JOHNSON COUNTY GRAND JURY PRODUCES ELEVEN INDICTMENTS AGAINST TEN PEOPLE IN AUGUST SESSIONS
AUGUST 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. A Johnson County grand jury on Wednesday, August 17, has returned eleven (11) indictments against ten (10) individuals, including that of a case of a Paintsville, KY. man following a January 15, 2022 incident in which he allegedly climbed through a family’s window and raped a teenage girl.
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 20-31, 2022
SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Juda Waller, 72, of Prichard, WV
Juda Waller, 72, of Prichard, WV passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Juda was born August 26, 1950 in Kermit, WV to the late William and Roberta (Webb) Pack. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Rufus Waller and her grandson Jacob Messer. Survivors...
Lawrence County Board of Education SPECIAL MEETING September 1, 2022; 6:00 p.m.
September 1, 2022; 6:00 p.m. Held in concert with a Special Meeting of the Lawrence County School District Finance Corporation. For public viewing of both meetings, use this link:. AGENDA. 1. CALL TO ORDER. Mission and Welcome/Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag. 2. COMMUNICATION. 2.A. LCHS Alumni Choir...
RUMOR HAS IT: TYLER CHILDERS AT HUGE 2022 SEPTEMBERFEST!
It was all over the courthouse and beyond today that the mysterious Saturday night guest at this year’s Septemberfest is locked in and he’s hometown favorite Tyler Childers!. For the past two weeks, since the Friday night lineup was announced for this huge bicentennial celebration was going to...
SOCCERDAWGS BEAT JOHNSON CENTRAL AND GREENUP CO. ON BACK TO BACK NIGHTS
Seniors #12 Matthew Clevenger, #7 Logan Southers, Juniors #22 Blake Maynard, #5 Micheal Preston, #10 Cooper Smith, Sophomore #15 Ryland Brady, #11 Landon Fairchild, #18 Landon Frazier, #30 Sam LeFever, #33 Evan Meek, #19 Shawn Thacker, #16 Andrew Vinson, #2 Rain Warden, #17 Gavin Wells, Freshman #34 Zachary Fannin, #3 Owen Pack, #8 Ayden Mynhier, #11 Brayden Queen, #1 Caden Sweeney.
Lawrence Co. Girls Soccer picks up road win over Paintsville; Host Class 2A Section 8 Tournament Saturday
Senior #18 Brylee Blair, Juniors #23 Leandra Curnutte, #10 Laylen Hopson, #6 Maggie Johnson, #15 Camber Maxie-Stepp, #3 Abby Nelson, #11 Alexa Webb, Sophomores #2 Katy Compton, #1 Abby Maynard, #14 Jenna Sammons, #16 Jailyn Thompson, Freshman #9 Jalyn Copley, #22 Summer King, #8 Molly McClanahan, #7 Preslyn Miller, #12 Taylor Russell, #24 Reagan Webb.
Ronald E. Cavins, 84, of Fort Gay, WV
Ronald E. Cavins, 84, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at his home. Ron was born June 16, 1938 to the late Ruye and Sadie (Banks) Cavins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving stepmother Pauline Hampton Doss Cavins; brothers Eugene Cavins and Ruye Cavins, Jr.; sister in law Betty Cavins; and brother in law Lee LeForrest.
