KMOV
Suspect shot man outside Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is accused of shooting someone outside a Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child. St. Louis police report a 27-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 29-year-old man outside of Joel’s Shell Food Mart at 1815 Arsenal around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. During the argument, the two began fighting, at which time the younger man, who was holding his child, started firing shots, according to police.
Police: St. Louis toddler dies after shooting himself
An investigation is underway after police say a toddler found a loaded gun and shot himself in the head Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.
#VintageKSDK | Car bombs and shootings: When St. Louis crime families were at war
ST. LOUIS — This week, our Vintage KSDK looks back at a dark time in St. Louis history. From the late summer of 1980 to the fall of 1981, organized crime families were at war and mob violence shook our city. In a long series of reports from that...
Two officers hospitalized after chemical exposure in St. Louis
Two officers were treated at a hospital after being exposed to unknown chemicals Wednesday evening during a disturbance call.
St. Louis police told City Justice Center is too crowded to take in new arrestees
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers have been told the Justice Center downtown is too crowded to take in any new arrestees, so they must stop bringing them there "until further notice," according to a document obtained by 5 On Your Side. Officers were told Thursday afternoon to...
Man charged in shooting at Bethalto, Ill. trailer park
BETHALTO, Ill. – A man faces criminal charges after a shooting at a Metro East trailer park Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors have charged Thomas Bowers with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the investigation. The shooting happened around noon...
Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Jacob Adler in a fatal hit-and-run, alleging he struck a 17-year-old with his truck outside a Ted Drewes and then fled. A probable cause statement alleges Adler was driving in a Ford truck past Ted Drewes in...
U.S. Postal investigation launched after multiple post offices hit in St. Louis County
TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) - Thieves at night are going to work, and they’re not just stealing cars, now they’re stealing mail, too. Multiple post offices in St. Louis County were hit by suspects stealing mail from the blue self-serve mailboxes outside the Chesterfield and Town and Country locations in the last couple of weeks.
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash near Ted Drewes charged
ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of hitting a 17-year-old victim near Ted Drewes and leaving the scene of the crash was charged Wednesday, more than three weeks after he turned himself in to police. Jacob Adler, 25, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted...
Video: St. Peters smash-n-grab burglars drive car into store and start shooting
Thieves trying to steal guns were stopped by bulletproof glass as the suspects targeted not one but two Academy Sports stores Wednesday morning.
St. Louis project gives crosswalks a new look, promotes safety around The Hill
The city of St. Louis recently completed its traffic-calming, neighborhood-branded project in The Hill, donning the pedestrian crosswalks in the colors of the Italian flag around the neighborhood.
Man sentenced to 12 years for robbing a liquor store in St. Peters
ST. LOUIS – A man appeared in federal court Wednesday to be sentenced for robbing a liquor store in St. Peters four years ago. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Bobby Andre, 44, robbed the Cool Spot liquor at gunpoint and stole about $143 in July 2018.
Police: Pacific man broke into ex’s home, stole her phone while she was sleeping
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a 30-year-old Pacific, Missouri man for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home while she was sleeping and stealing her property. According to court documents, the break-in occurred on the morning of Nov. 5, 2021. The victim woke up around 5:30 a.m. […]
Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson County crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday evening in Jefferson County.
