Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 58, Central Michigan 44
Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. Sept. 1, 2022 | Boone Pickens Stadium | Stillwater, Oklahoma. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 1-0 overall | Central Michigan 0-1 overall. Postgame Notes. Spencer Sanders threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two in the first half...
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's win vs. Central Michigan
STILLWATER, Okla. — Mike Gundy reached 150 career wins at Oklahoma State on Thursday night as the Cowboys defeated Central Michigan, 58-44, in the season opener inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The longtime head coach of the Pokes got revenge over the Chippewas, which stole a victory away from Oklahoma State the last time they traveled to Stillwater in 2016. The Cowboys were up 51-15 early in the third quarter on Thursday night before Central Michigan rallied to make it a two-score game late.
