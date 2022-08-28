VIDEO: Woman knocked down by muggers on scooter in failed chain-snatching near Manhattan’s Guggenheim Museum

A pair of masked muggers riding a scooter knocked down a woman near the Guggenheim Museum on the Upper East Side in a failed caught-on-video chain snatching, police said Sunday.

The crooks were zipping down the sidewalk on E. 89th St. on a motorized scooter when they passed two women, dressed in workout clothes, walking in the opposite direction near Fifth Ave. about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, cops said. One robber wore a helmet with a full face mask while the other was wearing a hoodie and medical mask.

The driver of the scooter hits the brakes just down the block from the famed Guggenheim Museum and grabbed the necklace around the neck of one of the women, startling surveillance video released by cops Sunday shows.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was jerked forward as she tried to break free. Her companion rushed to her aid as the mugger let go and the woman fell backward to the ground.

For a brief moment, it seemed the attack has been thwarted as the woman crawled backward on the ground but then the men turned the bike around and the rear passenger jumped off to try to finish the job.

The victim’s friend tried to pull her away from the men, who seemed confused by the resistance.

Finally, the victim hopped to her feet and ran into a nearby building to alert the doorman of the attack.

The two crooks, believed to be in their 20s, sped off toward Fifth Ave. empty-handed and have not been caught. Cops are asking the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.