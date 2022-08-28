ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Mississippi residents warned to evacuate as torrential rain threatens to flood Pearl River

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Thunderstorms and a rising river could flood downtown Jackson, Miss., as early as Sunday night, according to local officials.

Days of torrential downpours have rapidly caused Pearl River to rise in the past week and could peak Sunday night into Monday morning at 36 feet. At that height, water is expected to gush through Jackson, the state’s capital, flooding streets and subdivisions and possibly even pouring into homes, according to WLBT.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday.

“The state of Mississippi is as prepared as possible for this flooding,” he said in a statement. “My administration, including [the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency], is monitoring this situation closely, and actively working to respond as quickly as possible to ongoing developments with flooding.”

More than 125,000 sandbags have already been deployed to Jackson and search and rescue teams are on standby.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has called for voluntary evacuations, especially in low-lying areas. Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee ordered a mandatory evacuation Saturday of the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community, where they plan to cut the power as the water continues to rise.

In February 2020, Pearl River peaked just above 36 feet, driving out residents in the flood. Many of those same areas are expected to be affected.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District said Saturday that the water could stick around for up to 10 days.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Sarah Palin loses to Mary Peltola in Alaska’s ranked-choice special election for Congress

Sarah Palin has lost her comeback bid for Congress for now, but will have a second shot in the November general election. The former Republican vice presidential candidate lost to upstart Democrat Mary Peltola when Alaska tabulated the ranked-choice votes from their special election battle. Peltola won 51.5% of the votes compared to 48.5% for Palin after third-place candidate Nick Begich was ...
ALASKA STATE
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy