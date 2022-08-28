Read full article on original website
American Rivers to explore removing Craggy Dam
For more than a century, the French Broad has been a river divided. The Craggy Dam, built in 1904 just northwest of the town of Woodfin, separates an upstream network of 3,557 river miles from a downstream network of 1,458 river miles, according to the Southeast Aquatic Resources Partnership. Those figures include the length of the French Broad itself, as well as the creeks, tributaries and streams that flow into the river.
Local theater companies continue work toward greater equity and inclusion
For some local theater companies, racial equity and inclusivity efforts came to the forefront of their practices following the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery in 2020. But for other groups, such principles have been a part of their daily fabric from the beginning. Since its 2010...
Coalition of Asheville Neighborhoods to host candidate forum
Press release from The Coalition of Asheville Neighborhoods:. The Coalition of Asheville Neighborhoods (CAN) will host a candidate forum on Thursday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30) at East Asheville Public Library, 3 Avon Rd, Asheville, NC. Submit questions in advance to info@asheville-can.org. Write-in question cards will be...
County Commissioners September 6th Agenda
The agenda for the Board of Commissioners' September 6th meeting has been posted at: https://www.buncombecounty.org/governing/commissioners/default.aspx.
Mountain Housing Opportunities announce two new pedestrian crossings at East Haven Apartments
Mountain Housing Opportunities (MHO) is pleased to announce two new safe pedestrian crossings at East Haven Apartments. The pedestrian crossways are an investment in safety for community members in Swannanoa, NC. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 17th. These new crossings connect East Haven residents and community...
Explore, Connect, and Discover with Asheville Parks & Recreation This Fall
Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR), like the community it serves, is constantly changing and evolving. In alignment with Asheville City Council’s 2036 Vision and current strategic priorities, the department is focused on Improving Core Core Services, Neighborhood Resilience, and Improving Public Safety. APR’s fall program guide reflects the department’s direction with a strong concentration on neighborhood-level, community-focused recreation experiences with listings for fitness and active living opportunities, sports and clubs, arts and culture programs, outdoor recreation, parks and facilities’ hours of operation, and more.
Buncombe Soil & Water protects four farms, 156.2 acres this summer
Buncombe County Soil and Water Conservation District’s (BCSWCD) Farmland Preservation Program is excited to announce the protection of 4 farms totaling in 156.2 acres in the County’s prime farming regions this summer. Barnardsville, Fairview, and Weaverville have all traditionally been farming communities with prime soils for agriculture, as...
Folkmoot USA announces Folkmoot Life Long Learning program
Waynesville, NC— August 31, 2022 —Folkmoot USA, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to sharing a cultural understanding of all Nations and their history, announces the inaugural program of its “Life Long Learning” education initiative. Conceived by Dr. Darryl Nabors, a retired local dentist, this new initiative will embrace a variety of subjects tailored to anyone with an interest to learn.
Vaya Health Board of Directors committee meetings set for Sept. 7
Pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 143-318.12(b), this email serves as official Notice that Vaya Health Board of Directors will conduct a Special Called Meeting of the Executive Committee and a Special Called Joint Meeting of the Futures Committee and Executive Committee on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Vaya Health’s Administrative Office located at 200 Ridgefield Court, Suite 218, Asheville, NC 28806.
Ruafika Cobb named Asheville City Schools 2023 Principal of the Year
When they say #NoPlaceLikeJones – they certainly mean it!. During the Asheville City Schools Convocation on Monday, August 23rd, the staff at Ira B. Jones Elementary School showed their love for Principal Ruafika Cobb in a BIG way when they found out she had been named the district’s 2023 Principal of the Year! Interim Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby announced the surprise during Asheville City Schools’ welcome back pep rally for staff.
Upcoming League of Women Voters of Asheville-Buncombe County Voter Registration Events
Press release from League of Women Voters of Asheville-Buncombe County. National Voter Registration Day is September 20; but in fact, the entire week is National Voter Registration Week! LWVAB will host four voter Registration events that week. (See schedule below.) Stop by and show your support … and tell all your friends!
Gun Violence Forum is Scheduled Tonight
Press release from Mount Zion Community Development Inc. A gun violence forum is scheduled tonight at 6 p.m. at the Worldwide Baptist Church. This forum is sponsored by the Baptist Ministers Union — Dr. John H. Grant, President. Panelists for this forum include the following:. Mr. Quentin Miller, Sheriff,...
Notice of special meeting of the Board of Trustees of the University of North Carolina Asheville
Press release from the Board of Trustees of the University of North Carolina Asheville:. The Executive & Governance Committee of the Board of Trustees of the University of North Carolina Asheville will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom to consider the conditions of appointment of a public employee.
Best of WNC 2022 Awards, Part One
A new day is upon us, and with it comes a fresh flock of winners from this year’s Best Of WNC balloting. In the first part of our awards, you’ll find local champions in arts and entertainment, shopping, personal services, kids and much more. arts. -by Arnold Wengrow.
UPDATE: Asheville City Schools Near Erskine in Temporary Lockdown, Teen Injured with Gunshot Wound in Area
UPDATE, 10:03 a.m.: This is April Dockery, Executive Director of Operations for Asheville City Schools. When something occurs in our district, we want to keep you informed. Safety is always Asheville City Schools top priority. We have lifted the lockdown at Asheville High School, SILSA, and Asheville Middle School. Students...
What’s new in food: Cuban comfort food heading for the RAD
In Cuba, the word “guajiro” refers to a farmer, rural person or agricultural worker. Locally, thanks to the imminent debut of Guajiro Cuban Comfort Food outside the Asheville Cotton Mill Studios, the word might soon become synonymous with authentic Cuban sandwiches, breakfast dishes and other culinary delights. The...
Around Town: The Cardboard Sea returns to live indoor shows with ‘The Cleaning Ladies’
More than a few times over the last two years, Todd Weakley wondered whether The Cardboard Sea would survive. After COVID restrictions shut down live performances in 2020, the Asheville theater company produced some short plays in the front yards of audience members’ homes. Later, it pivoted to making digital offerings. “We had fun learning, but those weren’t theater,” says Weakley, who co-founded the troupe in 2014. “They weren’t what we were truly interested in.”
