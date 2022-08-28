Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office report missing man out of Arizona
Golden Valley (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help locating a missing 62-year-old Golden Valley, Arizona resident. Gregory Dennen was last seen at his residence near Pima Road and Dawson Drive on Wednesday, August 31, at around 5:30 a.m. According to authorities,...
knau.org
Hiker who died on trail in Lake Havasu City identified
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 31-year-old California man who died over the weekend in a regional park in Lake Havasu City. They say Kyle Movius was among four people who became lost while hiking in the 1,100-acre Sara Park. The group, which also included a 63-year-old...
parkerliveonline.com
PHOTOS: River elevation drops overnight, will return to normal by afternoon
An unusual sight Wednesday morning: exposed docks, boats sitting on muddy riverbed, exposed land around riverside resorts and private property, muddy bars in canals. The river elevation on Lake Moovalya, the part of the Colorado River more commonly known as the Parker Strip, apparently dropped by several feet overnight. The drop was not planned, but reportedly was due to a mechanical issue at Headgate Rock Dam that has already been repaired. District 2 Supervisor Duce Minor told Parker Live he has been told the river elevation is expected to be back to normal by early afternoon. The Bureau of Reclamation is reportedly helping speed this up by releasing more water from Parker Dam.
1 dead after hiking group got lost and ran out of water in Arizona park
One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman park improvements are moving along
KINGMAN – More to play is on the way for local parks. Since last week, City of Kingman Parks Department crews have been installing new playground equipment at Hubbs Park, located on the south side of the railroad tracks. A city crew spent roughly a week mixing and pouring...
SignalsAZ
Labor Day Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, September 5th, in observance of the Labor Day...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Calico’s Restaurant to reopen Sept. 5￼
KINGMAN – A three-year roller coaster ride for owners, employees and customers is coming to an end for a popular eatery in downtown Kingman. Owner-manager Rhonda Chapman plans to reopen Calico’s Restaurant on Monday, September 5. An attic fire closed the business at 418 W. Beale Street on...
thestandardnewspaper.online
MCSO rolls out Take Me Home program
MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has announced the initial rollout of the Take Me Home program. Search and Rescue has been instrumental in assisting Sheriff Schuster in bringing this program to Mohave County. The Take Me Home program, originally developed by the Pensacola Florida...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC officers cleared in shooting death
FT. MOHAVE – Four officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of a Bullhead City man in Fort Mohave last spring. 21-year-old Ayden Kyle died of multiple gunshot wounds in a March 27 encounter with Bullhead City Police Officers Mark Baroldy and Troy Teske and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant John Goodwin and deputy April Long.
Fox5 KVVU
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Mohave County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky Powerball player had quite the start to their week after hitting several numbers in Monday night’s drawing. According to officials, the player matched 4 out of 5 numbers and the Powerball in the Aug. 29 drawing. The winning ticket, which was worth...
Arizona man pretended to be a Hollywood producer to exploit teen girls, prosecutors say
MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after he exploited two teenage girls and manipulated them into believing he was a Hollywood producer, authorities said. Kyle M. Thompson, 47, was convicted by a jury earlier this year of multiple sex...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Drug exposed officer treats self; alleged dealer arrested
BULLHEAD CITY – An officer was affected by exposure to illegal drugs while investigating a suspected overdose death in Bullhead City. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said a report of an unresponsive male at a motel room in the 1000 block of Highway 95 drew emergency response at 5:40 a.m. on August 20.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Concerns raised in Mohave County as owner of several funeral homes runs medical examiner's office
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - The fifth-largest county in the nation, by land area, has struggled to find a medical examiner, and nine months ago, Mohave County did something even officials call unorthodox. They awarded a multi-million dollar contract to a company that owns several funeral homes in that same county,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
First Friday theme is Harvest Festival
KINGMAN – Downtown Kingman will celebrate First Friday Sept. 2 with the theme of Harvest Festival. Many businesses have discounts and specials and doors will be open late. There will be live performances from 5 to 7 p.m. by from Jed Fisher Blue Grass Music and KHAC Line Dancing at the corner of Fourth St. and Route 66. Bud Mickle will be performing at Black Bridge Brewery. Cellar Door Beer & Wine Bar and Dirty Dough will have life music from 7 to 10 p.m. Vendor booths will be set along Beale St. First Friday is sponsored by Anderson Ford, The Standard Newspaper, Everything Kingman AZ mobile app, Sportsman’s Bar, and the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Public urged to be aware of counterfeit drugs
MOHAVE COUNTY – With the increase of arrests for counterfeit prescription medication and Fentanyl pills in the community, local law enforcement would like to educate the public on a new trend that is likely to reach our community. Law enforcement agencies across the United States have routinely investigated drug crimes involving small counterfeit pills that are blue with an imprint of M-30. These pills are often laced with Fentanyl and are extremely dangerous if they are ingested. Law enforcement was recently made aware that the counterfeit pills are now being produced in various colors, including orange, pink, and green, with the same imprint, M-30. The pills can look similar to candy.
kyma.com
Man sentenced to 63 months for possessing more than 40 firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Man from Kingman, Arizona was sentenced to 63 months in prison, along with three years of supervised release and was previously found guilty for being a convicted felon possessing firearms and ammunition in May 2022. FBI agents investigated Howard's residence on October 11, 2019 in Kingman,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC woman killed in crash￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City woman was fatally injured in a single vehicle traffic accident early Saturday, August 13. Lake Havasu City police responded to the incident at 4:00 a.m. “It was determined that a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Kiowa Boulevard South...
thestandardnewspaper.online
MEC returns $802,440 in capital credits to members
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has authorized a capital credits return of $802,440.55 to members in 2022. MEC members who had electric service in 2000 or 2021 will receive their share as a check if their share is $10 or more. If the share is less than $10.00, active service accounts will receive a bill credit on their August or early September bill cycle. The checks were mailed out during the second week of August.
Comments / 3