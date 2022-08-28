ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Safe space stickers banned from Pasco County schools

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Superintendent of Pasco County schools has banned the use of safe space stickers within its schools. These stickers show Pasco County as a rainbow flag and says "this is a safe space for all, including all genders, orientations, identities, abilities, cultures and backgrounds." It also shows the Pasco County Schools logo.
