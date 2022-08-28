ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

Woman dies Saturday in shooting in Clinton, Missouri

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLrtd_0hYhTDXZ00

A woman died in a shooting Saturday evening in Clinton, Missouri.

At around 6:15 p.m. the Clinton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue and located Ashton Christine Alexander, 28, with apparent gunshot wounds, police say. Alexander died on the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody on a 24 hour investigative hold. Both the victim and the suspect lived at the residence, police say.

The Clinton Police Department continues to investigate the case.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 18

Related
KCTV 5

Standoff ends in Belton, man ultimately passes away

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Belton, Missouri, were engaged in a standoff and at least one school was put on lockdown “as a precautionary measure.” It has now come to an end after the man shot himself and was taken to the hospital. According to police, officers...
BELTON, MO
kmmo.com

FUGITIVES CAPTURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY

Two fugitives wanted following an incident in Pettis County on August 8, have been captured in Johnson County. According to a release, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of the two wanted fugitives on August 31.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, MO
Clinton, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Awesome 92.3

Fugitives Summers, Kimbrell Apprehended in Warrensburg

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives involved in an incident from Pettis County, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 8. The two suspects, 49-year-old Stewart Kimbrell...
WARRENSBURG, MO
921news.com

Possible Sighting of Escaped Inmate in Cass County

On Wednesday evening, August 31st, acting on a tip, the Pleasant Hill Police Department and the US Marshal Service conducted an investigation into a possible Pleasant Hill sighting of escaped Kansas Inmate, Michael Stroede. Their investigation was able to determine that the person observed was not Michael Stroede. Video surveillance...
CASS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
PLATTE CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMZU

Serious injuries sustained by Belton man in early afternoon accident

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. - A Belton man receives serious injuries in a Buchanan County accident early this afternoon. Highway patrol indicates two southbound traveling vehicles, the first driven by 31-year-old Kevin Owens, and the second, driven by 70-year-old Ronald Sinnock, of Beardstown, IL., traveled off the roadway when a unknown third vehicle abruptly stopped in front of the drivers to take an emergency crossover. Owens traveled off the east side of the roadway and overturned. Sinnock traveled off the west side of the road and came to rest upright in the ditch.
BELTON, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG MAN ARRESTED IN SEDALIA FOR ACTIVE WARRANT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Warrensburg man with an active warrant in Lafayette County was arrested in Sedalia on Sunday, August 28. According to a police report from the Sedalia Police Department, Dillon Palmer was arrested at the 1400 block of South Park Avenue after a disturbance. The officers found that Palmer had an active arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance in Lafayette County. Palmer was placed under arrest and taken to the Pettis County Jail by Sedalia Police.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Flippin teen among 3 injured in 1-vehicle accident

A Flippin teen, 18-year-old Hailey Woods, was one of three injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday evening in west central Missouri. Woods and her female passengers, ages 12 and 13, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, all suffered what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol,...
FLIPPIN, AR
KYTV

A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
STOCKTON, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy