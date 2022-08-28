Read full article on original website
Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa
Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Esteury Ruiz: Called up by Milwaukee
Ruiz was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. The 23-year-old was traded from San Diego to Milwaukee at the beginning of August as part of the deal that sent Josh Hader to the Padres, but Ruiz spent the first month with his new organization at the Triple-A level. He slashed .326/.383/.395 with six doubles, 16 runs, five RBI and 10 stolen bases over 22 games at Nashville and will join the major-league squad to provide additional depth now that active rosters have expanded to 28 players.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Passed over for September promotion
Kelenic, who owns a .244 average and .784 OPS across his last 12 games at Triple-A Tacoma, was passed over for a Sept. 1 promotion to the Mariners in favor of fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell. Kelenic has become quite the conundrum for the Mariners as a once can't-miss prospect that's...
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits game early
Jimenez left Thursday's game against the Royals in the seventh inning due to right leg soreness. Thursday marks the third time in the past seven days in which Jimenez's right leg issues have caused him to leave a game early or be held out of the lineup. The injury doesn't seem to be severe since he is listed as day-to-day, but the lingering nature of the issue likely means it will remain a problem down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Likely to lose playing time
Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. While starting in each of the last nine games -- including eight at designated hitter -- Santana slashed .207/.303/.345 with a home run and a 4:7 BB:K. Santana had started to transition into more of a part-time role in early August, but his opportunities picked up in the back half of the month while Sam Haggerty dealt with shoulder and finger injuries. However, with Haggerty making his second straight start in the outfield Thursday, Santana will likely find himself on the bench more frequently while Mitch Haniger gets deployed at DH on a regular basis.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Won't return in 2022
The Reds transferred Moustakas (calf) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. The transaction officially ends Moustakas' season while clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for infield prospect Spencer Steer, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. With Moustakas on the shelf, Donovan Solano should be locked into a full-time role at first base the rest of the way, allowing the Reds to rotate a number of players through the designated hitter spot. Moustakas ends his third season in Cincinnati with a .214/.295/.345 slash line across 285 plate appearances, marking the second straight year he'll finish with an OPS under .700. The 34-year-old is under contract for $18 million in 2023.
CBS Sports
Cubs' David Bote: Back in big leagues
The Cubs recalled Bote from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Bote will rejoin the Cubs as a September call-up after a month-long stint at Triple-A, where he slashed .224/.291/.368 across 20 games. Though Bote is still under contract through 2024, the Cubs seemingly don't view him as a key piece of their rebuilding effort and likely won't ask him to play on an everyday basis as he rejoins the big club. Instead, the 29-year-old is expected to serve as a utility infielder over the final five weeks of the season.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Phil Bickford: Drops down to Triple-A
The Dodgers optioned Bickford to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Bickford covered 2.2 innings in total while making relief appearances in three of the past four days, so his demotion is likely the result of the Dodgers wanting to add a fresh arm to the bullpen in advance of Tuesday's game against the Mets. Right-hander Jake Reed was recalled from Triple-A and will replace Bickford in the bullpen.
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Gives way to Nido
McCann is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers. McCann will head to the bench after he caught in three of the Mets' past four games. Tomas Nido will form a battery with starting pitcher Jacob deGrom on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Bows out against right-hander
Bellinger is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat against a right-hander (Chris Bassitt) after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Though the Dodgers aren't yet pulling the plug on Bellinger as a strong-side platoon option in center field, his ongoing slump coupled with Trayce Thompson's hot-hitting ways could put Bellinger in danger of losing more work against right-handed pitching. Thompson, who finished August with a 1.056 OPS, will get the nod in center and will hit eighth Thursday.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Retreats to bench
Story isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Rangers, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Story has been productive at the plate since returning from the injured list last weekend, having gone 7-for-15 with a double, two runs, two stolen bases, a walk and four strikeouts over four games. However, he'll get a day off Thursday while Christian Arroyo starts at the keystone and bats sixth.
CBS Sports
Padres' Matt Beaty: Recalled by San Diego
Beaty was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. Beaty returned from the 60-day injured list in mid-August but was immediately optioned to El Paso, and he'll now rejoin the big-league club with rosters expanding to 28 players. The 29-year-old has a .364 OPS in 40 plate appearances this season and should fill a depth role while up in the majors.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Joey Gallo: Retreats to bench
Gallo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Gallo will hit the bench after he picked up starts in the corner outfield in seven of the past eight games. Over the last five of those starts, Gallo went a collective 0-for-14 with seven strikeouts, potentially stalling any momentum he might have had for unseating Chris Taylor in an everyday role in the outfield.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Steps out of lineup
Rizzo is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels. Rizzo has hit solo homers in back-to-back games but will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale. New York has a scheduled day off Thursday, so his absence from the lineup will provide him two straight days of rest. DJ LeMahieu will shift to first base while Gleyber Torres starts at the keystone.
CBS Sports
Giants' Joc Pederson: Steps out of lineup
Pederson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Pederson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Monday after missing the previous two games with a groin injury, and he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Friars. Thairo Estrada will move out to left field with Wilmer Flores covering the keystone.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Naile: Recalled to majors
Naile was recalled by the Cardinals on Thursday. While with Triple-A Memphis this year, Naile has recorded a 3.48 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 67.1 frames out of the bullpen. He has made two brief stints in the majors, throwing just six innings over five appearances this season and has allowed just two hits in that time. He figures to provide depth to what is already a very solid Cardinals bullpen.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
CBS Sports
Padres' Jurickson Profar: On bench Wednesday
Profar isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Profar is getting a rare day off after he went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run and two strikeouts Tuesday against San Francisco. Wil Myers is starting in left field and batting sixth.
CBS Sports
Royals' Nate Eaton: Back with Kansas City
The Royals recalled Eaton from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. After being optioned to Omaha a week and a half ago, Eaton will get the chance to rejoin Kansas City as one of its two September call-ups. Across his two stints in the big leagues this season, Eaton has produced a .573 OPS and has contributed two steals in 51 plate appearances. He has the ability to play all three outfield spots and has also dabbled at shortstop and third base at Triple-A this season, so he should provide the Royals with a useful pinch-running option or late-inning defensive replacement off the bench.
CBS Sports
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Retreats to bench
Realmuto is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Realmuto knocked in two runs in Monday's game, but interim manager Rob Thomson decided to give him a breather Tuesday night. Garrett Stubbs will replace Realmuto behind the plate.
