Crain's Detroit Business

Livonia-based HDT Automotive Solutions hires new CFO

HDT Automotive Solutions has hired a new CFO to handle the finances of the Livonia-based supplier, which is trying to move forward with an acquisition to double its size. James Habel, 47, will fill the role, replacing John Anselmi, who retires Thursday, according to a news release. Habel comes to...
LIVONIA, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Detroit to reopen recreational marijuana business applications after court ruling

The city of Detroit plans to reopen its adult-use marijuana application process this week after a Wayne County Circuit Court judge dismissed two lawsuits Tuesday that challenged the city's ordinance. Mayor Mike Duggan and City Council President Pro Tem James Tate announced the reopening during a Wednesday news conference at...
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Kaufman insurance company Atain names new CEO

Insurance industry veteran Chris Zoidis has been named president and CEO of Atain Insurance Co. in Farmington Hills, according to a news release. Atain, part of the H.W. Kaufman Group conglomeration of companies, is a property and casualty insurance carrier with various "niche" products. In addition to leading Atain, Zoidis will also continue as an executive vice president at H.W. Kaufman, focusing on much of the company's international strategy, the company said in a news release.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

UM lands $11 million research grant to study safer next generation EV batteries

The University of Michigan has been awarded an $11 million federal grant that will fund research for ceramic batteries in electric vehicles that have the potential to double range and eliminate fire risk. The U.S. Department of Energy grant, announced Tuesday, will establish an Energy Frontier Research Center at the...
ANN ARBOR, MI

