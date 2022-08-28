ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Lanes Of Northbound I-680 Reopen Following Fatal Collision

MILPITAS (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reopened all northbound lanes of Interstate Highway 680 in Milpitas early Thursday, after a pedestrian on the highway was struck and killed late Wednesday night. The CHP announced the reopening at 12:25 a.m. Thursday, a little more than two hours after the collision was...
MILPITAS, CA
