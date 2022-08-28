Read full article on original website
Related
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
Who Is Crabfeeder, the Monstrous New ‘House of the Dragon’ Villain?
The series premiere of House of the Dragon spent most of its time introducing its many Targaryens, Velaryons, Hightowers and assorted lords and emissaries, as well as establishing their competing interests for favorable standing at court—if not for the Iron Throne itself. That put it in familiar Game of Thrones territory, spinning a web of duplicity and scheming that ensnared all manner of striving men and women desperate to enhance their position in ever-volatile Westeros.At the same time, however, it also suggested a greater peril on the horizon—or, more specifically, on the outskirts of the Targaryen empire in Stepstones, where...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
Idris Elba’s Daughter Didn’t Speak To Him After Not Getting Role In The Film ‘Beast’
Idris Elba and Will Packer visited 'The Breakfast Club' to discuss their new film, 'Beast'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
‘Virgin River’: Inside the Season 5 Fall out Between Jack and Charmaine
After the shocking season finale, 'Virgin River' Season 5 will deal with the fallout between Jack and Charmaine now that her secret is out.
‘Jeopardy!’: Upcoming Season Will Reportedly Do Away With One Significant Feature
Jeopardy! fans have endured many changes to the beloved show over the past few years. The unfortunate death of long-time host Alex Trebek marked the eventual announcement of Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as co-hosts. However, Season 39 brings new changes to the show, as well. Since live tapings of...
‘Virgin River’: Season 5 Will Have an Unexpected Twist
'Virgin River' Season 5 will be a massive undertaking. With 12 episodes, the season is also expected to have an unexpected twist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
House Of The Dragon Reviews Are In, And Critics Do Not Agree About HBO’s Game Of Thrones Prequel
Reviews are in for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO, and opinions are split.
House of the Dragon: The Targaryen family tree explained
We are just days away from the release of HBO’s madly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.House Targaryen is at the centre of this adaptation of George RR Martin’s work.The 10-episode series is set around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when the Targaryens had united the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros under one ruler.So, before Daenerys – who was there? Introducing the messiest family in Westeros...Aegon the ConquererIn A Song of Ice and Fire, the book series that Thrones is based on, author George RR Martin explains that, similar to real-life’s Before Christ...
People left 'unable to sleep' after watching BBC's new horror series compared to Black Mirror
People have been left 'unable to sleep' after watching the BBC's new horror series, which has been compared to Black Mirror. You can watch the trailer below:. Red Rose is from the producers of Sex Education, but the show is anything but comical. Set and filmed in Bolton, the series...
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
171K+
Followers
26K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0