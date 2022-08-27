Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Rock legends the Eagles coming to Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Rock ‘n’ roll legends the Eagles will fly into central Arkansas to perform their iconic album “Hotel California”, along with their greatest hits. Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince...
golfcourseindustry.com
In Arkansas, Searcy CC picks Bobby Jones Links for management
Eight months in to 2022, Bobby Jones Links has added a sixth new club to its management portfolio — and its first in Arkansas. The Atlanta-based club management and advisory services company has been selected to manage Searcy Country Club, a private country club in Searcy, about 50 miles northeast of Little Rock and about 110 miles west of Memphis.
hogville.net
2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year
LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
Central Arkansas weather community mourns the loss of Brian Smith
The weather community in central Arkansas was saddened to learn of the loss of one of their own.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart’s Dr. Rex Hancock’s pluck featured in Arkansas Wildlife magazine
This year marks two conservation milestones in Arkansas. The Buffalo River became the country’s first national river and the Cache River was saved from channelization about 50 years ago. Although the bodies of water share few characteristics, their conservation histories are similar. One would have been drowned by two...
KATV
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
The Eagles ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour is Coming to Arkansas
Get Ready. Did you hear the news? The Eagles are coming to Arkansas. That's right Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with special guest Vince Gill just added a show in Little Rock. Listen to the iconic Hotel California album performed live in concert from start to finish....
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock hospitality company continues NWA investment with Fayetteville restaurant
Little Rock company Yellow Rocket Concepts announced details Tuesday (Aug. 30) for a new restaurant in south Fayetteville. Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. will open in spring 2023 inside the $63 million South Yard Lofts development. South Yard Lofts is a 9.1-acre development at the southwest corner of Martin Luther...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms
Sunshine is warming Central Arkansas up into the 90s. Little Rock will likely top out at 94° this afternoon. As the front slips south showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Everyone won’t get rain. It’s just a 30% chance this afternoon. By 4:00 we should start seeing development. This will carry into this evening.
magnoliareporter.com
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone ‘Duty to Intervene’ training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
KATV
2 shoplifters wanted by Benton police for stealing from Academy Sports
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for your help in finding two suspects accused of shoplifting at Academy Sports on Monday, Aug. 22. The police said that the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. at the Academy Sports in Benton in the Kroger Marketplace. If...
Largest All-Female Motorcycle Parade+Rally Coming to Hot Springs
The largest traveling ladies' motorcycle parade and rally in the USA "Ladies in Leather," is coming to historic downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas Sept. 8-11, 2022. Ladies in Leather will feature an all-female motorcycle parade on Saturday, there will be a lot of fun activities going on during this event such as the XDL Wheelie Bike Experience, guided and self-guided tours of the city, and surrounding mountain region.
KATV
Group of Arkansas farmers hope state bans dicamba herbicide, enforce regulations
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A group of Arkansas farmers met on Tuesday in Little Rock to discuss why the public should be warned about a herbicide called Dicamba. This product is used in combating herbicide-resistant weeds in Dicamba Tolerant (DT) soybeans. Products containing dicamba can cause serious damage to non-dicamba-tolerant soybeans and to other sensitive crops and non-crop plants.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Simmons Bank Arena
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Critically acclaimed and multi-platinum rock group Tran-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing their "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More" Tour to Simmons Bank Arena this December. The band officially announced the dates for tour on Monday, with their stop in...
arkadelphian.com
Jody Evans releasing first album, headlining benefit concert
Jody Evans is a busy man. In addition to serving the community as an officer with the Arkadelphia Police Department, the 2005 Nashville Star finalist and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story lead is set to perform live and to release his first studio album and his first music video this fall.
msn.com
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
Autoblog
Arkansas town no longer allowed to give tickets after issuing too many
Police officers in Menifee, Ark., face an unusual problem: they're no longer allowed to issue speeding tickets. The year-long ban was prompted by an audit that revealed nearly half of the town's revenue came from traffic violations in 2020, which violates an Arkansas law. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more...
Man arrested in Arkansas after 13-year-old dies in Florida hit and run
A man was arrested in Arkansas after a 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike in Florida died in the hospital Sunday.
