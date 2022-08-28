Read full article on original website
Related
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: 50 Cent Replaced T.I. With Method Man Because of Beef, According to Cast
Method Man stars in 'Power Book II: Ghost,' executive produced by 50 Cent. Some of the show's cast revealed that T.I. was originally up for the role, but 50 ultimately chose Method Man because of beef he had with T.I.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Fans Disagree Over Supposed ‘New York Undercover’ Cameo Footage
Jim Jones is causing a bit of a stir online after some old footage from New York Undercover has been unearthed that supposedly sees him make a cameo. The Dipset rapper was reportedly an extra in the Dick Wolf crime drama in the 1990s, but the newly unearthed clip has left fans divided on whether the person in the footage is actually Capo.
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Season 3 Is ‘Coming in Hot’
Tariq has found himself at a crossroads and as a result, 'Power Book II: Ghost': Season 3 is coming in hot.
Fan Throws Phone on Stage During Megan Thee Stallion Performance, Megan Twerks Over It
Megan The Stallion had some fun with a fan's phone after it was thrown onstage at a recent show. During a performance recently, Megan noticed a fan threw their phone onstage during her performance of "Savage (Remix)." She walked over to the phone, stood over the camera, gave it a look and proceeded to turn around and twerk while Beyoncé's verse on "Savage (Remix)" played in the background.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Aging Like Wine’: Savannah James Wows Social Media With Birthday Photoshoot and Party Entrance
Savannah James stepped out to show out for her 36th birthday over the weekend, and social media isn’t complaining. The wife of NBC champion LeBron James and mother of three took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate her 36 years of life and express her gratitude for her family, friends, and her role in their lives.
'A Strong Father Figure Is Needed!' Vivica A. Fox Puts Nick Cannon On Blast After Baby #10 Announcement
Vivica A. Fox didn't hold back while addressing the news that Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th child this year, Radar has learned. The Wild 'n Out host will soon be welcoming his third baby with Brittany Bell. Meanwhile, Cannon is also growing his family with Abby De La Rosa, who is due in October 2022. De La Rosa and Cannon currently share twin boys.During the latest episode of Cocktails with Queens, the Two Can Play That Game actress expressed her concerns, pointing out that although he may be very equipped to handle the costs — she thinks his decisions...
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
TMZ.com
DaBaby Posts GIF After NOLA Show Canceled for Low Ticket Sales
DaBaby may not have sold enough tickets to put on a show in New Orleans, but he seems to be taking it in stride ... laughing it off with a social media GIF. The rapper was supposed to perform at the Smoothie King Center Friday, but the show was canceled after he reportedly could only sell 500 tickets for the 14,000-seat venue. Of course, Twitter went into a frenzy, poking fun at the rapper ... and he surprisingly joined in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
urbanbellemag.com
Kendra Robinson Calls out Karlie Redd + Addresses Cheating Rumors About Yung Joc
Kendra Robinson and Yung Joc’s relationship is a hot topic on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yung Joc decided to marry the love of his life, Kendra Robinson. However, the current season shows that other cast members had their doubts ahead of the wedding. One issue, in particular, is there was a lot of gossip going around before the couple said, “I do.” Spice’s friend Meda had a lot to say about Joc. She alleged that she has been hooking up with Joc on and off for years. And she alleged that their latest fling took place back in 2020. When she was asked if she knew about Kendra, Meda said she didn’t. She went on to say that she didn’t know about Kendra because she doesn’t watch the show. Nor does she have cable.
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
TMZ.com
Tiffany Haddish Grinds on Usher at Vegas Residency Show
Tiffany Haddish got up close and personal with Usher this weekend -- receiving the serenade treatment that also teetered into touchy-feely territory. The actress/comedian was in attendance for Usher's Vegas residency show Friday night, where she had a great seat toward the front ... but which got a whole lot better when he and his team actually invited her up onstage.
TMZ.com
Kid 'n Play's Christopher Martin Says LeBron's 'Very Involved' In 'House Party' Reboot
Christopher Martin -- one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'n Play -- says the "House Party" reboot is in great hands with LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports the NBA superstar is working nonstop to make sure the movie is a success. As we previously reported, the modern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lizzo Fans Unite to Shame Comedian Aries Spears for Fat-Shaming: ‘She Is Not Here to Be F–able for Y’all, She’s Here to Make Music’
Today’s social media lesson: don’t be talkin’ trash about Lizzo or the wrath of her fans will rain upon you. Does that need repeating or did the message come in loud and clear, Aries Spears?. A short clip the comedian did with Art of Dialogue was posted...
La La Anthony Slips on See-Through Pyramid Heels & Distressed Denim Jeans For U.S. Open With Son Kiyan Anthony
The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. La La Anthony and her son Kiyan Anthony were among the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit. La La looked utterly chic for the occasion, pairing classic staples with trendy footwear. The actress and television personality wore a bright red bodysuit that had thin spaghetti straps and a large asymmetrical...
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
LeBron James Has Message For Manti Te’o Following Netflix Documentary About His Catfishing Scandal
Netflix's documentary about the Manti Te'o catfishing hoax has elicited lots of reactions, and even LeBron James weighed in.
NBA・
Kim Kardashian Puts a Camo Twist on the Barbiecore Trend
Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga are a match made in heaven, with Kardashian recently named the face of the brand and strutting down the runway at Paris Haute Couture Week. Her most recent Balenciaga look, however, is a slight departure from her usual pantaleggings and catsuits. In an Instagram Reel, the Skims founder posted herself wearing a skintight one-shoulder minidress, highlighting her curves and showing off the pink-camo look from every angle. The print of the dress immediately brought to mind nostalgic "Cadet Kelly" vibes, but Kardashian felt the outfit looked more Mattel than Disney, writing, "Balenci Barbie 💕" in her caption.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0