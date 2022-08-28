ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Patriots Star Wes Welker Blasts NFL’s ‘Bush League’ Decision on Disability Benefits

By Patrick Norton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

Wes Welker played his way into the hearts of every NFL fanbase for which he played. Undrafted out of Texas Tech, Welker represents professional football’s version of Rudy. The receiver is five-foot-nothin’, 100 and nothin’, but unlike the fairytale retelling of Rudy Ruettiger’s collegiate career, Welker did possess a speck of athletic ability.

The gadget-turned-slot weapon spent six seasons with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots and two with Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos . However, Welker never secured a Super Bowl championship over the span of his 12-season career.

But the greatest pain Welker suffers today remains the concussions riddled throughout his lengthy career. While no official tally exists, one 10-month stretch saw Welker diagnosed with three concussions.

Following his retirement from the league, Welker applied for disability benefits stemming from his injuries. However, the receiver revealed the league denied his claims and coverage. In a quick thread, Welker highlighted his disappointment with the system’s failure to provide protection for athletes suffering from irreversible damage.

Currently serving as the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins , Welker posted an important and clarifying sentiment. “It’s not about the money, it’s about the principle,” reads the tweet. “I’m probably more emotional about it than most, [because] of what I went through with all of these injuries (I’m sure others feel the same). To say you don’t know if it happened playing football.”

Wes Welker’s Confirmed Concussions Raise Crippling Critique of League’s Safety Measures

Welker’s consistent and troubling history with head-on-head collisions is far from an anomaly in the NFL. And despite the league’s best efforts to reduce the blow, former players and active share a belief that the actual total of traumatic brain injuries is exceptionally high.

This season, the NFL introduced the mandated usage of Guardian Caps through the second week of the preseason in practice for specific positional groups. Linemen on both sides of the ball, tight ends and linebackers wore the marshmallow helmet-topper. And while the league claimed it could minimize head-to-head impact by 20%, players despised additional protection.

Meanwhile, Brett Favre recently claimed to have suffered thousands of concussions in his career . While the remark comes across as a bit outlandish, it does raise a critical thought on the protection of quarterbacks. When fans clamor that officials have a game rigged for a personal foul flag for a hit to the head, remember that in the view of the NFL, that penalty is protecting players from head trauma.

The post Former Patriots Star Wes Welker Blasts NFL’s ‘Bush League’ Decision on Disability Benefits appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Benefits#American Football#Texas Tech#The New England Patriots#Weswelker#The Miami Dolphins
Outsider.com

6-Year-Old Girl ‘Hysterical’ Following Close Encounter With Shark in Hawaii: VIDEO

A 6-year-old girl experienced a once-a-lifetime situation when she encountered a shark while on vacation in Hawaii earlier this summer. In June 2022, 6-year-old Anela Rezentes revealed that while she was playing in the water on Kalama Beach in Kailua, Oahu when she bumped into something with her head. She then discovered the thing she ran into was actually a shark. The whole ordeal was actually caught on camera.
KAILUA, HI
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud

The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson Shows Off New Look in Family Vacation Pics

A few weeks ago, Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson shocked fans with a brand new look on Instagram. Instead of the long hair and thick beard fans of the A&E show once knew, the 50-year-old TV star instead showed off a short-cropped ‘do and a neatly trimmed beard. In addition, photos suggest Robertson dyed his hair a subtle blonde, entirely updating his appearance. Now, taking to Instagram again, this time with a series of sweet family photos, the Duck Dynasty star is owning his brand new look. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

552K+
Followers
59K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy