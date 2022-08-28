Read full article on original website
Darlington Raceway, The NASCAR Foundation, Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Paint Pit Wall Teal & Gold for Childhood & Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Darlington Raceway, The NASCAR Foundation and Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF), and local community members united to paint the jump pit wall teal and gold for September to recognize Childhood and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. “Thank you to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation for joining us...
