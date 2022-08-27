ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Kait 8

Rock legends the Eagles coming to Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Rock ‘n’ roll legends the Eagles will fly into central Arkansas to perform their iconic album “Hotel California”, along with their greatest hits. Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
golfcourseindustry.com

In Arkansas, Searcy CC picks Bobby Jones Links for management

Eight months in to 2022, Bobby Jones Links has added a sixth new club to its management portfolio — and its first in Arkansas. The Atlanta-based club management and advisory services company has been selected to manage Searcy Country Club, a private country club in Searcy, about 50 miles northeast of Little Rock and about 110 miles west of Memphis.
SEARCY, AR
hogville.net

2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year

LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart’s Dr. Rex Hancock’s pluck featured in Arkansas Wildlife magazine

This year marks two conservation milestones in Arkansas. The Buffalo River became the country’s first national river and the Cache River was saved from channelization about 50 years ago. Although the bodies of water share few characteristics, their conservation histories are similar. One would have been drowned by two...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
BENTON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern

A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
MALVERN, AR
Eagle 106.3

Largest All-Female Motorcycle Parade+Rally Coming to Hot Springs

The largest traveling ladies' motorcycle parade and rally in the USA "Ladies in Leather," is coming to historic downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas Sept. 8-11, 2022. Ladies in Leather will feature an all-female motorcycle parade on Saturday, there will be a lot of fun activities going on during this event such as the XDL Wheelie Bike Experience, guided and self-guided tours of the city, and surrounding mountain region.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Group of Arkansas farmers hope state bans dicamba herbicide, enforce regulations

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A group of Arkansas farmers met on Tuesday in Little Rock to discuss why the public should be warned about a herbicide called Dicamba. This product is used in combating herbicide-resistant weeds in Dicamba Tolerant (DT) soybeans. Products containing dicamba can cause serious damage to non-dicamba-tolerant soybeans and to other sensitive crops and non-crop plants.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Simmons Bank Arena

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Critically acclaimed and multi-platinum rock group Tran-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing their "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More" Tour to Simmons Bank Arena this December. The band officially announced the dates for tour on Monday, with their stop in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Jody Evans releasing first album, headlining benefit concert

Jody Evans is a busy man. In addition to serving the community as an officer with the Arkadelphia Police Department, the 2005 Nashville Star finalist and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story lead is set to perform live and to release his first studio album and his first music video this fall.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
msn.com

Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas

If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
ARKANSAS STATE
Autoblog

Arkansas town no longer allowed to give tickets after issuing too many

Police officers in Menifee, Ark., face an unusual problem: they're no longer allowed to issue speeding tickets. The year-long ban was prompted by an audit that revealed nearly half of the town's revenue came from traffic violations in 2020, which violates an Arkansas law. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more...
MENIFEE, AR

