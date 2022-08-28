Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Pioneer Festival This Weekend in Limestone at David Crockett Birthplace State ParkJohn M. DabbsLimestone, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Sulphur Springs students learn how to dream with new CTE lab
Sulphur Springs Elementary has unveiled its new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Lab, in which the school’s principal says students will be able to engage in “fun learning.”. Through grant funding and support from STEM LD (Learning Design), thanks to Niswonger Children’s Foundation and East Tennessee State University,...
Johnson City Press
Science Hill receives $45,000 CTE grant to open mercantile store on campus
Johnson City Schools recently received a grant which will allow Science Hill High School to open a student-run mercantile store that will give students work-based learning opportunities. Preparing students for the workplace is one of the many things the school works hard to do. Now, there will be an extra...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board looking at exam exceptions, $16.4 million in ESSER projects
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County high school students soon may have an attendance incentive in a resurrected final exam exemption policy, on which the Board of Education is to vote Thursday night. In addition, the five-member board is set to vote Thursday on the spending of $16.4 in remaining available...
Johnson City Press
TCAT-Elizabethton making it easier for students to keep track of education expenses
ELIZABETHTON — The cost of higher education has been in the news recently because of the federal student loan forgiveness. However, most students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton have not had to resort to many student loans because of the low cost to attend the school and because of the Tennessee Promise Scholarship program that allows qualified students to attend a community or technical college in the state free of tuition and mandatory fees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Kingsport YMCA, Second Harvest accepting donations of nonperishable food this month
The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and accepting donations of non-perishable food items during Hunger Awareness Month is September. The YMCA will have food donation barrels set up in the YMCA Lobby beginning Tuesday, September 6 through the end of month.
Johnson City Press
Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium
The National Fireworks Association is hosting its annual meeting and exhibition at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. This marks the second time Kingsport has hosted the event and officials anticipate more than 700 people from around the world will attend.
Johnson City Press
LMU dental school gets initial accreditation
KNOXVILLE – Lincoln Memorial University is now in the business of making dentists. LMU officials announced Monday that its College of Dental Medicine will welcome its inaugural class of students Sept. 12 at the university’s LMU Tower in Knoxville.
Johnson City Press
Back to Hogwarts celebrated at Elizabethton Library on Thursday
ELIZABETHTON — Patrons of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library may have felt they were in the school library of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on Thursday. There were plenty of Hogwarts and Harry Potter decorations scattered throughout the front of the library. These included a shelf filled with baby mandrake plants growing out of clay pots. Of course, when you pulled the plants out of the pot they were growing in, you got a very loud screaming sound like a baby who wants its bottle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Residents invited to give input on Johnson City Parks and Rec master plan
Johnson City residents are invited to give their thoughts on the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Comprehensive Master Plan at two meetings in September. The Comprehensive Master Plan will outline the department’s goals for growth for the next two decades. The input sessions will be held Sept. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center and Sept. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center.
Johnson City Press
United Way hosting Overdose Awareness Day
The United Way of Greater Kingsport will be hosting its second annual Overdose Awareness Day Wednesday at the Kingsport Farmers Market. “Our whole community suffers from every fatal overdose,” District Attorney Barry Staubus said. “No only economically or financially, but from the senseless loss of a human life that was our loved one, family members, friend, neighbor or fellow worker.”
Johnson City Press
Course maestro: Cheek excels in golf, orchestra and classroom
In first period, John Cheek can be found playing the violin as part of his role in the Science Hill orchestra. “It’s nice having it first period,” Cheek said. “It’s a relaxing start to the day.”
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals has plenty to do during September
ELIZABETHTON — There are a lot of events and activities that take place at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park throughout the year. From the annual performances of Tennessee’s official outdoor drama, Liberty, the Saga of Sycamore Shoals, taking place on warm summer evening throughout the month of June, to the Winterfest exhibits at Christmastime, to annual art and craft exhibits, there are lots of good times to visit the park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Johnson City adopts new city flag
Johnson City is getting a new flag for the first time in more than half a century after the City Commission voted Thursday to adopt a simpler, cleaner flag to represent the city. “We’re really kind of doing our best to honor everything that’s come before us, everything we stand...
Johnson City Press
Lady Indians take control early for sweep of Wolves
KINGSPORT — Momentum is everything in volleyball. In Thursday’s Big 5 Conference showdown between Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge at John Sevier Middle School, the Lady Indians grabbed the momentum and refused to relinquish it in a demonstrative 25-20, 25-12, 25-19 sweep of the Lady Wolves.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Drug Prevention observes Overdose Awareness Day
John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel Public Library introduces two monthly programs
The Mount Carmel Public Library will soon launch two monthly programs geared toward adult readers and writers. Located behind City Hall at 100 Main St. East, the Mount Carmel Public Library has a collection of 8,000-plus items, including books, videos and audio books.
Johnson City Press
Homeless remembered in mid-day memorial
KINGSPORT - A bell was rung as names were called Wednesday. There were 51 names in all with 51 flags planted in the earth of Glen Bruce Park. They were the names of homeless people who had died in Kingsport over the last several years.
Johnson City Press
Boy Scout completes pantry project for Eagle Scout honor
Boy Scout Matthew Munsey needed a project to become an Eagle Scout. He heard of a project that needed to be completed – a food and clothing pantry at Kingsport Fire Station No. 7.
Johnson City Press
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
Johnson City Press
Tri-Cities Memorial Stair Climb honors fallen 9-11 responders
BRISTOL, Tennessee – Area first responders and the public will converge at Bristol Motor Speedway to honor firefighters, police and other first responders who died in the 9/11 attacks. The eighth annual Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be Saturday, Sept. 10 at BMS – 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol,...
Comments / 0