Travis County's Lake Walter E. Long Fully Infested with Zebra Mussels
AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re headed out to Lake Walter E. Long this labor day weekend or beyond, you need to be cautious of zebra mussels that have been found in the water. Texas Parks and Wildlife says the lake is the most recent body of water in Travis County to become fully infested with the species.
Texas' heat index could reach 125 degrees over the next 30 years, study finds
Texans can expect a greater annual number of dangerous days of heat — when the heat index crosses 100 degrees — according to a study predicting the ramifications of climate change. Those living along the eastern and southern border will see the highest temperatures the most days, the...
Major crash involving 18-wheelers closes I-35 NB in Jarrell for several hours, SB reopens
JARRELL, Texas — A major crash involving 18-wheelers has caused Interstate 35 in Jarrell to shut down for several hours. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on IH-35 between mile markers 270 and 271 at Ronald Reagan Boulevard. The impact of the collision caused damage to...
Austin's airport braces for busy Labor Day weekend
The unofficial end to summer is another busy travel weekend, and already Austin's airport and AAA are warning travelers to be prepared. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) urges travelers who don’t have Clear or TSA PreCheck to get there two and a half hours before departure. After what has been...
Parvo positive puppies left in box outside Central Texas animal shelter causes shutdown
GIDDINGS, Texas — An animal shelter in Giddings is closed for a week after finding out a handful of puppies they recently took in are sick with parvo, a highly contagious viral disease. A box of puppies was left outside the Lehman Animal Shelter in Giddings two weeks ago.
Copper Beech management says it's made 'significant progress' in fixing issues
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Many people are reacting to the unsanitary conditions at a San Marcos apartment complex. College students are accusing Copper Beech Townhomes of being filthy and non-responsive to urgent maintenance requests. Once CBS Austin got involved, more people said there’s more when it comes to this complex.
One dead after auto-pedestrian crash on SB I-35 at Cesar Chavez, all lanes reopened
AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday off Interstate 35 near downtown Austin. The crash caused significant traffic delays. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 5:23 a.m. reporting a crash involving a pedestrian in the 30th block of North I-35 in the southbound lanes at East Cesar Chavez.
Samsung hiring for semiconductor site in Taylor at WilCo Expo Center job fair
TAYLOR, Texas — Hiring for positions at Samsung's newest $17 billion semiconductor plant in Taylor, Texas has begun while construction is in full swing!. Samsung is hosting a job fair at the Williamson County Expo Center, located at 5350 Bill Pickett Trail, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and Thursday, Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Texas' cotton industry is facing its worst harvest in years; costing state over $2B
LUBBOCK, Texas — Cotton production has been decimated by drought and extreme heat this year, costing Texas High Plains farmers and other agricultural industries at least $2 billion, according to one estimate. “There’s just not much crop out there,” said Brad Heffington, a cotton farmer in Littlefield. “A lot...
Austin City Council to vote on reinstating APD license plate readers
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council is expected to vote on reinstating police access to automatic license plate readers Thursday evening. Its tool police say they need to help solve the crime, but some citizens have expressed concern about privacy and potential abuse of power. Thursday morning city council...
APD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run by big rig on I-35 upper deck
Austin Police say a pedestrian was killed over the weekend after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the I-35 upper deck. It happened Saturday, August, 27, in the 3800 block of I-35 in Central Austin. The Austin Police Department says 24-year-old Ian Lewis was struck in the southbound lanes at...
Roadside signs advertising homes for sale maybe sign of the economic times
AUSTIN, Texas — Some economists say we are on the verge of a housing correction -- but here in Austin, that might be good news for regular homebuyers. To figure out what direction the market is going for sellers, all you have to do is look around. You will see more for sale signs in neighborhoods across Austin -- a sign that a tight housing market is easing up a little bit. But you will find another kind of sign on the side of the road at stoplights. We have seen them for years, offering to buy ugly houses or buy your home for cash.
Austin one step closer to getting a trauma recovery center after city approves funding
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has agreed to put $1 million worth of funding towards a new trauma recovery center in Austin. This center will benefit any person who is a victim of a violent crime and their family. A trauma recovery center, a crucial resource to...
Texas Railroad Commission adopts new rules for weather emergency preparedness
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Railroad Commission voted on Tuesday to adopt the final portion of requirements for weather emergency preparedness standards. The rules come 18 months after the 87th legislature passed Senate Bill 3, following the February 2021 winter storm. "It is impossible to write rules or legislation...
SWAT called out to Round Rock home after report of burglary in progress
The Round Rock Police Department SWAT team was called out to a home burglary that was allegedly in progress Tuesday afternoon. It happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle, in a neighborhood south of Forest Creek Drive. Round Rock PD said once officers entered the...
Princess Cruises returns to homeport cruising from Texas
All aboard for a high-seas escape departing from Texas. Trevor Scott chats with Princess Cruises about their return to the Port of Galveston, and why this is the best time for families to book a cruise. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
Texas gas companies face $5,000 fine for failing to prepare for extreme weather
NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Texas gas companies face $5,000 fine for failing to prepare for extreme weather under new rules approved 18 months after grid failure. A year and a half after a severe winter storm nearly collapsed the state’s power grid, Texas oil and...
Central Texas family brings attention to National Sickle Cell Awareness Month
AUSTIN, Texas — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, designated by Congress to help focus attention on the need for research and treatment of the disease. Sickle cell disease causes some red blood cells to become deformed. "It's a blood disorder in the red blood cell that carries...
Medical Minute: Treating a common medical condition using Acoustic Wave Therapy technology
9/1/22 — Valley Side Medical Clinic uses a revolutionary technology called Acoustic Wave Therapy. Andrew Rinehart explains how it works and why Texans no longer need to rely on pills or surgery to treat E-D. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
Austin Ed Fund presents checks totaling $300K to 2022 Teacher Grant Program recipients
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Ed Fund, Austin ISD's nonprofit public education foundation, visited dozens of campuses to present checks to recipients of its 2022 Teacher Grant Program on Wednesday. On August 18, Austin Ed Fund announced it would be awarding 52 projects across the district totaling $300,000. The Teacher...
