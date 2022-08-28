ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans

Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
Mets front office missed an opportunity by not promoting Mark Vientos

Mark Vientos could still make his New York Mets debut this season. However, with the calendar flipped to September 1, he’s not going to be eligible for the postseason. The Mets had the perfect opportunity to promote Vientos as recently as yesterday with Brett Baty headed to the IL and likely out for the rest of the year. Instead, Terrence Gore got the promotion to help give the team some speed and not much else.
