Massachusetts State

Vote All Republican in Every office! These Democrats Need a Wake Up Call . They Work For US ! Remember they Got a SIXTEEN PERCENT RAISE THIS YEAR!!!!

whdh.com

Salem to install emergency contraception dispensers

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and members of the Salem City Council announced Thursday plans to install emergency contraception dispensers in the city’s public restrooms to build on the state’s new law protecting providers against prosecution by other states or jurisdictions. “These measures are intended...
SALEM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Tax hike for incomes over $1 million on the ballot in Massachusetts this November

WORCESTER, Mass. - Question 1 on the ballot in this November's upcoming election proposes an increase in taxes for the wealthiest Massachusetts residents. A yes on the vote supports amending the state constitution to create an additional tax of 4 percent for income over $1 million, in addition to the existing 5 percent flat-rate income tax. Revenue from the new tax would be dedicated to education and transportation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Primary: Mail-in voting already well underway as officials report more than 700,000 ballots sent out

Massachusetts election officials mailed out more than 700,000 vote-by-mail ballots ahead of the Sept. 6 statewide primary, Secretary of State William Galvin said Thursday morning, and more than half of residents who requested a mail-in ballot were unenrolled. Only several days remain for early in-person voting, where residents are casting...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Here's Who's on the Massachusetts Primary Ballots for 2022

With less than one week until the Sept. 6 Massachusetts primary elections, it's time for residents to decide who to vote for. The results will narrow the Democratic and Republican fields for the November general elections, settling, among other things, who will run the state after Gov. Charlie Baker. On...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide

LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
LOVELL, ME
WUPE

Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.

In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize and 9 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday

Lottery players in Massachusetts won or claimed 10 tickets on Tuesday worth at least $100,000, with one of the players taking home a $1 million prize. The seven-figure winner bought their ticket in the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ game from the Route 12 Variety convenience store in Oxford. The $100,000 prizes, meanwhile, were spread across the games “$15,000,000 Money Maker,” “Millions,” and “Mass Cash.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
everettleader.com

Carlo DeMaria Attempted To Assault Me When I was 17

Did you know that Mayor Carlo DeMaria attempted to assault a 17-year-old boy nearly nineteen years ago? True story. This tale begins in 2003 when the author was working as a gas station attendant for Energy North Stores at 2 Shirley Street in Winthrop,. Massachusetts. Mr. DeMaria was a tenant...
WINTHROP, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County

Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Framingham Public Schools gets creative to fill teaching positions

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham is one of many communities in Massachusetts that is dealing with school staffing shortages, so it is turning to a creative solution to attract new teachers in the state and well beyond its borders. The Framingham Public Schools district is currently looking to hire 45...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Has the School With the Best Campus Food in the Nation

Massachusetts is definitely known for having some of the more prestigious colleges and universities in the entire country. But what about certain amenities on the campus at those colleges and universities? As it turns out, the Bay State is home to a university that happens to be the best of any college or university in the nation, and not only that, but it now holds that title for six consecutive years!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Trooper, former NBPD Officer reunites with “Amiyah,’ girl he saved at birth

“On Saturday, Massachusetts State Troopers and members of the Dartmouth Police Department and and Bristol County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed meeting community members at a Family Fun Day held by Hope Evangelical Community Church. State Police participation in the event was coordinated by Trooper Jesse Walker, the Department’s Community Liaison...
DARTMOUTH, MA

