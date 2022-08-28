ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

CBS Austin

Travis County's Lake Walter E. Long Fully Infested with Zebra Mussels

AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re headed out to Lake Walter E. Long this labor day weekend or beyond, you need to be cautious of zebra mussels that have been found in the water. Texas Parks and Wildlife says the lake is the most recent body of water in Travis County to become fully infested with the species.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Austin's airport braces for busy Labor Day weekend

The unofficial end to summer is another busy travel weekend, and already Austin's airport and AAA are warning travelers to be prepared. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) urges travelers who don’t have Clear or TSA PreCheck to get there two and a half hours before departure. After what has been...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One dead after auto-pedestrian crash on SB I-35 at Cesar Chavez, all lanes reopened

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday off Interstate 35 near downtown Austin. The crash caused significant traffic delays. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 5:23 a.m. reporting a crash involving a pedestrian in the 30th block of North I-35 in the southbound lanes at East Cesar Chavez.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Samsung hiring for semiconductor site in Taylor at WilCo Expo Center job fair

TAYLOR, Texas — Hiring for positions at Samsung's newest $17 billion semiconductor plant in Taylor, Texas has begun while construction is in full swing!. Samsung is hosting a job fair at the Williamson County Expo Center, located at 5350 Bill Pickett Trail, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and Thursday, Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
TAYLOR, TX
CBS Austin

Austin City Council to vote on reinstating APD license plate readers

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council is expected to vote on reinstating police access to automatic license plate readers Thursday evening. Its tool police say they need to help solve the crime, but some citizens have expressed concern about privacy and potential abuse of power. Thursday morning city council...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run by big rig on I-35 upper deck

Austin Police say a pedestrian was killed over the weekend after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the I-35 upper deck. It happened Saturday, August, 27, in the 3800 block of I-35 in Central Austin. The Austin Police Department says 24-year-old Ian Lewis was struck in the southbound lanes at...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Roadside signs advertising homes for sale maybe sign of the economic times

AUSTIN, Texas — Some economists say we are on the verge of a housing correction -- but here in Austin, that might be good news for regular homebuyers. To figure out what direction the market is going for sellers, all you have to do is look around. You will see more for sale signs in neighborhoods across Austin -- a sign that a tight housing market is easing up a little bit. But you will find another kind of sign on the side of the road at stoplights. We have seen them for years, offering to buy ugly houses or buy your home for cash.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas Railroad Commission adopts new rules for weather emergency preparedness

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Railroad Commission voted on Tuesday to adopt the final portion of requirements for weather emergency preparedness standards. The rules come 18 months after the 87th legislature passed Senate Bill 3, following the February 2021 winter storm. "It is impossible to write rules or legislation...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Princess Cruises returns to homeport cruising from Texas

All aboard for a high-seas escape departing from Texas. Trevor Scott chats with Princess Cruises about their return to the Port of Galveston, and why this is the best time for families to book a cruise. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
GALVESTON, TX

