Denver, CO

Nimmo, Peterson lead Mets past Rockies 3-0 for 17th shutout

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff homer and an RBI double, and David Peterson pitched six innings of four-hit ball as the first-place New York Mets defeated the Colorado Rockies 3-0 for their third straight victory.

Starling Marte added an RBI double for the Mets, who moved three games ahead of second-place Atlanta in the NL East. New York holds the second-best record in the majors and is 36 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 100-60 in 1988.

Colorado has lost 10 of 13 and dropped to 18-42 away from Coors Field, the worst road record in the big leagues.

