MOHAVE COUNTY – With the increase of arrests for counterfeit prescription medication and Fentanyl pills in the community, local law enforcement would like to educate the public on a new trend that is likely to reach our community. Law enforcement agencies across the United States have routinely investigated drug crimes involving small counterfeit pills that are blue with an imprint of M-30. These pills are often laced with Fentanyl and are extremely dangerous if they are ingested. Law enforcement was recently made aware that the counterfeit pills are now being produced in various colors, including orange, pink, and green, with the same imprint, M-30. The pills can look similar to candy.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO