Rogersville, TN

Johnson City Press

Sulphur Springs students learn how to dream with new CTE lab

Sulphur Springs Elementary has unveiled its new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Lab, in which the school’s principal says students will be able to engage in “fun learning.”. Through grant funding and support from STEM LD (Learning Design), thanks to Niswonger Children’s Foundation and East Tennessee State University,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

TCAT-Elizabethton making it easier for students to keep track of education expenses

ELIZABETHTON — The cost of higher education has been in the news recently because of the federal student loan forgiveness. However, most students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton have not had to resort to many student loans because of the low cost to attend the school and because of the Tennessee Promise Scholarship program that allows qualified students to attend a community or technical college in the state free of tuition and mandatory fees.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium

The National Fireworks Association is hosting its annual meeting and exhibition at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. This marks the second time Kingsport has hosted the event and officials anticipate more than 700 people from around the world will attend.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

LMU dental school gets initial accreditation

KNOXVILLE – Lincoln Memorial University is now in the business of making dentists. LMU officials announced Monday that its College of Dental Medicine will welcome its inaugural class of students Sept. 12 at the university’s LMU Tower in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Back to Hogwarts celebrated at Elizabethton Library on Thursday

ELIZABETHTON — Patrons of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library may have felt they were in the school library of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on Thursday. There were plenty of Hogwarts and Harry Potter decorations scattered throughout the front of the library. These included a shelf filled with baby mandrake plants growing out of clay pots. Of course, when you pulled the plants out of the pot they were growing in, you got a very loud screaming sound like a baby who wants its bottle.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Residents invited to give input on Johnson City Parks and Rec master plan

Johnson City residents are invited to give their thoughts on the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Comprehensive Master Plan at two meetings in September. The Comprehensive Master Plan will outline the department’s goals for growth for the next two decades. The input sessions will be held Sept. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center and Sept. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

United Way hosting Overdose Awareness Day

The United Way of Greater Kingsport will be hosting its second annual Overdose Awareness Day Wednesday at the Kingsport Farmers Market. “Our whole community suffers from every fatal overdose,” District Attorney Barry Staubus said. “No only economically or financially, but from the senseless loss of a human life that was our loved one, family members, friend, neighbor or fellow worker.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Sycamore Shoals has plenty to do during September

ELIZABETHTON — There are a lot of events and activities that take place at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park throughout the year. From the annual performances of Tennessee’s official outdoor drama, Liberty, the Saga of Sycamore Shoals, taking place on warm summer evening throughout the month of June, to the Winterfest exhibits at Christmastime, to annual art and craft exhibits, there are lots of good times to visit the park.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City adopts new city flag

Johnson City is getting a new flag for the first time in more than half a century after the City Commission voted Thursday to adopt a simpler, cleaner flag to represent the city. “We’re really kind of doing our best to honor everything that’s come before us, everything we stand...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Lady Indians take control early for sweep of Wolves

KINGSPORT — Momentum is everything in volleyball. In Thursday’s Big 5 Conference showdown between Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge at John Sevier Middle School, the Lady Indians grabbed the momentum and refused to relinquish it in a demonstrative 25-20, 25-12, 25-19 sweep of the Lady Wolves.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Mount Carmel Public Library introduces two monthly programs

The Mount Carmel Public Library will soon launch two monthly programs geared toward adult readers and writers. Located behind City Hall at 100 Main St. East, the Mount Carmel Public Library has a collection of 8,000-plus items, including books, videos and audio books.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Johnson City Press

Homeless remembered in mid-day memorial

KINGSPORT - A bell was rung as names were called Wednesday. There were 51 names in all with 51 flags planted in the earth of Glen Bruce Park. They were the names of homeless people who had died in Kingsport over the last several years.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair

ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Tri-Cities Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen 9-11 responders

BRISTOL, Tennessee – Area first responders and the public will converge at Bristol Motor Speedway to honor firefighters, police and other first responders who died in the 9/11 attacks. The eighth annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be Saturday, Sept. 10 at BMS – 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol,...
BRISTOL, TN

