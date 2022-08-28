ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states

By Jennifer Shutt
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON — Voters in at least three states will determine at the polls in November what abortion access looks like for their neighbors, colleagues, friends and family — becoming some of the first Americans to deliver their own verdicts on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Residents of California, Kentucky and Vermont will decide if their state constitutions should protect abortion access. Michigan voters appear likely to join them , though officials are working through a challenge from an antiabortion group, which argued the petition text is “confusing gibberish” due to numerous errors. The Iowa Legislature is working on a constitutional amendment denying a constitutional right to abortion which could reach the ballot in the next two years.

The ballot questions are expected to provide a clearer picture of voters’ opinions on abortion than which candidates they vote for during the midterm elections, in part because people rarely pick candidates based on just one issue.

That could make ballot questions a popular way for states to determine when and how pregnant patients can access elective or medically necessary abortions — potentially thwarting abortion bans levied in some states after the Supreme Court ruling. Ballot initiatives could even give some politicians escape routes from difficult debates.

“If I were a wise politician, this would be exactly what I would want to do,” said Lonna Atkeson, the LeRoy Collins Eminent Scholar in Civic Education & Political Science at Florida State University. “I’d want to take it out of my hands and try to figure out what the public wants, so it doesn’t create problems with my reelection goals.”

Atkeson, director of the nonpartisan think tank the LeRoy Collins Institute and a member of the MIT Data and Election Science Board, said ballot questions could give Republican candidates the ability to say “I’m pro-life, I think life is important … but I respect the people.”

“It’s even great for Democrats in a way,” she added. “If the electorate wants a more nuanced policy, if they want some limits, then I think that even offers Democrats the same relief valve. So that’s the huge advantage.”

Drives are underway in Iowa, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Washington to get questions on the ballot in the next two years, according to Ballotpedia.

Kansas was first

Voters in Kansas were the first in the country to render an opinion on abortion access following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, when the conservative justices opted to end the constitutional right to abortion and send the issue “to the people and their elected representatives.”

In an unexpected victory for abortion rights supporters, 59% of Kansas voters supported keeping abortion protected under the state’s constitution, while 41% wanted to remove those protections. Their removal would have given the green light to anti-abortion lawmakers who wanted to pass legislation that likely would have restricted abortion.

Ally Boguhn, communications director for NARAL Pro-Choice America, said the organization will be working with its partners in states to determine if ballot questions are a path forward for expanding, or keeping, abortion access.

“I think that the success we saw in Kansas is making people look again at ballot measures all over the place,” Boguhn said.

The margin of victory for abortion rights supporters in Kansas, Boguhn said, “leaves no doubt that this is a really winning issue and that voters are very eager to weigh in.”

Clarke Forsythe, senior counsel at Americans United for Life, which declined an interview request, said in a statement that ballot questions may “play a role” following the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion this summer.

Abortion rights organizations, Forsythe said, “may believe that if they can outspend the pro-life side, ballot initiatives and referenda are a better forum for them” than moving bills through state legislatures.

“That may be part of the reality of the post-Dobbs political landscape that pro-life Americans will have to confront,” Forsythe said.

The outcome in Kansas contrasted with how Kansans have voted for statehouse and congressional candidates, possibly indicating that while Kansas voters generally favor GOP elected representatives and most of the policies they support, they also want to keep abortion legal.

Kansas voters haven’t sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since the 1930s and are currently represented by U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, both of whom oppose abortion. The state House and state Senate have been controlled by Republicans for decades.

The state’s voters, however, have oscillated between Democratic and Republican governors, with Kansans narrowly electing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who supports abortion rights , in 2018.

Beth Reingold, professor of political science and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies at Emory University in Atlanta, said because gerrymandering has skewed state legislative and congressional districts, ballot questions could be an avenue for majority rule on abortion.

“In some ways, I think many are looking at the ballot initiatives as the one last option, or the last great hope for majority rule,” Reingold said. “Because minority rule has sort of captured the legislatures and the courts.”

Reingold said it’s hard to predict right now if ballot questions will become a common way to address abortion rights in the post-Dobbs era, or if voters may consider ballot questions every few years, the way they vote on candidates’ reelections.

“It’s kind of hard to predict. But the more it seems like the ballot initiative is the only or best option for a particular side, then yeah,” she said.

Statewide votes on abortion

Not all states, however, have ballot initiatives, Reingold noted.

