Massive Bay Area Vietnamese market, food hall proposed for former San Jose Sears
The market would feature multiple food courts, merchandise, a banquet hall and an entertainment center.
Couple robbed at gunpoint in Stanford Shopping Center parking lot, police say
The suspected thieves pulled up behind the couple's car in the parking lot, essentially trapping them.
Iron Chef Morimoto to open sixth ramen restaurant nationwide, first in California
There will be ramen, lots of it, but also sushi rolls and Peking duck from Iron Chef Morimoto.
All Lanes Of Northbound I-680 Reopen Following Fatal Collision
MILPITAS (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reopened all northbound lanes of Interstate Highway 680 in Milpitas early Thursday, after a pedestrian on the highway was struck and killed late Wednesday night. The CHP announced the reopening at 12:25 a.m. Thursday, a little more than two hours after the collision was...
Oakland Zoo says it won’t retract statement over mountain lion killing
"Our posting stated the facts as reported to us by our partners at CDFW," a zoo spokesperson said.
Bay Area university loses top ranking on Forbes' best colleges list
This year, Forbes' methodology for ranking schools focused on the return on investment.
