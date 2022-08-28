Insurance industry veteran Chris Zoidis has been named president and CEO of Atain Insurance Co. in Farmington Hills, according to a news release. Atain, part of the H.W. Kaufman Group conglomeration of companies, is a property and casualty insurance carrier with various "niche" products. In addition to leading Atain, Zoidis will also continue as an executive vice president at H.W. Kaufman, focusing on much of the company's international strategy, the company said in a news release.