Twenty-five states have measures in place for direct initiatives, in which voters have a way to put questions directly on the ballot, or indirect initiatives, where the proposal is submitted to the state legislature first.

Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon and South Dakota are among the states with some path for residents to get a question on the ballot.

There are other ways of getting a statewide vote on abortion, however.

Iowa lawmakers in 2021 approved a constitutional amendment that states:

“To defend and protect unborn children, we the people of the State of Iowa declare that this Constitution does not recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion.”

The proposed amendment will need to pass the 2023-2024 General Assembly before the measure can appear on ballots. That means the earliest Iowans would likely see the measure on a ballot would be the 2024 general election.

When voters head to the polls in California, Kentucky and Vermont later this year they’ll be voting on a legislatively referred constitutional amendment, in which state lawmakers first voted to amend the state’s constitution and are now getting the voters to sign off on the change.

Kentucky voters will be asked if they’re in favor of amending the state constitution to say: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

California voters will get to decide if they support amending their constitution to say the state “shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”

Polling from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies shows about 71% of state residents plan to support the ballot question.

Vermonters will vote on adding language to the state’s constitution that “an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”

Kansans similarly voted on a legislatively referred constitutional amendment this summer when they opted to keep abortion access protected under their state constitution.

State legislatures can also refer state laws to voters.

That’s what happened in Montana last year, when state lawmakers voted to place a question on this year’s ballot, asking residents whether they want state law to say that a “born-alive infant, including an infant born in the course of an abortion, must be treated as a legal person under the laws of the state, with the same rights to medically appropriate and reasonable care and treatment.”

More states in 2023

Since it can take months for state lawmakers or citizens to get a ballot question in front of voters, efforts have already gotten underway in a number of states to meet the requirements for abortion-related referendums.

New York, Pennsylvania and Washington are on track to address abortion ballot initiatives in 2023 followed by possible statewide votes in Iowa, Nevada and South Dakota in 2024, according to Ballotpedia.

Andra Gillespie, associate professor of political science at Emory University, said the language of future ballot questions could matter significantly in determining whether they’re approved or rejected.

“Especially in some of the Democratic-leaning states, if you put constitutional amendments on the ballot that say ‘There should be an unrestricted right to abortion, it doesn’t matter when it takes place in the course of the pregnancy,’ that may fare differently than a conservative ballot initiative or constitutional amendment referendum that would say ‘We’re gonna ban abortion at all times, with no exceptions,’” she said.

“So I think we’ll have to be really careful to remember that wording matters, and you’re not going to have quite an apples to apples comparison,” Gillespie added.

The post Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Who’s visiting Iowa in the 2022 campaign season?

The Iowa presidential caucuses are still a long way off, but potential presidential candidates and other national politicians are visiting the state ahead of the Nov. 7 midterm election. No top politicians have officially announced plans to run for president in 2024. President Joe Biden has indicated he plans to run for re-election, but has […] The post Who’s visiting Iowa in the 2022 campaign season? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Drought expands in Iowa despite heavy rains

Drought conditions worsened in southeast Iowa in the past week — where there was little to no rain — and the overall areas of drought statewide expanded despite some heavy rainfall, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The worst drought in northwest Iowa was relatively unchanged in the Drought Monitor’s latest report on Thursday. Heavy […] The post Drought expands in Iowa despite heavy rains appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

President Nile Kinnick? It’s not so far-fetched.

It is, of course, a canyon leap to project greatness onto an unfinished life. Or a developing one for that matter. The mouth of the funnel for leaders, men and women of consequence and distinction, is large, and few end up making through, University of Iowa history professor David Shoenbaum told me several years ago. All of […] The post President Nile Kinnick? It’s not so far-fetched. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Peltola wins U.S. House race, first woman and Alaska Native to represent Alaska in House

Democrat Mary Peltola will become the first woman to represent Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives and the first Alaska Native ever to serve in Congress. The former state legislator and current tribal fisheries leader is the first Democrat to win a U.S. House race here in 50 years and will serve the remaining […] The post Peltola wins U.S. House race, first woman and Alaska Native to represent Alaska in House appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ALASKA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s new voting rules: What to know as absentee voting requests start

Iowans are now able to request absentee ballots to vote in the general election, but changes to state voting laws mean Iowans will not be able to cast their votes until later than they may have in the past. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation into law last year that shortened both early and Election Day […] The post Iowa’s new voting rules: What to know as absentee voting requests start appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution

