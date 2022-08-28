ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 20-31, 2022

SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Juda Waller, 72, of Prichard, WV

Juda Waller, 72, of Prichard, WV passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Juda was born August 26, 1950 in Kermit, WV to the late William and Roberta (Webb) Pack. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Rufus Waller and her grandson Jacob Messer. Survivors...
PRICHARD, WV
City
Louisa, KY
County
Crime & Safety
Local
Crime & Safety
Local
Lawrence County, KY
City
Louisa, KY
Crime & Safety
Boyd County, KY
Boyd County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Boyd County, KY
Boyd County, KY
Crime & Safety
thelevisalazer.com

RUMOR HAS IT: TYLER CHILDERS AT HUGE 2022 SEPTEMBERFEST!

It was all over the courthouse and beyond today that the mysterious Saturday night guest at this year’s Septemberfest is locked in and he’s hometown favorite Tyler Childers!. For the past two weeks, since the Friday night lineup was announced for this huge bicentennial celebration was going to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

SOCCERDAWGS BEAT JOHNSON CENTRAL AND GREENUP CO. ON BACK TO BACK NIGHTS

Seniors #12 Matthew Clevenger, #7 Logan Southers, Juniors #22 Blake Maynard, #5 Micheal Preston, #10 Cooper Smith, Sophomore #15 Ryland Brady, #11 Landon Fairchild, #18 Landon Frazier, #30 Sam LeFever, #33 Evan Meek, #19 Shawn Thacker, #16 Andrew Vinson, #2 Rain Warden, #17 Gavin Wells, Freshman #34 Zachary Fannin, #3 Owen Pack, #8 Ayden Mynhier, #11 Brayden Queen, #1 Caden Sweeney.
LOUISA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence Co. Girls Soccer picks up road win over Paintsville; Host Class 2A Section 8 Tournament Saturday

Senior #18 Brylee Blair, Juniors #23 Leandra Curnutte, #10 Laylen Hopson, #6 Maggie Johnson, #15 Camber Maxie-Stepp, #3 Abby Nelson, #11 Alexa Webb, Sophomores #2 Katy Compton, #1 Abby Maynard, #14 Jenna Sammons, #16 Jailyn Thompson, Freshman #9 Jalyn Copley, #22 Summer King, #8 Molly McClanahan, #7 Preslyn Miller, #12 Taylor Russell, #24 Reagan Webb.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Ronald E. Cavins, 84, of Fort Gay, WV

Ronald E. Cavins, 84, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at his home. Ron was born June 16, 1938 to the late Ruye and Sadie (Banks) Cavins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving stepmother Pauline Hampton Doss Cavins; brothers Eugene Cavins and Ruye Cavins, Jr.; sister in law Betty Cavins; and brother in law Lee LeForrest.
FORT GAY, WV

