AUSTIN, Texas — Some economists say we are on the verge of a housing correction -- but here in Austin, that might be good news for regular homebuyers. To figure out what direction the market is going for sellers, all you have to do is look around. You will see more for sale signs in neighborhoods across Austin -- a sign that a tight housing market is easing up a little bit. But you will find another kind of sign on the side of the road at stoplights. We have seen them for years, offering to buy ugly houses or buy your home for cash.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO