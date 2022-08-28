‘Manifest’ Gets Season 4 Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer On Netflix

On 828 Day at 8:28 AM, exactly one year after Netflix announced that Manifest has been resurrected following its cancellation by NBC, the streamer unveiled a premiere date for Part 1 of the series’ fourth and final season. It will debut Nov. 4, 2022

As previously announced, Season 4 of Manifest will be released in two parts consisting of 10 episodes each. When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible in this emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny.

In the weeks leading to 828 Day, Manifest fans have been rewatching the existing seasons, propelling them to Netflix’s weekly Top 10 for English-language series.

The 20-episode Season 4 will indeed be the series’ last.

“That is the plan currently, at least in terms of whether there will be a satisfying resolution going into the season. By the end of the season, we’ll deliver some answers that’s really, all the questions will be answered,” Netflix’s head of drama Jinny Howe told Deadline earlier this week.

Here are details about the plot of Season 4: Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.

The series, produced by Warner Bros. TV, stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards

Jeff Rake created the show and executive produces with Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, Len Goldstein.

Below is teaser art for the new season. You can watch a teaser trailer above.