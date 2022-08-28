Mark Vientos could still make his New York Mets debut this season. However, with the calendar flipped to September 1, he’s not going to be eligible for the postseason. The Mets had the perfect opportunity to promote Vientos as recently as yesterday with Brett Baty headed to the IL and likely out for the rest of the year. Instead, Terrence Gore got the promotion to help give the team some speed and not much else.

QUEENS, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO