...
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo could be handed transfer deadline day lifeline by AC Milan – but move hinges on Chelsea
CRISTIANO RONALDO could make a deadline day move to AC Milan, according to reports. The striker, 37, has been linked with several clubs over the last few weeks but Manchester United are yet to receive an offer for the superstar. That could change in the final hours of the window...
Cristiano Ronaldo signs boy’s shirt as he arrives at Man Utd training while agent desperately tries to secure transfer
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been snapped signing a young boy's shirt as he arrives at Manchester United training - all while his agent tries to get him a move away. The 37-year-old superstar's future remains in doubt in the final days of the transfer window. Ronaldo is known to have made...
Erik ten Hag sets Cristiano Ronaldo a new challenge as Manchester Untied striker looks set to stay at Old Trafford
Almost all has now been revealed regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, and with it looking increasingly likely he will stay, Erik ten Hag has a plan for the player. Earlier on Wednesday, The Athletic released a reveal-all piece on the one year anniversary of Ronaldo’s long-awaited return to Old...
'He Decided To Go To Another Club' | Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Transfers
Jurgen Klopp’s embargoed section of his pre-match press conference earlier on Tuesday was released. The Liverpool boss spoke about the difficulty of the transfer market.
Ronaldo begged Man United to drop underperforming star
Manchester United’s problems, both on and off the field, have been well-documented. The Red Devils not only failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League, but a series of different managers, including an interim boss, have hindered the side’s ability to string together any kind of consistency.
Liverpool fans booed off Newcastle United players for 'awful tactics'
Liverpool fans were not happy with Newcastle United's tactics on Wednesday night, and booed Eddie Howe's team off the pitch, as you can see in the video below. Liverpool were coming off their absolute battering of Bournemouth last weekend, when they came up Newcastle, looking ever improved since Howe took over last year.
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his...
Chelsea set to test PSG's resolve with 'sensational' late Neymar offer
With Thomas Tuchel desperate to add to his ranks before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday (1 September), Chelsea could be about to test the waters with a huge bid for Neymar. According to The Daily Mail, the Brazilian's current club PSG have approached Chelsea over the possibility of...
The incredible moment Everton fan forgets he has a son while trying to hug Anthony Gordon
An Everton fan appeared to momentarily forget he had a son as he rushed to hug Anthony Gordon on Tuesday night. Despite intense speculation surrounding his future, Gordon scored for the second game running as Everton drew 1-1 with Leeds at Elland Road. Gordon slipped in the opener before before...
Erik ten Hag reveals his honest assessment of Manchester United's 2022 transfer window
As Manchester United’s 2022 summer transfer window draws to a close, Erik ten Hag has provided his honest assessment of it. United’s window got off to a slow start, with only one signing, Tyrell Malacia, happening during the opening weeks. Malacia was later followed by Lisandro Martinez and...
Thomas Tuchel refuses to give Chelsea any room for excuses after dismal Southampton defeat
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to give his players any excuses after their 2-1 defeat to Southampton. The Blues suffered their second loss of the season, both coming away from home, as the Saints showed their class to defeat Tuchel's men. It looked to be a fairly comfortable match,...
OFFICIAL: Defender Signs New Contract At Liverpool
Central defender signs new long-term deal before securing loan move to Bundesliga.
Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho react to Manchester United's win against Leicester City
Manchester United have defeated Leicester City in the Premier League. The 1-0 result sees United keep their second clean sheet in a row after a win over Southampton last weekend with the same score line. After two embarrassing opening defeats, Manchester United have now made it three wins on the...
Report: Juventus midfielder infuriated by the club’s treatment
Last season, Denis Zakaria completed a January switch from Borussia Monchengladbach to Juventus. Following an encouraging start to life in Turin, the midfielder sustained an injury that halted his momentum. But while the Swiss is currently trying to gain a starting role in Max Allegri’s lineup, the management apparently views...
Barcelona, USMNT defender Sergino Dest open to Man United transfer - sources
United States international Sergino Dest is open to a move to Manchester United but any move away from Barcelona before Thursday's transfer deadline is dependent on several factors, sources have told ESPN. Dest, 21, has not been named in the squad for any of Barca's three LaLiga games so far...
Jude Bellingham discussing his main motivation in football has gone viral, he's so mature for his age
A video of Jude Bellingham discussing his main motivations in football has gone viral, with the England star commended for his mature response. Bellingham only recently turned 19 and has already achieved so much in the game. He was Birmingham City's youngest ever player aged 16 and had his shirt number retired by the club when his career had only got going.
Barcelona set to axe FIVE players, then sign THREE new stars
Barcelona are set to make some major, wholesale changes to their squad ahead of transfer deadline day. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent this summer, having snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They've also trimmed their squad following the sales of...
Newcastle United staff appear to throw objects towards Liverpool bench
Fabio Carvalho's 98th minute winner for Liverpool didn't go down well on the Newcastle United bench, as one of their staff appeared to thrown something at the opposition technical area. Tensions ran high at the end of Liverpool's win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, following Carvalho's extremely late winner in...
