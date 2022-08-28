Kendra Robinson and Yung Joc’s relationship is a hot topic on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yung Joc decided to marry the love of his life, Kendra Robinson. However, the current season shows that other cast members had their doubts ahead of the wedding. One issue, in particular, is there was a lot of gossip going around before the couple said, “I do.” Spice’s friend Meda had a lot to say about Joc. She alleged that she has been hooking up with Joc on and off for years. And she alleged that their latest fling took place back in 2020. When she was asked if she knew about Kendra, Meda said she didn’t. She went on to say that she didn’t know about Kendra because she doesn’t watch the show. Nor does she have cable.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO