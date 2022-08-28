ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Fans Disagree Over Supposed ‘New York Undercover’ Cameo Footage

Jim Jones is causing a bit of a stir online after some old footage from New York Undercover has been unearthed that supposedly sees him make a cameo. The Dipset rapper was reportedly an extra in the Dick Wolf crime drama in the 1990s, but the newly unearthed clip has left fans divided on whether the person in the footage is actually Capo.
105.5 The Fan

Fan Throws Phone on Stage During Megan Thee Stallion Performance, Megan Twerks Over It

Megan The Stallion had some fun with a fan's phone after it was thrown onstage at a recent show. During a performance recently, Megan noticed a fan threw their phone onstage during her performance of "Savage (Remix)." She walked over to the phone, stood over the camera, gave it a look and proceeded to turn around and twerk while Beyoncé's verse on "Savage (Remix)" played in the background.
RadarOnline

'A Strong Father Figure Is Needed!' Vivica A. Fox Puts Nick Cannon On Blast After Baby #10 Announcement

Vivica A. Fox didn't hold back while addressing the news that Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th child this year, Radar has learned. The Wild 'n Out host will soon be welcoming his third baby with Brittany Bell. Meanwhile, Cannon is also growing his family with Abby De La Rosa, who is due in October 2022. De La Rosa and Cannon currently share twin boys.During the latest episode of Cocktails with Queens, the Two Can Play That Game actress expressed her concerns, pointing out that although he may be very equipped to handle the costs — she thinks his decisions...
TMZ.com

DaBaby Posts GIF After NOLA Show Canceled for Low Ticket Sales

DaBaby may not have sold enough tickets to put on a show in New Orleans, but he seems to be taking it in stride ... laughing it off with a social media GIF. The rapper was supposed to perform at the Smoothie King Center Friday, but the show was canceled after he reportedly could only sell 500 tickets for the 14,000-seat venue. Of course, Twitter went into a frenzy, poking fun at the rapper ... and he surprisingly joined in.
urbanbellemag.com

Kendra Robinson Calls out Karlie Redd + Addresses Cheating Rumors About Yung Joc

Kendra Robinson and Yung Joc’s relationship is a hot topic on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yung Joc decided to marry the love of his life, Kendra Robinson. However, the current season shows that other cast members had their doubts ahead of the wedding. One issue, in particular, is there was a lot of gossip going around before the couple said, “I do.” Spice’s friend Meda had a lot to say about Joc. She alleged that she has been hooking up with Joc on and off for years. And she alleged that their latest fling took place back in 2020. When she was asked if she knew about Kendra, Meda said she didn’t. She went on to say that she didn’t know about Kendra because she doesn’t watch the show. Nor does she have cable.
TMZ.com

Tiffany Haddish Grinds on Usher at Vegas Residency Show

Tiffany Haddish got up close and personal with Usher this weekend -- receiving the serenade treatment that also teetered into touchy-feely territory. The actress/comedian was in attendance for Usher's Vegas residency show Friday night, where she had a great seat toward the front ... but which got a whole lot better when he and his team actually invited her up onstage.
Footwear News

La La Anthony Slips on See-Through Pyramid Heels & Distressed Denim Jeans For U.S. Open With Son Kiyan Anthony

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. La La Anthony and her son Kiyan Anthony were among the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit. La La looked utterly chic for the occasion, pairing classic staples with trendy footwear. The actress and television personality wore a bright red bodysuit that had thin spaghetti straps and a large asymmetrical...
POPSUGAR

Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops

Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Puts a Camo Twist on the Barbiecore Trend

Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga are a match made in heaven, with Kardashian recently named the face of the brand and strutting down the runway at Paris Haute Couture Week. Her most recent Balenciaga look, however, is a slight departure from her usual pantaleggings and catsuits. In an Instagram Reel, the Skims founder posted herself wearing a skintight one-shoulder minidress, highlighting her curves and showing off the pink-camo look from every angle. The print of the dress immediately brought to mind nostalgic "Cadet Kelly" vibes, but Kardashian felt the outfit looked more Mattel than Disney, writing, "Balenci Barbie 💕" in her caption.
POPSUGAR

