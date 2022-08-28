ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6CMS_0hYhPwg400

A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday in a mixed industrial-residential neighborhood in southwest Houston. Police and fire crews responded to the apartment house after reports of the fire, police Chief Troy Finner said.

The gunman opened fire on the other tenants as they emerged from the house, possibly with a shotgun, wounding five, Finner said. Two were dead at the scene, and one died at a hospital. Fire teams rescued two other wounded men, who were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds, he said.

The man then opened fire as the firefighters battled the fire, forcing them to take cover until police officers spotted the prone gunman and shot him dead, Finner said.

No identities have been released, and no firefighters or officers were wounded, he said.

“I’ve seen things I have not seen before in 32 years, and it has happened time and time again,” Finner said. “We just ask that the community come together.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large

Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Southwest Houston#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KBTX.com

Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County. According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
police1.com

Catalytic converter theft ring connected to Texas deputy’s death off duty

PEARLAND, Texas — The off-duty death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez has been connected to a catalytic converter theft ring, federal investigators say. During a large-scale, multi-agency investigation, five people were arrested who were fencing stolen property for the three men charged in Deputy Almendarez’s death, reports KHOU 11.
The Independent

The Independent

819K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy