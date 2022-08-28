Read full article on original website
BornUSA
4d ago
Vote All Republican in Every office! These Democrats Need a Wake Up Call . They Work For US ! Remember they Got a SIXTEEN PERCENT RAISE THIS YEAR!!!!
wgbh.org
New poll shows races for Massachusetts attorney general, auditor are dead heats
A new UMass Amherst/WCVB poll conducted by YouGov shows that a sharp divide has formed in this year's Democratic primary contests, with some races boasting a clear favorite and others too close to call as the September 6 primary approaches. Attorney General Maura Healey leads by a wide margin in...
WCVB
New WCVB/UMass Amherst poll reveals favorites in primary races with election days away
BOSTON — The Massachusetts state primary election is just five days away and a new poll from WCVB's partners at UMass Amherst reveals who is favored in some of the key races. In the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, a survey of 500 voters found Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll...
whdh.com
Salem to install emergency contraception dispensers
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and members of the Salem City Council announced Thursday plans to install emergency contraception dispensers in the city’s public restrooms to build on the state’s new law protecting providers against prosecution by other states or jurisdictions. “These measures are intended...
Be Careful of Which Name You Use When Checking into a Massachusetts Hotel
A fun pastime of mine is checking out what weird laws are still on the books in Massachusetts. Technically known as "Blue" laws, these laws were passed way back when and may have made sense at one particular time but many of these laws today are either outdated, no longer enforced, or never really made sense when they originally went into effect.
spectrumnews1.com
Tax hike for incomes over $1 million on the ballot in Massachusetts this November
WORCESTER, Mass. - Question 1 on the ballot in this November's upcoming election proposes an increase in taxes for the wealthiest Massachusetts residents. A yes on the vote supports amending the state constitution to create an additional tax of 4 percent for income over $1 million, in addition to the existing 5 percent flat-rate income tax. Revenue from the new tax would be dedicated to education and transportation.
‘Fair Share for Massachusetts’ backs state ballot question one
A group called 'Fair Share for Massachusetts', which backs state ballot question one, brought attention to their cause today by standing on a crumbling bridge in Springfield -- hoping to get their point across
Massachusetts Primary: Mail-in voting already well underway as officials report more than 700,000 ballots sent out
Massachusetts election officials mailed out more than 700,000 vote-by-mail ballots ahead of the Sept. 6 statewide primary, Secretary of State William Galvin said Thursday morning, and more than half of residents who requested a mail-in ballot were unenrolled. Only several days remain for early in-person voting, where residents are casting...
Here’s how many bridges in Mass. are ‘structurally deficient’
The average Massachusetts resident lives 1.7 miles from a structurally deficient bridge. A new report released Tuesday from a Massachusetts think tank calls for investment into the state’s bridges, after its analysis found that one in 12, or 8%, are “structurally deficient.”. The Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center...
NECN
Here's Who's on the Massachusetts Primary Ballots for 2022
With less than one week until the Sept. 6 Massachusetts primary elections, it's time for residents to decide who to vote for. The results will narrow the Democratic and Republican fields for the November general elections, settling, among other things, who will run the state after Gov. Charlie Baker. On...
Candidate for Massachusetts attorney general drops out of race, endorses former rival
BOSTON — Democrat Quentin Palfrey has dropped out of the race for Massachusetts attorney general with just a week to go before the 2022 primary election. Palfrey will now endorse one of his former rivals, Democratic candidate Andrea Campbell. She is a former Boston city councilor. “Tomorrow, Quentin Palfrey...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.
In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize and 9 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday
Lottery players in Massachusetts won or claimed 10 tickets on Tuesday worth at least $100,000, with one of the players taking home a $1 million prize. The seven-figure winner bought their ticket in the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ game from the Route 12 Variety convenience store in Oxford. The $100,000 prizes, meanwhile, were spread across the games “$15,000,000 Money Maker,” “Millions,” and “Mass Cash.”
everettleader.com
Carlo DeMaria Attempted To Assault Me When I was 17
Did you know that Mayor Carlo DeMaria attempted to assault a 17-year-old boy nearly nineteen years ago? True story. This tale begins in 2003 when the author was working as a gas station attendant for Energy North Stores at 2 Shirley Street in Winthrop,. Massachusetts. Mr. DeMaria was a tenant...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
WCVB
Framingham Public Schools gets creative to fill teaching positions
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham is one of many communities in Massachusetts that is dealing with school staffing shortages, so it is turning to a creative solution to attract new teachers in the state and well beyond its borders. The Framingham Public Schools district is currently looking to hire 45...
Massachusetts Has the School With the Best Campus Food in the Nation
Massachusetts is definitely known for having some of the more prestigious colleges and universities in the entire country. But what about certain amenities on the campus at those colleges and universities? As it turns out, the Bay State is home to a university that happens to be the best of any college or university in the nation, and not only that, but it now holds that title for six consecutive years!
Tensions, accusations of racism erupt during Boston City Council meeting
Tensions boiling over on Wednesday inside and outside the Boston City Council chamber. The serious concerns raised suggesting the Boston City Council is racially divided. And it all came to a head during debate over the handling of sex assault allegations against one of their own. “I walked into this...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Trooper, former NBPD Officer reunites with “Amiyah,’ girl he saved at birth
“On Saturday, Massachusetts State Troopers and members of the Dartmouth Police Department and and Bristol County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed meeting community members at a Family Fun Day held by Hope Evangelical Community Church. State Police participation in the event was coordinated by Trooper Jesse Walker, the Department’s Community Liaison...