A southwest Iowa ethanol plant has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for its repeated air emissions of excessive, cancer-causing compounds in the past five years, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy is located just south of Council Bluffs in an industrial area along Interstate Highway 29. The […] The post Ethanol plant fined for ongoing excessive air pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa awards two health care companies contracts for state Medicaid program

Iowa’s Medicaid benefits will be administered by three health insurance companies, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday. The state announced its intent to award managed care contracts with Amerigroup Iowa and Molina Healthcare of Iowa. These new contracts will go into effect while the state finishes out its current contract with […] The post Iowa awards two health care companies contracts for state Medicaid program appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Farmers poised to accelerate conservation efforts, ag secretary says

A matured body of research to reduce farm pollution and soil erosion — combined with state and federal funding and guidance to implement those practices — will lead to enhanced conservation in the coming years, according to Mike Naig, the state secretary of agriculture. “We really turned the page,” Naig told a gathering at the […] The post Farmers poised to accelerate conservation efforts, ag secretary says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Judge levies extra $70,000 penalty for illegal tire stockpile

Two Davenport men who earned money last year by hauling and storing thousands of junk tires without permits have been ordered to pay a total of $90,000 for the violations and to remove the tires from the property they rent, according to court documents. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado were fined $10,000 apiece […] The post Judge levies extra $70,000 penalty for illegal tire stockpile appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Thousands of years of Jewish scripture make it clear that access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and practice, according to Rabbi Karen Bogard. “We preserve life at all costs,” she said in an interview with States Newsroom. “But there is a difference between that which is living, and that […] The post Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FLORIDA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s chief justice on family, diversity, and the price of public opinion

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen has a “boy robe” and a “girl robe,” which she wears on the bench as the mood strikes her. The “boy robe” belonged to her father, former Iowa Supreme Court Justice Jerry Larson, and it has his initials inside. He served from 1978 to 2008, and is the […] The post Iowa’s chief justice on family, diversity, and the price of public opinion appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt

Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look very far to see the outcome they […] The post Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Critics work to rally opposition to rail merger along the Mississippi

Critics of a proposed $31 billion merger between the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads are trying to marshal opposition in eastern Iowa, saying the deal would hurt the state and especially the Quad-Cities. The merger was proposed last year and the city councils in Scott County’s two largest communities – Davenport and Bettendorf […] The post Critics work to rally opposition to rail merger along the Mississippi appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

New COVID booster vaccines approved as Iowa cases flatten

Two new COVID-19 vaccine mixtures that are thought to be more effective at preventing serious illness for currently circulating coronavirus variants were approved by federal regulators on Wednesday. Meanwhile, documented infections in Iowa increased slightly as hospitalizations held steady, according to state and federal data. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized two variations of […] The post New COVID booster vaccines approved as Iowa cases flatten appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

AARP’s ‘Fraud Watch’ program works to educate seniors about scams

Older Iowans are more likely to be targeted by scams, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and Iowa Insurance Division Commissioner Doug Ommen said, which is why seniors need to learn how to spot the warning signs. Learning how to identify scams and frauds is the goal of the AARP “Fraud Watch” educational program, a statewide tour […] The post AARP’s ‘Fraud Watch’ program works to educate seniors about scams appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Crop conditions slightly improve with continued rains

A week of rainfall for Iowa that averaged close to what is typically expected this time of year held crop conditions steady, with a slight increase in quality of the soybean crop, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A Monday report by the USDA said that 66% of the state’s corn is rated good […] The post Crop conditions slightly improve with continued rains appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election

Republican candidates who claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump have been nominated for governor in four critical swing states, raising concerns that if elected they could try to sway election results in 2024 and beyond. In Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Republican primary voters elected a candidate who has denied the […] The post How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State-funded expansion of crisis pregnancy services may be a year away

Iowa organizations encouraging alternatives to abortion may see increased demand for their services if abortion laws change. But the $500,000 in state funding the Legislature allocated to expand these services is not yet available and new abortion restrictions may come first. The Legislature passed the “More Options for Maternal Support” (MOMS) program into law earlier […] The post State-funded expansion of crisis pregnancy services may be a year away appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Who decides how your meat is grown?

Way back when in 2018, in that quaint time before the world seemed to get oh-so-much-more complicated, I lived in California. I was there for 12 years, which meant more than six election cycles In California, a state where voting is no joke. It is serious work to head to the polls, not only because […] The post Who decides how your meat is grown? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

