ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City man dies after boat ejects and then hits him at Lake of the Ozarks

By Andrea Klick
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

A Kansas City man died Saturday after the boat he was on in Lake of the Ozarks ejected and then struck him , according to officials.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 13-mile mark of the main channel, according to the incident report .

A 2019 Sylvan Pontoon hit a wake and overturned, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel Cortez, one of the boat’s passengers, according to the highway patrol. The boat then struck Cortez.

Cortez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
PITTSBURG, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Of The Ozarks#Accident
KTLO

Flippin teen among 3 injured in 1-vehicle accident

A Flippin teen, 18-year-old Hailey Woods, was one of three injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday evening in west central Missouri. Woods and her female passengers, ages 12 and 13, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, all suffered what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol,...
FLIPPIN, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
14K+
Followers
903
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy