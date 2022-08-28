STILLWATER, Okla. — Mike Gundy reached 150 career wins at Oklahoma State on Thursday night as the Cowboys defeated Central Michigan, 58-44, in the season opener inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The longtime head coach of the Pokes got revenge over the Chippewas, which stole a victory away from Oklahoma State the last time they traveled to Stillwater in 2016. The Cowboys were up 51-15 early in the third quarter on Thursday night before Central Michigan rallied to make it a two-score game late.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO