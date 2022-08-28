Kansas City man dies after boat ejects and then hits him at Lake of the Ozarks

A Kansas City man died Saturday after the boat he was on in Lake of the Ozarks ejected and then struck him , according to officials.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 13-mile mark of the main channel, according to the incident report .

A 2019 Sylvan Pontoon hit a wake and overturned, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel Cortez, one of the boat’s passengers, according to the highway patrol. The boat then struck Cortez.

Cortez was pronounced dead at the scene.